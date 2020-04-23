While you're practicing social distancing to reduce the spread of COVD-19, why not keep yourself (mind and body) busy by signing up for a few virtual events. How about an online course? Watching and discussing a film and there's always practicing tai chi in the confines of your own home.

Here's a list of current events that will give you the ability to join in with others while staying safe.

FRIDAY NIGHTS LIVE! TERRIE SULTAN AND ANDRAS SZANTO Live streamed conversation in which Parrish director Terrie Sultan and cultural strategist Andras Szanto discuss the need for museums to reopen in times of crisis; link to program and log in information at parrishart.org, 5 p.m. April 24, Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill, free, parrishart.org, 631-283-2118.

BOOK CHAT Discuss which 3 books you loved so much that you read them more than once, register for a Zoom link, 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 24, Bellmore Library, 2288 Bedford Ave., Bellmore, free, bellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-2990.

BEER DINNER DATE NIGHT Experience for couples to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Crafted beer and food pairing to enjoy, three courses, plus an intermezzo palate cleanser. For tickets and to sign up go to: https://bit.ly/beer-datenight, dinners will need to be picked up at North Fork Brewing Co., 12-4 p.m. April 25, includes three 16 oz. beers in cans, a potted plant from the greenhouse grown from the same property as our hop farm, a curated Spotify playlist and printed food and beer pairing notes. Must be 21 or older, North Fork Brewing Co., 24 E 2nd St., Ste. A, Riverhead, $70 per person, bit.ly/beer-datenight, 631-591-1191.

POETRY MONTH OPEN MIC Share your favorite poetry, whether it’s original or just a poem you love, featuring Suffolk County Poet Laureate Barbara Southard, register for a GoToMeeting link, 3-4 p.m. April 25, Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave., Brentwood, free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

VIRTUAL WINE TASTING Registration is required for each virtual tasting. The Zoom App and Pindar's webinars are free to join. All of the information you’ll need will be sent to your email upon registration., 4 p.m. April 25 and May 5; 5 p.m. May 8 and May 15, Friday, Pindar Vineyards, 37645 Route 25, Peconic, free, pindar.net/Events/Event-Calendar, 631-734-6200.

VIRTUAL ALONE TOGETHER VIDEO SERIES: MENHADEN, THE MOST IMPORTANT FISH IN THE SEA This visual presentation will focus on the over 200 year menhaden industry which began right here in Southold. The natural history of the “the most important fish in the world” will be examined along with the fishery and factories that developed on the East End, 2 p.m. April 25, Oysterponds Historical Society, The Museum of Orient and East Marion History, Village Lane, Orient, free, oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org, 631-323-2480.

PSYCHIC FAIR Personal one-on-one psychic readings with several of Long Island’s most gifted psychics are being offered over the telephone. Choose from among mediums, clairvoyants, Tarot and Angel card readers and others., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 26, $40 for 15 minutes or $60 for a double reading of 30 minutes, make a reservation online at IslandwidePsychicFairs.com, 631-696-4713.

SPRING BRUNCH WITH CHEF ROB Chef Rob will teach to make a spring brunch, including strawberry champagne mimosa, mango and lemon soup with fresh blueberries, lemon vanilla banana pancakes and cider glazed spiral ham with apple pie spices, register for a reminder email and recipe list, YouTube video, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 26, Center Moriches Library, 235 Main St., Center Moriches, free, centermoricheslibrary.org, 631-878-0940.

LONG ISLAND AND WHALING Retired Newsday reporter and historian Bill Bleyer will discuss Long Island’s whaling history. learn about the Native Americans who hunted whales, the first whaling companies in Southampton, the rise of industrial-scale whaling in Sag Harbor, Greenport and Cold Spring Harbor and more via Zoom, 7-8 p.m. April 27, Copiague Library, 50 Deauville Blvd., Copiague, free, copiaguelibrary.org, 631-691-1111.

EVENING ZUMBA Dance to Latin, Caribbean, African and rock music with instructor Adriana Molinelli, register for a virtual link, 5:45-6:25 p.m. April 27, Half Hollow Hills Community Library Dix Hills Branch, Chestnut Hill School (temporary location), 600 S. Service Rd., Dix Hills, free, hhhlibrary.org, 631-421-4530.

LITERARY BOOK CLUB - "THE GRAPES OF WRATH" An online discussion of the novel “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck, meeting ID is 841 502 089, register by email (bplreadersadvisory@baldwinpl.org) for password before 5 p.m. the day of the event, 7-8 p.m. April 27, Baldwin Library, 2385 Grand Ave., Baldwin, free, zoom.us/j/841502089, 646-558-8656.

DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION SERIES: "COMIC GEMS" Former chief curator of the Museum of the Moving Image David Schwartz has selected 5 comedy films available for viewing on the Criterion Channel that subscribers will watch together and discuss during a weekly video conference, held for 5 weeks on Tuesdays, register, 8 p.m. beginning April 28, Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington, $55, cinemaartscentre.org, 631-423-7611.

GARDENING WITH DEER A representative from Cornell Cooperative Extension will teach how to incorporate perennials, annuals and shrubs that deer don’t eat in your landscape to create an attractive yard with three seasons of bloom, learn about physical and scent strategies to reduce deer browsing in your yard, register for a Zoom link, 3-5 p.m. April 28, East Hampton Library, 159 Main St., East Hampton, free, easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.

DRAWING PROGRAM Teens learn how to draw flowers. Email blteens@bryantlibrary.org to register and receive the Zoom link., 7 p.m. April 28, Bryant Library, 2 Paper Mill Rd., Roslyn, free, bryantlibrary.org, 516-621-2240.

HERBS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY - SAFE AND EFFECTIVE USE Natural nurse Ellen Kamhi, Ph.D., RN will give an online introduction to herbal medicine, 7-8:30 p.m. April 28, Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave., Brentwood, free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

MEDITATION TUESDAY Meditation session on Zoom presented by a guide from Kadampa Meditation Center Long Island, meeting ID is 598 818 682, register by email (marnold@baldwinpl.org) for password, 8-9 a.m. April 28, Baldwin Library, 2385 Grand Ave., Baldwin, free, zoom.us/j/598818682, 646-558-8656.

FOREIGN FILM DISCUSSION - MIRACLE IN CELL NO. 7 Discussion of the comedic drama “Miracle in Cell No. 7," available to watch on Kanopy, not rated, running time 127 minutes, Korean with English subtitles, 3-4 p.m. April 28, Port Jefferson Library, 100 Thompson St., Port Jefferson, free, portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.

ART HOUSE FILM DISCUSSION - "CLOSED SEASON" Librarian Chris Garland will lead a Zoom discussion of the drama “Closed Season” (”Ende der Schonzeit”), starring Brigitte Hobmeier, Hans-Jochen Wagner and Christian Friedel, not rated, running time 100 minutes, German with English subtitles, 2014, register for a Zoom link, 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 29, Half Hollow Hills Community Library Dix Hills Branch, Chestnut Hill School (Temporary Location), 600 S. Service Rd., Dix Hills, free, hhhlibrary.org, 631-421-4530.

PLEIN-AIRE LANDSCAPE PAINTING CLASS Exploration of painting scenes from your yard that ends June 10. Learn techniques in painting from nature, color mixing, and composition, with a goal of gaining confidence in painting anywhere in nature. Course includes a 2 hour Zoom class every week and a private facebook group for sharing power points and a Zoom class recap. Register and a Zoom invite will be sent to you , 4 p.m. April 29, Studio E, 565 Rte. 25A, Miller Place, $175, studioeartclass.com/, 631-744-4001.

POETRY OF THE SOUL Poetry workshop facilitated by Mr. Clay, read a poem, story or song aloud, register by email (teens@baldwinpl.org) for a Zoom invite, 4-5 p.m. April 29, Baldwin Library, 2385 Grand Ave., Baldwin, free, baldwinpl.org/online-events, 516-223-6228.

COLLAGE PAINTING Seven-week adult exploration of collage techniques ends June 10. Students begin to find their artistic voice, while learning to incorporate different techniques into the weekly class theme. Course includes a 1.5 hour Zoom class every week and a private Facebook group for sharing power points, Zoom class recap, technique tutorials and additional project ideas related to each artist. Register and a Zoom invite will be sent to you. Use this link to register: https://studioeartclass.com/store-1/ols/products/collage-painting-and-self-expression-course-for-adults , 6 p.m. April 29, Studio E, 565 Rte. 25A, Miller Place, $175, studioeartclass.com/, 631-744-4001.

MYSTERY BOOK TALK - PLEASE PASS THE GUILT Online discussion of the Nero Wolfe mystery “Please Pass the Guilt” by Rex Stout, register for a Zoom link, 4-5:30 p.m. April 30, East Hampton Library, 159 Main St., East Hampton, free, easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.

VIRTUAL ART Create a spring flower mixed media collage, collect items from around the house such as tape, glue, paint, markers, pencil, scissors, magazines and fabric, an instructor will show you how to draw the flowers and then create a beautiful masterpiece, register for a Zoom link, 6:30.-7:30 p.m. April 30, Copiague Library, 50 Deauville Blvd., Copiague, free, copiaguelibrary.org, 631-691-1111.

VIRTUAL LIVE NATURE STREAMS From the comfort of your own home, enjoy and learn marine science live from WMHO’s Ernst Marine Conservation Center and 88-acre wetland preserve. Go inside the marsh inter-tidal zone, logon to facebook.com/StonyBrookVillageCtr to join session, call for weather updates, 11 a.m. April 28, rain date: April 30, Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) Educational and Cultural Center, Stony Brook Village Center, Main Street, Stony Brook, free, wmho.org, 631-751-2244.

T’AI CHI T’ai chi on Zoom facilitated by Maria, register by email (zoominfo@friedbergjcc.org), 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 12, Barry and Florence Friedberg JCC, 15 Neil Ct., Oceanside, free, friedbergjcc.org/virtual-jcc-social-services, 516-766-4341.

VIRTUAL SONGWRITING CIRCLE WITH FRED RAIMONDO "Songwriting Circle" goes virtual with veteran East End singer-songwriter Fred Raimondo. Join from the comfort of your home to watch or participate in our casual singer/songwriter class. All skill levels welcome, 7-9 p.m. April 28, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main St., Westhampton Beach, free, whbpac.org, 631-288-1500.

TALKING ABOUT LITERATURE - WASHINGTON SQUARE John Zaluski will lead a virtual discussion of the short novel “Washington Square” by Henry James via gotomeeting, noon-1:30 p.m. May 1, Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., Freeport, free, global.gotomeeting.com/join/572063389, 786-535-3211.

ANGEL BALL 2020 Angel Ball goes virtual. Join actress Mackenzie Phillips of the TV show, “One Day At A Time,” to celebrate togetherness and recovery in these challenging times. Go to https://e.givesmart.com/events/gzY/ to participate, 7 p.m. May 4, Long Island Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence, 114 Old Country Road, Suite 114, Mineola, $100, https://e.givesmart.com/events/gzY/, 516-747-2606, ext. 103.

“TENNESSEE WALT’S A DISTANT COUNTRY 2” Live on the Internet: “Tennessee Walt’s A Distant Country 2,” concert/lecture of classic country music, including songs associated with Hank Williams, the Carter Family, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Hank Snow, Kitty Wells and Tammy Wynette, along with a few Walt originals, plus anecdotes about the songs and the artists who created them; sponsored by the Baldwin Public Library, 2 p.m. May 2, Baldwin Library, 2385 Grand Ave., Baldwin, free, www.tennesseewalt.com, 516-223-6228.

VIRTUAL SPIES TOUR Virtual tour exploring local sites of Setauket's Revolutionary War Culper Spy Ring, Mondays through May 4, Three Village Historical Society, 93 N. Country Rd., Setauket, free, TVHS.org, 631-751-3730.

VIRTUAL BOOKHAMPTON BOOK CLUB: MY DARK VANESSA Discussion of the novel “My Dark Vanessa” by Kate Elizabeth Russell, register to receive a Zoom link and password, 7-8 p.m. May 5 BookHampton, East Hampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton, free, bookhampton.com, 631-324-4939.

VIRTUAL SCREENING: "THE AMERICAN NURSE:" Virtual screenings of “The American Nurse” (In honor of the nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis) tune into https://kinonow.com/american-nurse any day or time to view through May 11, Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington, free, cinemaartscentre.org, 631-423-7611.

LONG ISLAND MUSIC LOVERS FAIR Records, compact discs, DVDs and memorabilia for sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 17, American Legion Hall - Massapequa Post 1066, 66 Veterans Blvd., Massapequa, $5, showsandexpos.com, 973-209-6067.

BOXING WITH MARIA Zoom boxing class with Maria, register by email (zoominfo@friedbergjcc.org), 12:30 p.m. Fridays through May 22, Barry and Florence Friedberg JCC, 15 Neil Ct., Oceanside, free, friedbergjcc.org/virtual-jcc-social-services, 516-766-4341.

AQUARIUM TOUR Take a virtual tour of the aquarium. Logon to https://www.facebook.com/LongIslandAquarium/?epa=SEARCH_BOX to view anytime through May 31, Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, free, LongIslandAquarium.com, 631-208-9200.

AT HOME WITH LONG ISLAND MUSEUM: "IN THE MOMENT " Take a virtual tour of the Museum’s online exhibitions, galleries (including the Carriage Museum), and collections: Online exhibitions include “Off the Rack: Building and Preserving LIMâ€™s Art Treasures,” featuring treasures from the Museum’s permanent collection in a range of styles and themes, along with guiding questions to help foster conversation, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays, Long Island Museum of American Art, History & Carriages, 1200 Rte. 25A, Stony Brook, free, longislandmuseum.org, 631-751-0066.

GENEALOGY 101 Discuss your research, share tips, ask questions and learn from special guests, for experienced researchers or those just interested in getting started with their family history, register for a GoToMeeting link, 3:30-4 p.m. Fridays through May 29, Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave., Brentwood, free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

MUSEUM FROM HOME: ONLINE EXHIBITION AND ACTIVITIES FOR ALL Online programs include virtual gallery, remote learning, children's and art activities for all, featured exhibition is “Blue,” a multi-media exploration of the color blue in its many incarnations; 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through July 5, Nassau County Museum of Art, 1 Museum Dr., off Northern Blvd., Roslyn Harbor, nassaumuseum.org, 516-484-9338.