The summer is half over, but don't panic — there’s still tons of fun ahead. Here are four outdoor feasts not-to-miss:

ST. ROCCO’S “BEST FEAST IN THE EAST”

Food is the focus of St. Rocco Roman Catholic Church’s annual 5-day fundraiser in Glen Cove. From July 31-Aug. 4, everyone who comes leaves with a full belly.

“When the feast is on, forget cooking and come to us,” says Jean Wolfle, 76, of Glen Cove who is one of the parish "Nonnas" who prepare mass quantities of food for the hungry crowds.

Not only does this hearty team of seniors make the food, they serve it directly to the customers as if they were guests at their homes for Sunday dinner.

“Everyday we serve nonstop for hours,” proudly says Antoinette Zekraus, 83, of Glen Cove. “People eat with enthusiasm here.”

That's probably because the food is homemade, spun from longtime parish members' family recipes.

“We don’t buy cheap products,” says food coordinator Arturo Gomes, who oversees the ordering and preparation. “In the five days, we’ll go through 300 pounds of tripe, 1,000 gallons of sauce, 123 trays of eggplant, 35 cases of mozzarella, 800 rice balls and more than 2,000 chicken cutlets.”

WHEN|WHERE 6-11 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 3-11 p.m. Saturday and 3-10 p.m. Sunday at St. Rocco Roman Catholic Church, 18 Third St. in Glen Cove

INFO 516-676-2482, facebook.com/TheFeastOfStRoccos

ADMISSION Free

LI CRAFT CLASSIC

The recipe is simple: Beer and barbecue. Attendees get a 5-ounce souvenir tasting glass with a 2-ounce pourline as they enter Heckscher State Park in East Islip on Aug. 10 to sample wines and ciders, and craft beers from more than 50 breweries. Admission includes a barbecue dinner from Bobbique of Patchogue and live entertainment provided by Albums We Love.

“Long Island has exploded with many new breweries,” says festival producer Andy Calimano. “Our festival has become a place to discover them and try some of their local beer for the first time.”

Additionally, participants can vote on the best mango beer made special for the brewing contest.

WHEN|WHERE 2-5:30 p.m. (VIP session starts at 1 p.m.) Aug. 10 at Heckscher State Park in East Islip

INFO 631-940-7290, licraftclassic.com

ADMISSION $55 ($75 VIP, $12 designated drivers), 21 and over, $10 parking

THE FEAST OF MOTHER CABRINI

Witness Manhattan’s Little Italy come to Brentwood at The Feast of Mother Cabrini on the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College on Aug. 23-25 and Aug. 28-Sept. 2.

“We recreate a scene from Mulberry Street,” says co-festival coordinator Mike Newton. “There’s Italian arches people walk through as they enjoy our Food Corso, which serves everything from sausage & peppers and zeppoles to tacos and empanadas to gyros and souvlaki.”

More than 50 carnival rides and games top off the extravaganza including the Super Shot, Pharaoh’s Fury, the Zipper and the Puppy Roll. There will also be a Las Vegas tent, live music nightly, Zeppoli Eating Contest on Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. and fireworks on Aug. 24 and Sept. 1 at 9:30 p.m.

WHEN|WHERE 6-11 p.m. Aug. 23, 4-11 p.m. Aug. 24-25, 6-11 p.m. Aug. 28-30, 4-11 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College, 1001 Crooked Hill Rd. in Brentwood

INFO 631-499-6824, mothercabrinifestival.org

ADMISSION Free

LONG ISLAND SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

Get shellshocked by an insurmountable amount of shellfish at the Long Island Seafood Festival, Aug. 24-25, on the 14-acre campus of the Long Island Maritime Museum overlooking the Great South Bay in West Sayville. Local vendors Blue Island Oysters and Claws Seafood Market will deliver lobster rolls, fried shrimp, clams and oysters on the half-shell and more. A court of a dozen food trucks will offer alternative fare for landlubbers while Blue Point Brewing Co. sponsors the beer tent.

“It’s the last big bash of the season,” says executive director Terry Blitman. “People come in large groups and they come hungry. It’s their summer send-off.”

Adults can shop for an array of nautically themed crafts while bands play all day. Pirate performers, puppeteers and fire jugglers will entertain the kids.

WHEN|WHERE 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24-25 at the Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Ave. in West Sayville

INFO 631-854-4974, limmseafoodfestival.org

ADMISSION $10 (free ages 12 and younger)