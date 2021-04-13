Events, activities, drive-in movies and concerts are popping up around Long Island this season. Here are some things to do in-person as well as online courses, virtual tours and more to explore.

ADVENTURELAND OPENING Park opens with rides and games, 11:30 a.m. April 10 and continues weekends and holidays throughout the spring, $39.99 ages 2-24; $24.99 ages 25 plus, free ages 1 and younger, 2245 Route 110, Farmingdale, adventureland.us, 631-694-6868.

PLAY MINIATURE GOLF AT THE VANDERBILT MUSEUM The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s18-hole mini-golf course welcomes players through the end of April. The mini-golf event is named the "Vanderbilt Museum Golf Classic" in honor of William Vanderbilt’s original estate golf course. Open daytime from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through April 25; nightime play from 6-9 p.m. is offered April 9-11; 15-17 and 22-24. You'll also find music, photo booth and refreshments available for purchase at the Bubbly Bar, games after 7 p.m. will experience an animated light show, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, vandylandinfo.com, $45 includes ground pass; $85 group package for up to 6 guests, 631-854-5579.

POP-UP DRIVE IN MOVIES "The Avengers," April 16; "Zootopia," April 17, "Star Wars, A New Hope," 8 p.m. $40, Gateway Playhouse, 215 South Country Rd., Bellport, thegateway.org, 631-286-1133.

ANTIQUES IN APRIL Outdoor weekend antiques sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 17-18, Kissam House, 434 Park Ave., Huntington, free, huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org, 631-427-7045.

CHOCOLATE PAIRING Pairing of three handmade chocolates from the North Fork Chocolate Company, matched with three Pindar wines. noon-4:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 17, $25, reservations required for three seatings: noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m., Pindar Vineyards, 37645 Main Road, Peconic, pindar.net, 631-734-6200.

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT "Keeping Up With the Steins, April 17, rain date: April 24, gates open at 8:30 p.m., movie begins at 9 p.m., Temple Beth Chai, tickets are $36 per carload and must be purchased by April 9 online or by sending a check to Temple Beth Chai, 870 Townline Rd., Hauppauge, bethchaiofhauppauge.com, 631-724-5807.

DISCOVER SOUTHOLD SCAVENGER HUNT The hunt is designed for people of all ages to explore the neighborhood simultaneous to learning about Southold’s history, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 17 through 4 p.m. April 18, The only requirement is a smart phone to download the app, $25 suggested donation for non-members and $20 for Southold Historical Society members. After registration, instructions on how to download the app as well as a code for accessing the scavenger hunt will be sent via email, Southold Historical Society, 54325 Main Rd., Southold, southoldhistoricalsociety.org. 631-765-5500.

CARS AND GUITARS CLASSIC CAR SHOW Featured more than 500 cars of all varieties and music by RPM & Friends, food truck, raffle prizes, hosted by East to West Classic Cars, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 18, rain or shine, free for spectators, outside at the Miller’s Ale House, 88 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Commack, registration fee for cars is $15 and can be made the day of the event. The first 100 entries receive a gift bag, hopeforthewarriors.org or easttowestclassiccars.com, 516-433-9690. The goal of the event is to raise awareness for PTSD and funds for Hope for the Warriors.

NATIVE AMERICAN DRUMMING Led by an elder drummer, the session seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being, 7 p.m. April 22, All Souls Church Rectory (5 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook); masks and social distancing will apply, All Souls’ Episcopal Church Rectory, 5 Mill Pond Rd., Stony Brook, free, allsouls-stonybrook.org, 631-655-7798.

PAINT NIGHT WITH AN OWL Participants will be guided step-by-step to learn how to paint the Nature Center’s screech owl Pumpkin, acrylic paint will be used, wear something you wouldn’t mind getting paint on, for adults and teens with adults, masks required, register, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. April 23, Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown, free, sweetbriarnc.org, 631-979-6344.

DRIVE-IN MUSIC CONCERT SERIES Three-part concert series features live performances by Let It Bleed, The Rolling Stones tribute band, 7 p.m. April 24; BonJourney, BonJovi and Journey tribute band, 7 p.m. May 15 and Penny Lane, The Beatles tribute band, 7 p.m. June 26, Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Drive, East Hills. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation to the concerts to benefit SJJCC’s Community Needs Bank, $36 per show, $80 for all three events, to purchase tickets, visit sjjcc.org/drivein.

OYSTER BAY HISTORICAL WALKING TOURS Take a 60- to 90-minute walking tour of the hamlet, featuring the historical sites along East and West Main Street, Audrey Avenue and South Street, as well as places frequented by Theodore Roosevelt, meet in the garden behind the historic house, register, 2 p.m. April 24, Oyster Bay Historical Society, 20 Summit St., Oyster Bay, $20, $5 ages 12-17, oysterbayhistorical.org, 516-922-5032.

EAST ISLIP CRAFT & GIFT FAIR More than 85 exhibitors with arts, crafts and gift items, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 24; rain date: April 25, East Islip Middle School, 100 Redmen St., East Islip, East Islip, free, depasmarket.com, 631-846-1459.

VIRTUAL: SONGBIRDS OF LONG ISLAND A longtime birder shares photos and interesting facts about songbirds found on Long Island, 6 p.m. April 26, Bayport-Blue Point Library, 203 Blue Point Ave., Blue Point, free, facebook.com/bbplib, 631-363-6133.

VIRTUAL: NIGHT SKY TOUR FEATURING THE FULL MOON An astronomy expert from the Vanderbilt Planetarium takes you on a journey into the night sky, 7-8 p.m. April 27, East Islip Library, 381 E. Main St./Montauk Hwy., free, eipl.org, register for a Zoom link, 631-581-9200.

VIRTUAL: WINEMAKING ON THE EAST END The Peconic Land Trust’s Long Island Grown series continues, bringing stories behind the work of local growers, chefs and producers of specialty items. In this moderated conversation, meet three local winemakers: Juan Micieli-Martinez of Montauk Daisy Wines, John Leo of OnaBay Vineyards, Clovis Point Wines, and Leo Family Wines, and Marin Brennan of Bedell Cellars and Corey Creek Wines, along with moderator Laura Donnelly, food writer for the East Hampton Star. For more information and to register, visit peconiclandtrust.org., 6-7 p.m. April 28, Southampton, free, registration to receive a Zoom link, 631-283-3195.

DRIVE-IN MOVIES: "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," 8 p.m. April 30; "Dirty Dancing." 8 p.m. May 1; "Star Wars: Episode VI - Return Of The Jedi," 8 p.m. May 2, Gateway Playhouse, 215 South Country Rd., Bellport, $15 plus $25 donation - $40 total, thegateway.org, 631-286-2346.

KAYAK TEST DRIVE Public is invited to an open house to try out different kayaks on the water, May 1-2, The Dinghy Shop, 334 S Bayview Ave, Amityville, dinghyshop.com, 631-264-0005. Register for event at info@dinghyshop.com.

CARRIAGE HOUSE FLEA MARKET Vendors will offer a variety of art, jewelry, vintage clothing, antiques, collectibles, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 1-2, Rogers Mansion Museum Complex, Southampton History Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, free, southamptonhistory.org, 631-283-2494.

HISTORIC WALKING TOURS OF MANHASSET BAY Meet at the town dock’s red tug boat, 11 a.m. and walk the shoreline with a guide while learning the history of early Port Washington. Topics include the livelihoods that helped Port develop into the town you know today including: shell fishing, sand mining, aviation, tidal mills, restaurants, our many hotels, schools and more, 11 a.m. May 1-2, Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society, 336 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, free, cowneck.org, 516-365-9074.

ONGOING EVENTS THIS SEASON

OLD BURYING GROUND CEMETERY TOUR Take a guided walking tour of Huntington’s earliest public burying ground, established soon after the town’s 1653 founding, you'll see folk art and epitaphs while listening to stories of Huntington’s residents' history, 4 p.m. May 15, June 12, July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 18 and 3 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 13, $15, $5 children, meet at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main St., Huntington, huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org ,631-427-7045.

MONTAUK LIGHTHOUSE OPENS Grounds and museum are open 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily through May 23, $12, $5 younger than 12, free children 41″ and under, last tickets will be sold 30 minutes before closing, montauklighthouse.com, 631-668-2544

TOURS AT PLANTING FIELDS Guided 60-minute Coe Hall estate and exhibition tours are offered Wednesday through Sunday, $10, $5 ages 11-17, free ages 10 and younger. Private, 90-minute Coe Hall estate and exhibition tours are also offered on Monday and Tuesday for up to 10 people from the same household or party. Reservations must be made five days in advance by contacting tours@plantingfields.org, $25, $12 ages 10-18 free younger than 10, 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay, $8 parking fee weekends through May 28. The Great Bird Blind Debate exhibition open through September 2021.Guests should be aware that it is roughly 1/15 of a mile of walking over hilly and sloping terrain. Comfortable shoes and outerwear are highly encouraged. Tours are held rain or shine. For serious inclement weather, please check website or email tours@plantingfields.org to confirm the schedule, $10, $5 ages 7-11; free ages 10 and younger, $8 parking fee weekends April 3 through May 28. plantingfields.org.

FIRE ISLAND LIGHTHOUSE TOURS Take a tour of the historic Fire Island Lighthouse this season. The museum in the keeper's quarters is open to the public for no fee year-round during normal operating hours, masks required, social distancing enforced, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends; tower closes at 3:30 p.m., Tower tour admission: $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under and seniors, fireislandlighthouse.com.

SANDS POINT PRESERVE HIKE Guided nature walk where hikers get a trail map and find their own way. Dinosaur lovers enjoy the Dino Trail, a short walk through the woods complete with dinosaur footprints, Sands Point Preserve, 127 Middle Neck Rd., Port Washington, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, last entry at 4:30 p.m. daily, $15 per car, and a contactless pay station is available at the gatehouse. walk-in visitors pay $4 per person. Leashed dogs are welcome, sandspointpreserveconservancy.org, 516-571-7901.

LONG ISLAND MUSEUM OPENS WITH TWO EXHIBITS "Twin Peeks: Scenes Seen Twice," paintings and photographs through Aug. 1, presents side-by-side views of nearly 60 paintings, from the 1830s to the present, placed beside photographs of the same or similar locations and buildings. Also, the exhibition "Artists Abroad," through Aug. 1, offers visitors the chance to explore a small but compelling collection of works by artists who traveled abroad between the 1860s and 1960s, noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 1200 Route 25A in Stony Brook, $10, $7 seniors, $5 ages 6-17, free younger than 6, longislandmuseum.org.

OLD WESTBURY GARDENS OPENS Visit Old Westbury Gardens featuring 200 acres of formal gardens, landscaped grounds, woodlands, ponds, and lakes reopens to the public with required reservations which can be made in advance online. Westbury House reopens June 1, oldwestburygardens.org. General admission to Old Westbury Gardens is $14; senior admission is $12; full-time students with valid ID $12; children's admission for ages 7-17 is $8; children 6 and under and Old Westbury Gardens members are free. Visitor hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday (closed Tuesday) and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend, 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury, 516-333-0048.