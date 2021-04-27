If you're looking for things to do in-person as well as online, here is a list of events, activities, drive-in movies and concerts on Long Island this season to explore.

VIRTUAL: WINEMAKING ON THE EAST END The Peconic Land Trust’s Long Island Grown series continues, bringing stories behind the work of local growers, chefs and producers of specialty items. In this moderated conversation, meet three local winemakers: Juan Micieli-Martinez of Montauk Daisy Wines, John Leo of OnaBay Vineyards, Clovis Point Wines, and Leo Family Wines, and Marin Brennan of Bedell Cellars and Corey Creek Wines, along with moderator Laura Donnelly, food writer for the East Hampton Star. For more information and to register, visit peconiclandtrust.org., 6-7 p.m. April 28, Southampton, free, registration to receive a Zoom link, 631-283-3195.

DRIVE-IN MOVIES: "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," 8 p.m. April 30; "Dirty Dancing." 8 p.m. May 1; "Star Wars: Episode VI - Return Of The Jedi," 8 p.m. May 2, Gateway Playhouse, 215 South Country Rd., Bellport, $15 plus $25 donation - $40 total, thegateway.org, 631-286-2346.

FARMERS MARKET Guests will have the opportunity to support local businesses, shop vendors and take a tour of the farm, meet the animals and learn more about what they do at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue, first Saturday of every month 10 a.m.-2 p.m. beginning May 1, Spirit's Promise Equine Rescue, 2746 Sound Ave., Riverhead, spiritspromiserescue.org, $5, $15 per person for entry and tour, free for ages 2 and younger, 631-875-0433.

KAYAK TEST DRIVE Public is invited to an open house to try out different kayaks on the water, May 1-2, The Dinghy Shop, 334 S Bayview Ave, Amityville, dinghyshop.com, 631-264-0005. Register for event at info@dinghyshop.com.

SCENIC ROAD RALLY TOUR Fun road rally travels on the state parkways and scenic roads in Nassau and Suffolk counties, cars will stop to pickup poker cards at announced locations, registration at 9 a.m. at the Park and RIde, 395 North Service Rd., Melville, first car off at 10 a.m. May 2, rally finishes at Walt Whitman Shops, register at eventbrite.com, $15 entry fee, teams with the best poker hands win, eventbrite.com, presented by the Jaguar Drivers Club of Long Island and open to everyone, 631-513-0089.

CARRIAGE HOUSE FLEA MARKET Vendors will offer a variety of art, jewelry, vintage clothing, antiques, collectibles, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 1-2, Rogers Mansion Museum Complex, Southampton History Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, free, southamptonhistory.org, 631-283-2494.

HISTORIC WALKING TOURS OF MANHASSET BAY Meet at the town dock’s red tug boat, 11 a.m. and walk the shoreline with a guide while learning the history of early Port Washington. Topics include the livelihoods that helped Port develop into the town you know today including: shell fishing, sand mining, aviation, tidal mills, restaurants, our many hotels, schools and more, 11 a.m. May 1-2, Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society, 336 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, free, cowneck.org, 516-365-9074.

I LOVE MY PARK DAY BEACH CLEAN-UP Join park rangers and VIPs (Volunteers in Parks) to help clear the beach of marine debris and other trash, Participants will be asked to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 by wearing a face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 1, free, 631-281-3010 (weekends) or 631-687-4773 (Mon-Fri), no registration required, nps.gov, Wilderness Visitor Center, take William Floyd Parkway (Route 46) to Smith Point County Park for access to the Wilderness Visitor Center, a small hexagonal building on the right as you are headed south. Parking is available in the Smith Point parking lot just to the east/on the left.

CAR SHOW Centerport Fire Department Eagle Truck Co.'s annual car and bike show, antique and custom built cars, trucks, motorcycles, and fire trucks, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 2, Centerport Beach, end of Little Neck Road, Centerport, $20 at the show, entry is not guaranteed, $5 spectator fee, $2 per child. eagletruck.org

ONLINE: CELEBRATE CINCO DE MAYO Chef Rob Scott demonstrate how to make spaghetti squash burrito bowl, sheet pan fajitas with lime, guacamole and strawberry agua fresca with fresh basil, 7-8 p.m. May 3, Port Jefferson Library, 100 Thompson St., free, facebook.com, 631-473-0022.

MINI-GOLF AT VANDERBILT Starting times are staggered to accommodate social distancing, and masks are required for play. Daytime hours are Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will run through May 16. Day play is designed for nine holes. Daytime mini-golf includes complimentary grounds passes. After navigating doglegs and obstacles like tiny bridges and a lighthouse, you can check out the eye-popping Spanish-Revival architecture as well as decorative ironwork by Samuel Yellin dotting the property. Daytime group pricing: $35 members and $45 nonmembers per group of 6. Individual tickets are $15 for members and nonmembers. Tickets are available online at vanderbiltmuseum.org.180 Little Neck Road, Centerport.

DECONSTRUCTING THE BEATLES Focus on 'Help!' presented by musicologist Scott Freiman. The multimedia presentations focus on the composition and production techniques of The Beatles, 8 p.m. May 5, $15, Cinema Arts Centre, register for a link,cinemaartscentre.org

CLASSES AT BAKING COACH Enjoy a two-hour session to decorate four cupcakes and six cake pops, with a 9:30 a.m. children’s workshop, 11:45 a.m. basic skill level class and a supported skill level session at 2 p.m on Saturday, May 8. Visit website for class registration. 320 Broadway-Greenlawn Rd., Huntington, bakingcoach.com, 631-543-8608.

PRINCESS TEA PARTY A performance on stage with some of your favorite princesses, then you have time to take your own photos with your little princess and the performer princesses, you'll also get tea, lemonade, cupcakes and cookies, 1 p.m. May 8, Ballet Long Island, 1863 Pond Road, Ronkonkoma, $19 per guest ( $3 per order mailing fee ), 631-737-1964.

YOGA IN THE GARDENS Professional Kripalu Yoga instructor, Lorili Henry, leads students through a flow of postures and conscious breathing, participants must bring a yoga mat, yoga strap, and towel, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 8, Old Westbury Gardens, $19 includes garden admission, 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury, oldwestburygardens.org, 516-333-0048.

EXHIBITION OPENING Celebrating the opening of the new exhibition, "Everett Shinn: Operatics," with an early access preview. Coe Hall will be closed to the public while preview guests experience the exhibition, with introductory remarks and Q&A led by Chief Curator and Director of Museum Affairs, Meredith A. Brown, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 8, $45, hear live music played by Long Island Chamber Orchestra while enjoying tea from Clipper Ship Tea Co. and baked goods by Youngs Farm in the Cloister Garden, Planting Fields Road, Oyster, $8 parking fee, RSVP, plantingfields.org.

DRIVE-IN MOVIES: "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," 8 p.m. May 7, "Ghostbusters," 8 p.m. May 8; "Gravity," 8 p.m. May 9, Gateway Playhouse, 215 South Country Rd., Bellport, $15 plus $25 donation - $40 total, thegateway.org, 631-286-2346.

POP UP MOVIE LOT Outdoor movies include: "E.T.," 8 p.m. May 7; "Spaceballs," 11 p.m. May 7; "Brave," 10 p.m. May 8, Westfield South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore, $40 per carload, free popcorn, movielotdrivein.com

NORTH HEMPSTEAD DRIVE-IN MOVIES "Brave,": 8:30 p.m. May 8, free but limited to town residents with reservations, North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington, northhempsteadny.gov, 516-869-6311

MOTHER'S DAY TEA IN THE GARDEN Explore what is in bloom and enjoy a small variety of hot tea paired with individually packaged cookies in the Cloister Garden, guests will have access to the interior of the Teahouse in the Italian Garden. The space features murals and furnishings commissioned from Everett Shinn by Planting Fields creators W.R. and Mai Coe, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 9, Planting Fields Arboretum, 1395 Planting Fields Rd., $30, must reserve, plantingfields.org

BRUNCH AT LI AQUARIUM All-day aquarium admission is included at the Mother's Day brunch this holiday. ($59.95, ages 3-12:$29.95, kids ages two and younger are $5). Taking place in the facility’s Sea Star Ballroom, kids also receive a craft while adults score unlimited mimosas, and attendees can explore the aquarium before or after their brunch seating; seatings are at 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 9. 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, longislandaquarium.com, 631-208-9200.

MOTHER'S DAY TEA Mother’s Day Tea in the Rose Garden outside Hempstead House. This event offers a light afternoon snack of scones and finger sandwiches to tide you over from brunch to dinner. Live chamber music accompanies the festivities, 3-4 p.m. May 9. In case of inclement weather, the tea will be canceled; please check the website for updates, $55, $20 ages 4-12, reservations, Sands Point Preserve, 127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point, sandspointpreserveconservancy.org, 516-304-5076.

MOTHER'S DAY SUNSET STROLL Celebrate Mother’s Day and spring with a sunset stroll on the beach, come to the beach for this relaxed ranger-led walk and enjoy the changing light as the sun sinks into the sea, 6:30-8 p.m. May 9, free, participants will be asked to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19, by adopting social distancing practices and by wearing a face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained, nps.gov, Wilderness Visitor Center, take William Floyd Parkway (Route 46) to Smith Point County Park for access to the Wilderness Visitor Center, a small hexagonal building on the right as you are headed south, parking is available in the Smith Point parking lot just to the east/on the left, 631-281-3010 (weekends) or 631-687-4773 (weekdays).

LONG ISLAND ROAD RUNNERS CLUB EVENING SERIES 5k race begins at 7 p.m., meet at field house near Parking Field 2, 7 p.m. May 12, Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, $15, lirrc.org, 516-797-2685.

ONLINE: WHAT’S IT WORTH? ANTIQUES ROAD SHOW Author, auctioneer, appraiser, and radio show host Mike Ivankovich introduces participants to what determines value and reveal what their antiques, collectibles and personal treasures are worth today, each attendee may have one item on hand for Mike to appraise, 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 12, Longwood Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., Middle Island, free, register for a Zoom link, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

DRIVE-IN MOVIES Showing of "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," 8 p.m. May 14, "Moana," 8 p.m. May 15; "Hidden Figures," 8 p.m. May 16, Gateway Playhouse, 215 South Country Rd., Bellport, $15 plus $25 donation - $40 total, thegateway.org, 631-286-2346.

DRIVE-IN MUSIC CONCERT SERIES Concert series features live performances: 7 p.m. May 15: BonJourney, BonJovi and Journey tribute band; 7 p.m. June 26: Penny Lane, the Beatles tribute band, Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Drive, East Hills. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation to the concerts to benefit SJJCC’s Community Needs Bank, $36 per show, $80 for all three events, to purchase tickets, visit sjjcc.org/drivein.

"BATTLE OF THE BULLSEYE." Axe throwing tournament, throwers compete for a championship belt and cash prizes, 3 p.m. May 15, Westfield Mall, food court area, Bay Shore, register in advance on evite.com, check in at 12:30 p.m., $75 per person, $150 for teams of two, free for spectators, alphaaxes.com, must be 21 or older to participate, 516-206-0999.

LONG ISLAND MUSIC LOVERS FAIR Records, compact discs, DVDs and memorabilia for sale., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 16, American Legion Hall - Massapequa Post 1066, 66 Veterans Blvd., Massapequa, $5, showsandexpos.com, 973-209-6067.

DRIVE-IN CONCERT FILM Featuring a new pre-recorded Bon Jovi concert, 8:30 p.m. May 22, Westfield South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, rain or shine, pre-sale $68 per car go on sale April 28, $89 per car go on sale to the general public the following day, encorenights.com

BETHPAGE AIR SHOW Performances by the Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcons team, Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II close air support attack aircraft, the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 29-30, Jones Beach State Park, advance parking ticket required, capacity will be limited to 50 percent, $10 parking fee, bethpageairshow.com, 516-490-2400.

ONGOING EVENTS THIS SEASON

ADVENTURELAND OPENING Park opens with rides and games, 11:30 a.m. April 10 and continues weekends and holidays throughout the spring, $39.99 ages 2-24; $24.99 ages 25 plus, free ages 1 and younger, 2245 Route 110, Farmingdale, adventureland.us, 631-694-6868.

BUTTERFLY GREENHOUSE POP-UP See 125 orange and black butterflies swirling inside a new pop-up greenhouse in Babylon village. The Butterflies in Babylon attraction costs $5 per person to enter and it’s a fundraiser for Long Island charities. Pop-up runs Monday through Saturday from 11-5 p.m. and Sundays from 11- 3 p.m. open through May 9; HITCH 37 E. Main St., Babylon, babylonchamber.com.

OLD BURYING GROUND CEMETERY TOUR Take a guided walking tour of Huntington’s earliest public burying ground, established soon after the town’s 1653 founding, you'll see folk art and epitaphs while listening to stories of Huntington’s residents' history, 4 p.m. May 15, June 12, July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 18 and 3 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 13, $15, $5 children, meet at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main St., Huntington, huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org ,631-427-7045.

MONTAUK LIGHTHOUSE OPENS Grounds and museum are open 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily through May 23, $12, $5 younger than 12, free children 41″ and under, last tickets will be sold 30 minutes before closing, montauklighthouse.com, 631-668-2544

TOURS AT PLANTING FIELDS Guided 60-minute Coe Hall estate and exhibition tours are offered Wednesday through Sunday, $10, $5 ages 11-17, free ages 10 and younger. Private, 90-minute Coe Hall estate and exhibition tours are also offered on Monday and Tuesday for up to 10 people from the same household or party. Reservations must be made five days in advance by contacting tours@plantingfields.org, $25, $12 ages 10-18 free younger than 10, 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay, $8 parking fee weekends through May 28. The Great Bird Blind Debate exhibition open through September 2021.Guests should be aware that it is roughly 1/15 of a mile of walking over hilly and sloping terrain. Comfortable shoes and outerwear are highly encouraged. Tours are held rain or shine. For serious inclement weather, please check website or email tours@plantingfields.org to confirm the schedule, $10, $5 ages 7-11; free ages 10 and younger, $8 parking fee weekends April 3 through May 28. plantingfields.org.

FIRE ISLAND LIGHTHOUSE TOURS Take a tour of the historic Fire Island Lighthouse this season. The museum in the keeper's quarters is open to the public for no fee year-round during normal operating hours, masks required, social distancing enforced, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends; tower closes at 3:30 p.m., Tower tour admission: $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under and seniors, fireislandlighthouse.com.

SANDS POINT PRESERVE HIKE Guided nature walk where hikers get a trail map and find their own way. Dinosaur lovers enjoy the Dino Trail, a short walk through the woods complete with dinosaur footprints, Sands Point Preserve, 127 Middle Neck Rd., Port Washington, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, last entry at 4:30 p.m. daily, $15 per car, and a contactless pay station is available at the gatehouse. walk-in visitors pay $4 per person. Leashed dogs are welcome, sandspointpreserveconservancy.org, 516-571-7901.

LONG ISLAND MUSEUM OPENS WITH TWO EXHIBITS "Twin Peeks: Scenes Seen Twice," paintings and photographs through Aug. 1, presents side-by-side views of nearly 60 paintings, from the 1830s to the present, placed beside photographs of the same or similar locations and buildings. Also, the exhibition "Artists Abroad," through Aug. 1, offers visitors the chance to explore a small but compelling collection of works by artists who traveled abroad between the 1860s and 1960s, noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 1200 Route 25A in Stony Brook, $10, $7 seniors, $5 ages 6-17, free younger than 6, longislandmuseum.org.

PINBALL AT WESTFIELD MALL This arcade at the Westfield South Shore Mall includes more than 40 pinball games plus a selection of classic video games. However, the days of shelling out quarters is gone as guests can pay $10 to play for a half-hour, $15 for an hour and $25 for an all-day pass; machines are cleaned and tuned up between play sessions.1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore, highscorepinball.com, 631-358-2319.

TULIP FESTIVAL Half a million tulips and spring bulbs are bursting into bloom at Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden in Manorville for the farm’s second annual Tulip Festival. The festival will open April 17, with peak blooms expected by April 23 and hoping to stay vibrant through mid-May. The farm's website will carry the most up-to-date information on the state of the blooms. Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden, 663 Wading River Rd., Manorville, water-drinker.com, 631-878-8653.

OLD WESTBURY GARDENS OPENS Visit Old Westbury Gardens featuring 200 acres of formal gardens, landscaped grounds, woodlands, ponds, and lakes reopens to the public with required reservations which can be made in advance online. Westbury House reopens June 1, oldwestburygardens.org. General admission to Old Westbury Gardens is $14; senior admission is $12; full-time students with valid ID $12; children's admission for ages 7-17 is $8; children 6 and under and Old Westbury Gardens members are free. Visitor hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday (closed Tuesday) and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend, 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury, 516-333-0048.

GREENPORT CHERRY BLOSSOM PETAL TOUR With hundreds of cherry blossom trees blooming in the village, several businesses come together each year to offer a special experience for visitors who come down to explore the area. More than 20 restaurants and retail shops are taking part through June.The tour launches after Mother’s Day and is self-guided, with maps available that both show which venues are participating and where particular breeds of cherry trees are located, such as kwanzan, yoshino, okame and snow goose. Check the AgroCouncil website (agrocouncil.org) for an online map.