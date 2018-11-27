Looking for things to do on Long Island? We've rounded up the best concerts, fairs, festivals, parties and cultural events going on in Nassau and Suffolk.

See 'Annie' on stage in Oakdale The charming and beloved red-haired little girl makes her way to the stage of the Noel S. Ruiz Theatre for 13 live performances of "The Musical Annie."

WHEN | WHERE 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and run through Dec. 23 at the CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale.

MORE INFO $18 to $42. For a complete schedule go to cmpac.com or 631-218-2810.

Find holiday lights aglow at Jones Beach State Park The outdoor holiday tradition continues when visitors to the Magic Lights display at Jones Beach State Park experience more than a mile of festive lights beginning Friday, Nov. 16, and running through Dec. 30. Line up for the drive thru in the comfort of your car, and at the end of the festive journey, visit with Santa and walk through the Jolly Holiday Festival Village.

INFO magicoflights.com

ADMISSION $25, $20 in advance

Get a rockin' start to the holidays at NYCB Theatre in Westbury Give a shout out to Long Island native, guitarist and vocalist Brian Setzer. He rounds up his orchestra and returns to his roots, 8 p. m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury for the Christmas Rocks concert.

INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $39.50 and higher

Enjoy a holiday light show in Calverton Making it's debut at the Long Island Sports Park in Calverton, the drive-thru Riverhead Holiday Light Show features more than a million lights depicting holiday scenes and displays, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, Saturday, Dec. 1 and 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2; runs through Dec. 30.

INFO 631-201-5050, riverheadlightshow.com

ADMISSION $25 per car, $23 in advance

Join the Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson The annual Dickens Festival takes over Port Jefferson Village, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2. See costumed street performers inspired by characters from "A Christmas Carol," including Scrooge, Father Christmas or a chimney sweep. Take a trolley or horse-drawn carriage ride, or visit Santa's Workshop, noon to 4 p.m. Festivities will include lots of live musical performances, a "Great Wizard of the North" magic show and the "Fezziwig Ball," both at the Village Center.

INFO 631-802-2160, portjeff.com

ADMISSION Free, but some fees apply

Put your best foot forward for SantaCon in Eisenhower Park Compete for prizes for the most original, best costume and best group costume at this year's SantaCon 5k Walk and Roll, Saturday, Dec. 1, rain or shine. Meet at Fields 6/6A in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. Free admission for Santas with wheelchairs and walkers. The run begins at 9 a.m. and the walk and roll starts at 10 a.m. Donations of unwrapped toys will be accepted.

INFO 631-278-6385, leagueofyes.com

ADMISSION $25 entry fee for 5k

Laugh it up with Tracy Morgan in Huntington Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan, currently starring in the TBS show "The Last OG," brings his stand-up show to The Paramount in Huntington at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, as part of The Paramount Comedy Series. Expect him to touch on subjects near and dear to his heart, including his family. The theater cautions that this performance is for mature audiences.

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $50 and up

Sample shellfish, beer and wines in Greenport Sample the best Long Island's bays have to offer in the way of scallops, clams and oysters at this year's "Shellabration" in Greenport, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2. The restaurant walking tour features the best in local shellfish prepared by Greenport's leading chefs, paired with wine and beer. A wristband gets you discounts and promotions at participating merchants throughout the village. Benefits Cornell Cooperative Extension's marine program.

INFO shellabration.li

ADMISSION $30 for the weekend; $20 Sunday-only wristband; $5 small plates, $3 pours

Visit decorated homes on Amityville walking tour The doors are open at this year's Amityville Holiday Home Tour. Enjoy the "Sea It to Believe It" self-guided tour, sponsored by the Amityville Junior League, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, rain or shine. After the tour, stop by historic St. Mary's Episcopal Church in the village for tea and cookies. Also, the Lauder Museum on Broadway is open for a look into Amityville's history. Pick up tickets and maps at the Lauder Museum or Bella Mason on Park Avenue.

INFO amityvillejuniorleague.com

ADMISSION $20

Be there when the puck drops at Nassau Coliseum Here's a chance to catch the New York Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum. They take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Dec. 1. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

INFO 516-231-4848, nycblive.com

ADMISSION Tickets start at $72, $20 parking fee

Kids workshop at The Home Depots on LI This Saturday Dec. 1, and the first Saturday of every month, kids ages 5 to 12 can roll up their sleeves and attend a kids workshop at any Home Depot location on Long Island from 9 a.m. until noon. The project planned for Saturday, Dec. 1, is a model sleigh pulled by a reindeer. Kids get to keep their creation and also go home with an apron, a certificate and a special pin. Reservations, which are encouraged, can be made online.

INFO homedepot.com/workshops

ADMISSION Free, reservations encouraged

Chase down Santa in Long Beach run Follow Santa along the Long Beach boardwalk for the annual Jingle Bell 5k Run. Registration starts at 4 p.m., race steps off from Grand Boulevard at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. Holiday attire is encouraged, and the first 100 registrants get a free Santa hat and jingle bells. Registration and after-party awards and refreshments at the VFW, 675 W. Park Ave.

INFO 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov/rec

ADMISSION $25, plus unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots

Revel in the tones of Huntington Men's Chorus The Huntington Men's Chorus celebrates its 70th season with a performance that features holiday music, well-known Broadway show tunes and choral arrangements, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Huntington High School. Singer Marissa McGowan is the guest soloist.

INFO 631-271-8423, huntingtonmenschorus.com

ADMISSION $18, $16 in advance

Watch seals in the wild off Westhampton Beach Join the experts from the Coastal Research and Education Society of Long Island and take a seal walk to learn about, observe and photograph harbor, gray and harp seals in the wild. Meet at 7:45 a.m. for an 8 a.m. start on Sunday Dec. 2, at the western end of the parking lot at Cupsogue Beach Park in Westhampton Beach. Dress for the weather and bring camera, binoculars and your enthusiasm.

INFO 631-319-6003, reservations required on cresli.org

ADMISSION $5, $3 younger than 18

Kids can craft at Whaling Museum in Cold Spring Harbor The folks at The Whaling Museum and Education Center in Cold Spring Harbor are hosting two one-hour workshops on Sunday, Dec. 2, for 5 and older. A menorah workshop starts at 12:30 and a sea glass ornament workshop at 2 p.m. Kids will bring home a craft from each event.

INFO 631-367-3418, cshwhalingmuseum.org

ADMISSION $12, $20 both workshops

Celebrate Hanukkah at the Nassau Coliseum The Long Island Nets are partnering with Chabad of Long Island for a Hanukkah experience with a carnival, a Long Island Nets basketball game, a concert performance by Yoni Z, kosher food options, music by Choni, face painting and a menorah lighting, 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

INFO 516-596-8691, megachanukah.com

ADMISSION $20-$40, $10 additional for optional glatt kosher meal; $5 prepaid parking

Pop a cork, make a craft at Sannino Vineyard in Peconic Take a cork craft class at Sannino Vineyard in Peconic. You'll get expert advice on making a cork tree, cork ornament or a cork trivet, noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. All corks, hot glue and supplies are provided. Admission includes a glass of spiced wine.

INFO 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

ADMISSION $20

Find holiday cheer at Sands Point Preserve There's a spot near the fireplace for you at the Hempstead House, where guest readers will share favorite holiday traditions from around the globe, while cozying up around the hearth at the Sands Point Preserve, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. A visit by Mr. and Mrs. Claus adds to the atmosphere, along with music and holiday cheer in the historic mansion's former billiards room, now transformed into a reading room.

INFO 516-571-7901, thesandspointpreserve.com

ADMISSION $20 per car load (collected at the gate house)

Experience Hanukkah in Merrick The Chabad of Merrick-Bellmore-Wantagh hosts its annual Hanukkah Experience in Merrick at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, with a menorah lighting to mark the first night of the holiday. A glow-in-the-dark menorah parade follows at 3:45 p.m. from the Merrick Long Island Rail Road station to the Chabad Center on Hewlett Avenue. At the center, there will be a potato latke fry-off competition, Hanukkah crafts and a performance by the Jewish Early Learning Center’s Preschool and Hebrew School. At the event, time will be set aside for a tribute to the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

INFO 516-833-3057, chabadjewishlife.org

ADMISSION Free

Relive the Beach Boys Christmas album at Westbury Join legendary singer and songwriter Brian Wilson at NYCB Theatre at Westbury as he presents "The Beach Boys' Christmas Album" in its entirety, along with cuts from his solo Christmas album, "What I Really Want for Christmas" at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5 (doors open at 7 p.m.) The creative force behind some cherished songs in rock history is joined for some nostalgic yuletide favorites by longtime bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $49 and up, includes general parking

See 'The Nutcracker' at Guild Hall in East Hampton Experience the classic, full-length version of Tchaikovsky's, "The Nutcracker" at Guild Hall, performed by students ranging in age from 3 to 18 from the Hampton Ballet Theatre School, along with three guest artists, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9. Look for 16-year-old Southampton resident Devon Friedman in her debut role as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

INFO 888-933-4287, hamptonballettheatreschool.com

ADMISSION $20 to $50, $15 to $45 in advance

Catch some country tunes at Nassau Coliseum Country crooner Chris Young makes a stop at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, during his Losing Sleep World Tour. The winner of the USA Network's reality singing competition, "Nashville Star," is going strong as a member of the Grand Ole Opry and Academy of Country Music. The Grammy-nominated vocalist will joined by country music duo Dan + Shay and Australian country singer Morgan Evans for a show with a holiday twist.

INFO 516-231-4848, nycblive.com

ADMISSION $52 and higher

See Coe Hall and Planting Fields in holiday finery This time of year becomes extra special with a visit to historic Coe Hall Mansion at Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park in Oyster Bay. You’ll find the Holiday Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8 and 9. Visit with Santa, hear music by pianist Jack Kohl, the Como Brothers and the House of the Red Heart Singers. While you’re thinking magnificent, visit the main greenhouse (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the first week of January) and take in the hundreds of poinsettia and cyclamen on display. Festival continues Dec. 15 and 16

INFO 516-922-9200, plantingfields.org

ADMISSION $10; younger than 12 free

Hear the Soweto Gospel Choir at Staller Center The Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir takes the stage at Stony Brook University's Staller Center, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, with a program that celebrates the centenary of the birth of civil rights activist and South Africa president, the late Nelson Mandela. The repertoire features a mix of international gospel classics and holiday favorites.

INFO 631-632-2787, stallercenter.com

ADMISSION $44, $22 ages 12 and younger

Learn drumming and join a drum circle in Southampton Learn specific drumming rhythms and then put them to use by participating in a jam session, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Southampton Arts Center. The traditional African Djembe drum circle will be led by Jerome Liggon, and all drums will be provided.

INFO 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

ADMISSION $10

See comedian Ken Jeong at The Paramount in Huntington Actor and comedian Ken Jeong does stand up as he takes on Long Island as part of The Paramount Comedy Series, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in Huntington.

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $50 and higher

Get on board for the Holiday Express in Oyster Bay The Oyster Bay Railroad Museum hosts its annual Holiday Express open house, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8 and 9 at 102 Audrey Ave. You'll find an operating layout, a diorama of the Oyster Bay rail yard, depicting the years 1889 to present. There will also be horse-drawn carriage rides, refreshments, music; and on Saturday only, a book signing with LIRR historian Dave Morrison. If you're there at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, take in the tree-lighting ceremonies at the gazebo on Audrey Avenue courtesy of the Oyster Bay Chamber of Commerce.

INFO 516-558-7036, obrm.org

ADMISSION Free; fee for carriage rides

Come celebrate Ol' Blue Eyes 103rd birthday in Riverhead This year, there would be 103 candles on his birthday cake. To celebrate Francis Albert Sinatra and the classics he sang into stardom, The Suffolk Theatre is sponsoring a birthday bash, including dining, dancing and a performance by the 19-piece New Millennium Big Band Orchestra, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in Riverhead. Sinatra's birth date is Dec. 12.

INFO 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

ADMISSION Tickets $39 to $49; also available for purchase a prix fixe dinner and a la carte menus.

Get in some winter bird-watching in East Norwich Meet at the Bill Paterson Nature Center at Muttontown Preserve in East Norwich for a holiday bird-watching walk, 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather, and you might spy a variety of woodpeckers, nuthatches, mallards and juncos. An expert at the preserve will accompany you and give facts on Long Island species and help identify the winter birds. Not recommended for children.

INFO 516-571-8500

ADMISSION $5