This weekend on Long Island: Get an early taste of summer
No need to wait until Memorial Day - the season starts now at these destinations.
Start your summer now by getting a jump on some warm-weather activities that begin before Memorial Day (and its crowds come out for the season).
SEE SOME LIVE MUSIC DJ Pauly D from MTV’s “Jersey Shore” spins at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh on Friday at 7 p.m. ($49, 516-783-7500, muls.com, 21 and older). Get a taste of Mardi Gras as the HooDoo Loungers take the stage at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett on Saturday at 8 p.m., delivering the soulful sounds of New Orleans. ($20, 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com, 21 and older)
Summer is already winding up on the Nautical Mile in Freeport — Live Vinyl will be bustin’ out some dance rock tunes on E.B. Elliots' outside deck (weather permitting) 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday . (No cover, 516-378-8776, ebelliots.com)
HANG OUT AT A BREWERY Sip a craft brew from the menu of Greenport Harbor Brewing’s tasting room in Peconic while listening to the sounds of Bangers and Mash on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. or East End Trio on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. (No cover, 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com)
If you’re feeling limber, join the 15K Run to Port Jeff Brewing Company on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. After running 9.3 miles, participants are rewarded with a Port Jeff draft after crossing the finish line. ($55, runsignup.com/signup_portjeff, 21 and older)
TAKE A BIKE TOUR Relax by taking a 5-hour, 13.5-mile bike ride on Saturday or Sunday through the scenic North Shore of Long Island starting at Mattituck, stopping at farm stands and wineries along the way. ($95, 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com)
GO ON A FISHING CHARTER Catch some in-season fluke and flounder on a six-hour open boat fishing trip with Captain Lou of Northport Charters on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. leaving from Britannia Yachting Center in Northport. ($80 per person includes bait, 631-707-3266, northportcharters.com)
TAKE IN A CAR SHOW On the South Shore, peruse the hundreds of antique automobiles at the Town of Oyster Bay’s Spring Classic at TOBAY Beach in Massapequa 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday Enjoy a food truck corral, vendors plus a live concert from The Mystic. (Free, 516-797-4121, carshowli.com) On the North Shore, the Long Island Cars Custom and Collectible Car Show and Swap Meet at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. ($8, 631-567-5898, longislandcars.com)
CATCH A BASEBALL GAME Watch the Long Island Ducks in action at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. A professional fireworks display follows Saturday night’s game. ($13-$15, 631-940-3825, liducks.com)
VISIT AN OUTDOOR FESTIVAL Gear up for some grub at the Nesconset Spring Fling Food Truck Rodeo and Craft Fair in Nesconset Gazebo Park 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. (Free, 631-724-2543, nesconsetchamber.org)
Shop for jewelry, clothing and antiques as well as boating equipment and supplies at the Huntington Waterfront Festival and Craft Fair in Mill Dam Park on Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Free, 631-846-1459, depasmarket.com)
Enjoy an entertainment stage, petting zoo, children’s bounce house, car show and food eating contest at the North Babylon Street Fair on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Free, 631-553-0217)
Rock out at Mary Dowling’s second annual Islip Music Festival 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday featuring performances by Completely Unchained, Live Wire, Rock of Ages, the Decoys and Bon Journey. ($35, 631-581-1550, marydowlings.com)
