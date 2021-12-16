Although concerts have ended for the season at Jones Beach, the state park is about to be illuminated with "Magic of Lights," a 2.5-mile drive-through holiday experience running Nov. 19 to Jan. 2.

"The 'Magic of Lights' rekindles that age-old tradition of getting the family in the car and driving around the neighborhoods visiting the beautiful holiday light displays," says Live Nation’s Adam Citron, general manager of Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. "Now, all of those beautiful lights are in one location at Jones Beach featuring familiar holiday scenes and characters designed to warm the heart as new family memories are made."

The event, produced by Live Nation; New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation; and FunGuys Events; and presented by New York Community Bank, will include a variety of displays composed of LED technology and digital animations. Attendees are going to encounter three Mega Trees with lights synchronized to holiday music as well as traditional scenes like Winter Wonderland, The Night Before Christmas, Candyland, Toyland, Sports Row, 12 Days of Christmas plus the signature Enhancing Tunnel of Lights. New additions include Prehistoric Christmas with dinosaurs and the Snow Flurry Tunnel.

Running annually since 2017, "Magic of Lights" has become a holiday tradition on Long Island.

"We now see adults who experienced the holiday light show as children, bring their own children to experience this holiday tradition," says George Gorman Jr., regional director of the state parks office. "It is heartwarming to see multiple generations smiling and enjoying the holidays at this spectacular event."

"Magic of Lights" will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 5 to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 11 p.m. Tickets ($25-$30 in advance, $35-$40 at the gate) go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 20, at noon via ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit: magicoflights.com. A portion of the proceeds will go toward Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Foundation for Long Island State Parks, Inc.