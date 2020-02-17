You don’t have to take a trip to New Orleans to experience the fun of Louisiana’s annual Mardi Gras festivities. There are lots of ways to channel the spirit of the Feb. 25 Fat Tuesday celebration from right here on Long Island. Enjoy a local spin on the festivities that mark the end of Carnival season and the start of Lent with offerings ranging from commemorative craft making to lively, colorful parties blaring with live jazz music. You can even make your own voodoo doll. Here’s a sampling:

Mardi Gras Ceramics

All ages can get a jump on Fat Tuesday by making Mardi Gras-inspired creations in advance so they’ll be around to enjoy when Feb. 25 arrives On Feb. 17, Mom’s Ceramics, 944 N. Broadway, Massapequa, will offer a pizza party class for making handmade clay wind chimes in the shape of fleur de lis — the symbol of New Orleans. That class will be held at 1 p.m., and at 7 p.m., there’ll be a class for making chip and dip bowls with painted fleur de lis designs. The wind chimes class is $25 and the bowl class $35. All materials and the pizza for the wind chimes class are included. Call 516-233-8884 for more information or visit momsceramics.net to register.

Mardi Gras Masquerade Paint and Sip

Get into the Mardi Gras frame of mind, so to speak, by creating a painting inspired by the occasion at a class being offered to those 18 and up by Yaymaker Long Island. It’s being held Feb. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mara’s Southern Kitchen, 236 W. Jericho Turnpike, Syosset. You’ll be able to “paint and sip and laugh and dance … and repeat,” the Yaymaker events company advertises, and you’ll be guided through the creation process by a "master artist." Your work will be created on a 16-inch by 20-inch canvas. Tickets are $35. All materials are included. Visit yaymaker.com for more information.

Beads & Mardi Gras Celebration

This Feb. 22, “Beads & Mardi Gras Celebration” at the Jamesport Brewery, 5873 Sound Ave., Riverhead, starts right at the door, where you’ll be handed beads and leis to help you quickly get your Mardi Gras on and prepare for the revelry expected inside. The event will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. There will be a $5 cover charge at the door, with food and drinks sold separately. Call 844-532-2337, or visit jfbrewery.com for more information.

Fat Tuesday at Po’boy Brewery

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Feel like you’re on Bourbon Street” is what’s promised by the organizers of Fat Tuesday at Po’boy Brewery, 200 Wilson St., unit E3, Port Jefferson Station. Participants in the 6 to 11 p.m., Feb. 25 event are invited to wear their best Mardi Gras mask and/or outfit and get ready for some live jazz music from a brass band that’ll make its way through the crowd. It’s the place that’ll also have voodoo doll making, and a food truck will sell Fat Tuesday must-haves such as jambalaya and of course, po’boys. There’s no cover charge but purchase $12 tickets in advance to reserve a voodoo doll kit that comes along with a pint of beer. Call 631-828-1131 or visit poboybrewery.com for more information.

Treme’s Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Party

There’s always a Cajun vibe at Treme, an upscale live music spot named for the French Quarter neighborhood where jazz was born, so the mood is naturally turned up for its annual Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Party set for 8 to 11:45 p.m., on Feb. 25. Music will be courtesy of the “Slap Yo’ Mama Jazz Brigade.” Treme is located at 553 Main St., Islip. No cover charge. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, but beads will be given out free; 631-277-2008 or tremeislip.com for more info.