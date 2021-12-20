It's time to celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of another. Whether spending it with friends or family, there are plenty of exciting events happening on Long Island to ring in the new year. From spotting seals on a nature walk to festive dinners at a local restaurant, here are fun things to do to welcome 2022.

FISHES AND WISHES

The Fishes and Wishes New Year's Eve Celebration at the Long Island Aquarium includes a cocktail hour, dessert and ice cream bar, crafts, music, mock midnight toast and a buffet dinner from 6:30 to 11 p.m. on Dec. 31. $130, $75 children 3-12, $5 ages 2 and younger.

INFO: 431 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200 ext. 426, longislandaquarium.com

BACK TO THE EIGHTIES SHOW WITH JESSIE'S GIRL

Rock out this holiday during The Paramount Party Series Presents Back to the Eighties Show with Jessie's Girl on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

INFO: 370 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

URBAN AIR LAKE GROVE ADVENTURE PARK

Have a day of fun at the Adventure Park featuring wall to wall trampolines, an obstacle course in the sky, Spin Zone bumper cars, an inflatable landing pad perched below a series of trampolines, the Runway Tumble Track and the Slam Dunk Zone. Dec. 31; 10 a.m.-7 p.m., starting from $24.99 and $13.99 for ages 5 and younger, for reservations visit urbanairtrambolinepark.com.

INFO: Urban Air 3147 Middle Country Rd., Lake Grove, 631-861-4125.

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ON ICE

The Gateway presents a musical celebration the whole family can enjoy that features figure skating to classic holiday songs on Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. at The Patchogue Theatre. Tickets start at $29.50.

INFO: 71 E. Main St., Patchogue; 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

SEAL WALKS

Take a 1.2-mile seal walk hosted by the Coastal Research and Education Society of Long Island to end 2021. Participants should meet 15 minutes before departure at the Western end of Dune Road and facial coverings must be worn at all times. Walk starts at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 31 at Cupsogue Beach County Park. $5 donation, $3 donation for children under 18. Registration is required, walk is 1 to 1.5 hours, suitable for children.

INFO: Cupsogue Beach County Park, Dune Road, Westhampton; 631-319-6003, cresli.org/seals

NEW YEAR'S EVE BOWLING CELEBRATION

The New Year's Eve Family party at The All Star in Riverhead includes unlimited bowling, food, soda and juice, party favors, sparkling cider or Champagne with New Year’s toast. Kids can also enjoy face painting and a balloon artist on Dec. 31 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. $44.95, $29.95 per child on main lanes and $49.95, $34.95 per child on VIP lanes.

Adults can also join the fun with unlimited bowling, a pizza, a pitcher of beer or soda and party favors on Dec. 31 from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (six people per lane, $195 per lane.)

INFO: The All Star, 96 Main Rd., Riverhead, 631-998-3565, theallstar.com

BAYVILLE WINTER WONDERLAND

Celebrate at Bayville Winter Wonderland's New Year's Eve party. Visitors can choose from two festive events happening at the park. The Shipwreck Tavern will include a toy factory fun house, holiday express train ride, holiday miniature golf and lights, meet and greet with holiday characters. Lunch party on Dec. 31 will run 2 to 4 p.m. ($34.95 adults and older children, $24.95 younger than 12) The dinner party on Dec. 31 will run 6 to 8 p.m. ($39.95 adults and older children, $29.95 younger than 12.)

There will also be an ice cream party at Beaches and Cream offering the same family-fun activities. Lunch party on Dec. 31 at Beaches runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. ($26.95 adults and older children, $18.95 younger than 12). The dinner party at Beacheson Dec. 31 will run 5:30 to 7 p.m. ($31.95 adults and older children, $23.95 younger than 12.)

INFO: 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville, 516-628-8697, bayvillewinterwonderland.com

THE MANSION AT GLEN COVE

Guests can take part in a cocktail hour, festive dinner and dance party at The Mansion at Glen Cove on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. ($149 per person).

INFO: 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove, 516-751-5623, themansionatglencove.com

FAMILY SKATE AT UNITED SKATES

Families can skate the night away at the United Skates New Year's Eve bash. The party includes skate rental, unlimited pizza and soda, light rope necklace, chips, cookies, noisemakers and dancing from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. $25 if you purchase tickets before Dec. 28; $28 if you purchase after Dec. 28.

INFO: 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford, 516-795-5474, unitedskates.com

LILY'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY

Head to Babylon for light bites, a DJ, dancing and an open bar at Lily Flanagan's Pub on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ($75 per person).

INFO: 345 Deer Park Ave., Babylon, 631-539-0816, lilyflanaganspub.com

GURNEY'S MONTAUK

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a dining experience at Scarpetta with an option to join the New Year’s Eve party that follows. First seating is 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 for $125; second seating is 9-10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 for $175; $75 extra for first seating guests and $50 extra for second seating guests to join the New Year’s Eve party. The night will include live music, passed hors d’oeuvres, a premium open bar and toast to the New Year with a glass of Champagne, starting at 8 p.m. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

INFO: 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

NEW YEAR'S LAUGHIN' EVE

Dine and dance along with a stand-up comedy lineup including Rich Walker, Maria Walsh and Chris Roach at The Suffolk Theater. Show starts at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31. Tickets start at $55; additional $15 for after party.

INFO: 118 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

NEW YEAR'S EVE GALA AT EAST WIND

The East Wind Long Island will be hosting an end of the year gala on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. The event will include noisemakers, live DJ, 5-hour premium bar service, passed hors d’oeuvres, hot and cold buffet and a Champagne toast at midnight. Guests must be 21 and older. $125 per person or $595 overnight package with room includes tickets to the gala and an overnight stay with late checkout.

INFO: 5720 NY-25A, Wading River; 631-929-3500, eastwindlongisland.com

THE STEPHEN TALKHOUSE

If you're hanging on the East end this holiday, check out G.E. Smith and friends ($65) perform at The Stephen Talkhouse from 7-9 p.m., followed by Hello Brooklyn ($50) at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31. For ages 21 and older.

INFO: 161 Main St., 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE PIERMONT

Guests can choose between two New Year's Eve parties at the Piermont to toast 2022. Dance to some of the top DJs and enjoy a cocktail party, dinner buffet station, live countdown to ball drop, favors, and open bar on Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. ($155 per person) Or celebrate the New Year with that '70s Band. This bash includes a full cocktail hour, three-course dinner, dancing, live countdown to ball drop, favors and an open bar on Dec. 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. ($175 per person).

INFO: 494 Fire Island Ave., Babylon, thepiermontny.com