Forget Time Square — head out east to Patchogue where the New Year is celebrated early. “Midnight on Main” starts at 7 p.m. and concludes with its own illuminated ball countdown and fireworks at 9 p.m.

“We call it ‘Patchogue midnight’ because in Patchogue we’re ahead of our time,” says David Kennedy, executive director of the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the event. “You get the energy of New Year’s Eve without the late-night hour.”

This family-friendly event starts with a DJ spinning tunes in the street with vendors selling hot chocolate and desserts. Free party hats and favors will be handed out and there will be even a Midnight on Main Raffle ($20 per ticket) for a basket of more than 30 Patchogue restaurant gift certificates. Last year's event was called off due to bad weather.

“We encourage dancing in the street to keep everybody warm and the blood flowing,” says Kennedy. “The crowd is in the holiday spirit and there’s a great sense of togetherness in the community going into the New Year.”

When the clock strikes 9, an estimate 3,000-5,000 people will gather at the intersection of West Main Street and West Avenue (just outside the Blue Point Brewery) to watch an illuminated ball rise up in the air.

Says Kennedy, “Our ball rises because Patchogue is a rising community,” Kennedy says.

Then comes a Grucci fireworks show.

