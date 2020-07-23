SETTING BOUNDARIES 101

Discuss social limits and how to communicate them clearly to friends, family members and colleagues, sponsored by The Mental Health and Wellness Center at Molloy College, 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by Shelter Rock Library, free, register at srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

ART IN THE AFTERNOON

Professor Thomas Germano presents a visual lecture about artist Jasper Johns and his art, 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, hosted by Bethpage Public Library, free, visit bethpagelibrary.info, 516-931-3907.

EXPLORING TOMATOES

Educators from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County explore garden-to-table eating, dive into gardening techniques, nutritional benefits, how to plan your garden and use different cooking methods and recipes to avoid food waste, 11 a.m. to noon Monday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, visit freeportlibrary.info, 872-240-3412.

MANAGING STRESS AND ANXIETY

Therapist and life coach Diane Lang shares the impact of stress and anxiety on your body and tips that can help you feel more empowered, balanced and motivated, 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

VIRTUAL STARGAZING

William Francis Taylor of Hamptons Observatory presents an illustrated trip through the summer night sky, 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by Shelter Island Library, free, register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org/online-events, 631-749-0042.

HOW TO START A PODCAST

Host of the long-running "Long Island History Project" podcast Chris Kretz shows you how to create a podcast, bring your questions, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

ESSENTIAL TOOLS FOR YOUR HOME

Demonstration and description of items you should keep on hand to fix small problems that arise in your home before they require a bigger, expensive home repair, bring your questions, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Hillside Library, free, hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

YIN YOGA

Slower paced class involving variations of seated and supine poses held for 3 to 5 minutes, for all levels, 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, visit pmlib.org, 571-317-3122.

ARTICHOKE HUMMUS

Learn how to make a homemade artichoke hummus to use on veggie sandwiches, held on Facebook Live, 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Port Jefferson Library, free, visit portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Online discussion of the novel “American Dirt,” by Jeanine Cummins, 1 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bryant Library, free, visit bryantlibrary.org, 516-621-2240.

DIABETES 101

Participants learn about diabetes as well as self-management skills including meal planning, self-testing blood glucose levels, working with providers, and stress management, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by West Babylon Public Library, free, register at wbab.suffolk.lib.ny.us, 631-669-5445.

SUMMER OF LOVE OR NOT?

Journalist Evan Weiner presents a program on the legendary year 1967, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Copiague Library, free, copiaguelibrary.org., 631-691-1111.

ARTHRITIS EXERCISE

Build strength, flexibility and stamina; resistance band, hand weights and inflatable 9-inch mini exercise ball helpful, but not required, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Half Hollow Hills Community Library Dix Hills Branch, free, register at hhhlibrary.org/programs, 631-421-4530.

NATURE INTO ART

Learn how you can turn your favorite seashells or flowers into larger-than-life paintings or drawings inspired by Georgia O’Keeffe, use paint supplies and/or draw, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Hauppauge Library, free, visit hauppaugelibrary.org, 631-979-1600.

ADULT ONLINE CRAFT NIGHT

Show and tell, share a craft you have made or are working on, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, free, email pobreads@poblib.org to register and include "Craft Night" in the subject line, poblib.org, 516-938-0077.

THROWBACK THURSDAYS

Historian Marisa Berman shares stories about historic amusement parks of Long Island, how they came to be and eventually were lost over time, 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

MORNING BOOK CLUB

Discussion of the memoir “Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love,” by Dani Shapiro, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, hosted by Farmingdale Library, free, visit farmingdalelibrary.org, 516-249-9090.

MOVEMENT FOR FLEXIBILITY AND BALANCE

Learn exercises to improve flexibility, balance and concentration; wear comfortable clothing that allows for freedom of movement, 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, hosted by Long Beach Library, free, visit longbeachlibrary.org, 646-558-8656.

'FUNNY GIRL': THE HISTORY BEHIND THE BELOVED MUSICAL

Hear how the real Nick Arnstein interfered in the creation of a show that made Barbra Streisand a star for portraying Fanny Brice, 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming, 516-921-7161.

GENEALOGY 101

Learn interesting facts and research tips, for beginners and expert genealogists, bring questions, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

-Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Keri Wall-Treudler and Daniel Variano