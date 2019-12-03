This year’s Christmas decorations at Westbury House — the former home of U.S. Steel fortune heir John Shaffer Phipps located on the Old Westbury Gardens estate — are “over-the-top,” according to those involved in dressing the home for the holidays.

The museum house's enhanced holiday décor is in celebration of the reopening of the Charles II-style mansion after being open to the public only on a limited basis for about a year, so work could be done to replace its 111-year-old roof. New to the Christmastime décor are lighted garlands, additional species of fresh flowers and greenery, an elaborate and festive dining room table setting and new staircase decorations — all wrapped in a holiday theme of the Phipps getting ready for a Christmas party.

“We’re showcasing pieces that don’t normally get shown,” adds Maura Brush, Old Westbury Gardens director of horticulture. The room Mrs. Margarita Phipp’s father stayed in when he came to visit, for example, is “staged as if he’s visiting for the holiday, with an original steamer trunk belonging to the Phipps family.” Other Phipps family items that will be on display include the family china and candelabras, and the dining room centerpieces were recreated based on photographs of what the Phipps home usually looked like during the holidays.

Brush says that visitors to the house can also expect to see more Christmas decorations than usual everywhere, adding that this year thousands of lights were used on the 10 trees alone, which include a “forest” of four small and two large holidays trees that will illuminate some public events set to be held in the enclosed west porch during the season.

Also, just in time for the holidays, the furnishings in the rooms were removed for the roof replacement work and refurbished before being brought back into the house.

“That was done to protect it from vibrations and dust,” explains Old Westbury Gardens president and CEO Nancy Costopulos. She notes the white drawing room on the first floor was also repainted and a wall removed and replaced that had been damaged by the leaky roof. “It’s one of the most important rooms in the house; now it’s completely restored. We really went over-the-top, with mirrors getting cleaned and everything.” The family had a collection of a dozen 18th Century mirrors.

Brush says that although careful care has been given to maintain the elegant look of the Phipps home, what the public has seen before in the Westbury House Christmas decorations has been much enhanced.

“The Phipps family probably had a tasteful and understated way of decorating,” Costopulos adds, “but we wanted to jazz it up this year.”