This year's Oyster Festival has been canceled, organizers say 

The Oyster Festival held in Oyster Bay, pictured

The Oyster Festival held in Oyster Bay, pictured here in 2019, has been canceled.  Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Due to the rise of local COVID cases and the Delta variant, the 2021 Oyster Festival, held in the hamlet of Oyster Bay, has been canceled, organizers said.

The event, which was scheduled to take place Oct. 16 and 17 in Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park, typically draws 150,000 people.

"The health and well-being of the residents of our beloved Oyster Bay-East Norwich community and the festival attendees is our primary concern," a joint statement from co-hosts the Rotary Club of Oyster Bay and the Oyster Bay Charitable Fund said. "We will concentrate our efforts on the triumphant return of this iconic festival on Oct. 15 and 16, 2022. We look forward to seeing you all then."

Last year, the festival was held online because of the pandemic.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

