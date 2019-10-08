GETTING THERE Train, car or boat

BY TRAIN The Long Island Rail Road’s Oyster Bay line is the best way to get to the festival. The train literally lets passengers out at the park's entrance, and service is expanded for the weekend. Or take the LIRR to Syosset and hop on a free shuttle bus to the festival. There's even a discounted roundtrip ticket that includes five free oysters on-the-half-shell.

BY CAR There's free designated parking at the James H. Vernon Middle School on Route 106 in East Norwich or Mill-Max Manufacturing Corp. on Route 106 in Oyster Bay. From there, take the free Oyster Festival shuttle that drops people off at the festival entrance. Handicapped parking and individual handicapped shuttle service is offered at Spring and West Main streets in Oyster Bay.

BY BOAT Those coming into Oyster Bay Harbor must call ahead to the Oyster Bay Marine Center (516-624-2400 = VHF 71) or Sagamore Yacht Club (516-922-0555 = VHF 78A) to reserve a mooring.