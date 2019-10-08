Your guide to the Oyster Festival
Find out what's new, what to do and how to indulge all weekend long.
The Oyster Festival is the biggest event of the year on Long Island, traditionally drawing more than 200,000 people to the historic hamlet of Oyster Bay and its waterfront park. Admission is free, but planning your trip is a must. Here's the ultimate guide to help visitors navigate the annual outdoor event, Oct. 19 and 20 at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park.
GETTING THERE Train, car or boat
WHAT’S NEW Beer garden, car show and tall ship
WHAT TO EAT Something for everyone
FOR KIDS Carnival rides, pirates and more
THINGS TO DO Shuck and shop
LIVE MUSIC Tribute bands and original artists
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO Tips and tricks
36th ANNUAL OYSTER FESTIVAL
WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park, West End Avenue, Oyster Bay. Rain or shine.
ADMISSION Free
