LifestyleLong Island Events

Your guide to the Oyster Festival

Find out what's new, what to do and how to indulge all weekend long.

See how Frank M. Flower and Sons harvests oysters from the Long Island Sound. The company supplies oysters for the annual Oyster Festival in Oyster Bay which this year will be held on Oct. 13 and 14. (Credit: Newsday / David Criblez)

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

The Oyster Festival is the biggest event of the year on Long Island, traditionally drawing more than 200,000 people to the historic hamlet of Oyster Bay and its waterfront park. Admission is free, but planning your trip is a must. Here's the ultimate guide to help visitors navigate the annual outdoor event, Oct. 19 and 20 at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park.

GETTING THERE Train, car or boat 

WHAT’S NEW Beer garden, car show and tall ship 

WHAT TO EAT Something for everyone 

FOR KIDS Carnival rides, pirates and more

THINGS TO DO Shuck and shop  

LIVE MUSIC Tribute bands and original artists 

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO Tips and tricks 

36th ANNUAL OYSTER FESTIVAL

WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park, West End Avenue, Oyster Bay. Rain or shine.

INFO theoysterfestival.org

ADMISSION Free

