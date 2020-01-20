There’s a lot of ice in the forecast for Port Jefferson.

The village’s Business Improvement District is sponsoring its first Ice Festival Feb. 8 and 9 when a variety of ice carvings created by Guinness Book of World Record holder Rich Daly will be placed throughout the village to help create a winter wonderland experience.

Visitors will be able to try interactive photo opportunities, such as sitting in a giant throne or posing with a large back lit sled. The village will also have marshmallow roasting, horse and carriage rides, an ice-skating demonstration, live music and raffles. Costumed characters inspired by Disney’s "Frozen” will also make appearances.

And there’ll be something tasty to warm you up. On Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. more than a dozen participating restaurants are organizing a Mac & Cheese Crawl to give patrons a sampling of the comfort food with a twist — tickets are $15 a person (available in advance via eventbrite.com).

Mayor Margot Garant says the first annual event is expected to be "a great addition to our many other traditions." Roger Rutherford, president of the Business Improvement District adds the weekend is a chance to support the village's many small shops.

If rain is added to the icy forecast, the inclement weather will rescheduled the festival for Feb. 22-23.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.