LifestyleLong Island Events

Port Jefferson to host new winter ice festival, mac-and-cheese crawl

Guinness World Record in ice sculpture Richard Daly

Guinness World Record in ice sculpture Richard Daly of Mastic Beach. Credit: Marisol Diaz

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print

There’s a lot of ice in the forecast for Port Jefferson.

The village’s Business Improvement District is sponsoring its first Ice Festival Feb. 8 and 9 when a variety of ice carvings created by Guinness Book of World Record holder Rich Daly will be placed throughout the village to help create a winter wonderland experience.

Visitors will be able to try interactive photo opportunities, such as sitting in a giant throne or posing with a large back lit sled. The village will also have marshmallow roasting, horse and carriage rides, an ice-skating demonstration, live music and raffles. Costumed characters inspired by Disney’s "Frozen” will also make appearances.

And there’ll be something tasty to warm you up. On Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. more than a dozen participating restaurants are organizing a Mac & Cheese Crawl to give patrons a sampling of the comfort food with a twist — tickets are $15 a person (available in advance via eventbrite.com).

Mayor Margot Garant says the first annual event is expected to be "a great addition to our many other traditions." Roger Rutherford, president of the Business Improvement District adds the weekend is a chance to support the village's many small shops.

If rain is added to the icy forecast, the inclement weather will rescheduled the festival for Feb. 22-23.

Port Jefferson Ice Festival

WHEN|WHERE 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 8-9 throughout the village. Rain dates Feb. 22-23.

INFO portjeffbid.com

ADMISSION Free

Mac & Cheese Crawl

WHEN 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 8 at participating Port Jefferson restaurants. Rain date Feb. 22.

INFO portjeffbid.com

TICKETS $15 (advance purchase suggested)

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday since 2014 and writes features stories.

