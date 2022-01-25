What to do at the Port Jefferson Ice Festival this weekend

The cold weather won't stop Port Jefferson from hosting its third annual Ice Festival this weekend.

"The idea is to bring people into the village and let them know we are open all year around," says Maryanne Ketcham, the treasurer for the Port Jefferson Business Improvement District, which presents the event. "We encourage people to walk around during the winter and visit our stores."

This free event will be held outdoors on Saturday and Sunday featuring a variety of activities spread throughout the community from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Suffolk County’s Rich Daly, the world fastest ice carver from the Guinness Book of World Records and 2015/2016 U.S. National Ice Carving Champion, will do live ice carvings at noon off Mill Creek Road, 1:30 p.m. in Pocket Park and 3 p.m. in the Frigate parking lot. His sculptures will also be on display at more than 10 other locations.

Catch a figure skating exhibition at the Rinx on East Broadway at 11:40 a.m., 12:25 p.m. and 2:40 p.m.

Take a carriage ride downtown starting at the Harborview Christian Church on East Main Street from noon to 4 p.m.

Performances from the Shine Girls Dance Company will take place in the Frigate parking lot at 4 p.m., both days. Listen to some live music at the Port Jeff Brewing Company from the Como Brothers on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., and The Castaways on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

Warm up with some free hot chocolate from 1 to 4 p.m. at PJ Lobster House on Main Street. Carve your name or a message into the interactive graffiti ice wall off Main Street by Chase Bank or play ice corn hole at Rocketship Park or by the East End Shirt Company on Mill Creek Road.

In terms of COVID protocol, safety measures are being put in place.

"We will follow all New York State and CDC guidelines including asking people to mask," says Ketcham. "Everything is outside therefore the idea is to keep it as safe as possible."