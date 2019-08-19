Long Island is about to get a dose of disco as the Saturday Night Summer Fever Festival comes to the Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville on Saturday, Aug. 24. Get ready to move — the four-hour concert will feature a large dance floor in the middle of the orchestra.

“Disco still has legs here,” says show producer Brian Rosenberg. “The genre brings back some of the greatest moments of people’s youth — getting dressed up on Saturday night and picking your favorite spot to dance. It was a whole world in itself.”

Here are some of the featured acts:

THAT 70’s BAND

Live disco is what That 70’s Band does best. This 10-piece band performs dance songs from KC & Sunshine Band; Rick James; Earth, Wind & Fire; Donna Summer; Kool & the Gang; and Gloria Gaynor.

“Disco triggers movement and makes people let go. As soon as a disco song comes on people start tapping their feet and rocking back and forth,” says saxophonist Stephen Interrante. “It reaches part of your soul and raises your body vibration up.”

SET TIME 6:45 p.m.

45 RPM with KYLE VINCENT

AM radio pop songs of the ‘70s are the focus of 45 RPM’s “C’mon Get Happy Show” including songs from ABBA, the Partridge Family and Tony Orlando and Dawn.

“It’s all the songs you’d hear coming out of a tabletop jukebox at a diner in the ‘70s,” says lead vocalist Dan Calvagna. “It’s amazing what this type of music does for people. Your troubles just shed away.”

One of the lead singers from the Bay City Rollers Kyle Vincent will make a guest appearance in 45 RPM’s set where he will sing the pop classic, “Saturday Night.”

“Everyone can relate to it because it’s pure fun,” Vincent says. “The common thread about ‘70s music is melody, which is what humans are naturally attracted to.”

SET TIME 7:30 p.m.

THE NEW YORK BEE GEES

The centerpiece of the night will be the New York Bee Gees performing all the hits from the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack such as “You Should Be Dancing,” “How Deep is Your Love,” “Night Fever,” “More Than a Woman,” “Jive Talkin’ ” and, of course, “Stayin’ Alive.”

“That music was a new pop culture explosion. It created the whole disco club scene,” says lead singer Peter Mazzeo, who dresses in white lamé and wears a gold medallion. “The ‘Saturday Night Fever’ soundtrack instantly engages people creating a party atmosphere with positive energy.”

The New York Bee Gees will also join the Trammps featuring Earl Young for a rousing rendition of “Disco Inferno.”

SET TIME 8:23 p.m.

FRANCE JOLI

Canadian disco queen France Joli will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement honor from Live Nation in celebration of the 40th anniversary of her dance-floor anthem, “Come to Me.”

“This is going to be exciting and quite a celebration for me” says Joli. “ ‘Come to Me’ has a warm innocence that is full of emotion. Whenever I sing it I transport myself back to that era. I think the public feels that.”

Joli's set will include other hits such as “The Heart to Break the Heart” and “Gonna Get Over You,” plus a 10-minute medley of disco staples.

“What I love about disco music is its aggressive bass drum and unique instrumentation. It keeps you going on the dance floor,” Joli says. “Most of the lyrics are very romantic and put you in a mode of love and acceptance. That combination is quite spectacular.”

SET TIME 9:54 p.m.

