Senior Calendar of Events on Long Island

GOLF FITNESS PROGRAM

Enhance your golf game with a functional movement screening by a TPI certified instructor, in the comfort of your home, 7 to 8:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through June 29, $20, email drjpop@gmail.com or call 631-598-7034 to register.

CHAIR YOGA

Gentle form of yoga that is performed sitting on a chair, or standing and using a chair for support, led by instructor Kristen Orsini-Walker, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by the Hauppauge Library, free, visit facebook.com/hauplib.

BOOK CLUB

Discussion of the novel “My Dark Vanessa,” by Kate Elizabeth Russell, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by BookHampton, free, register at bookhampton.com.

WRITER’S WORKSHOP

"How to Create an Amazing Character," participate in fun writing prompts, character building exercises and games guaranteed to make your characters stand out. Learn more about your favorite characters and how the tricks used by popular storytellers can improve your writing, 7 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, email socialmedia@syossetlibrary.org to register, space is limited.

ZUMBA

Dance to Latin, Caribbean, African and rock music with instructor Adriana Molinelli, 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Half Hollow Hills Community Library Dix Hills Branch, free, register at hhhlibrary.org.

YOGA NIDRA

Presenter Ina Visich teaches gentle yoga postures to relax and settle the energies of the body, you will need a yoga mat, blanket and eye pillow (or small towel), 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Hauppauge Library, free, visit facebook.com/hauplib.

BIRDS OF PREY

Representatives from Quogue Wildlife Refuge will showcase their resident raptors. Learn the personal history of each native New York animal and why it lives at the refuge, as well as the adaptations that allow these animals to be such incredible hunters, 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register at longwoodlibrary.org.

DROP-IN SUPPORT GROUP FOR COVID-19

Support group to help navigate the current COVID-19 crisis, featuring brief opening comments highlighting a different aspect of adapting each week, followed by a facilitated discussion to explore how to manage the various emotional and psychological difficulties that are arising in response to these events, 3:15 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Barry and Florence Friedberg JCC, free, register at friedbergjcc.org/virtual-jcc-social-services.

TITLE SWAP

Did you read something interesting while being quarantined at home? Trying to decide what book to read this summer? Share and discuss your favorite titles with the reference librarians, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Seaford Public Library, free, register at seafordlibrary.org.

ZUMBA

Dance to Latin, Caribbean, African and rock music with instructor Lucy Ludovico, 10 to 10:40 a.m. Thursday, hosted by Half Hollow Hills Community Library Dix Hills Branch, free, register at hhhlibrary.org.

GENEALOGY 101

Discuss your research, share tips, ask questions and learn from special guests, for experienced researchers or those just interested in getting started with their family history, 3:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org.

COUNTRY LINE DANCING

Dance lessons with Natalie Boyle, exercise, socialize and meet new friends, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, hosted by Hauppauge Library, free, register at hauppaugelibrary.org.

PRESSURE COOKER PASSION — INSTANT POT BREAKFAST

Learn how to prepare three hot and hearty breakfast dishes, including sausage, peppers, onions and cheese egg bite, cinnamon raisin French toast casserole and toasted almond apple quinoa, 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register at longwoodlibrary.org.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP

Share and learn from others who face the same challenges of caring for a loved one, 10:30 a.m. Friday, hosted by Barry and Florence Friedberg JCC, free, register at friedbergjcc.org/virtual-jcc-social-services.,

WINE TASTING

Join others in a virtual tasting of Pindar's new release of the 2019 riesling, order or pick up your bottle in advance to be ready to taste this new wine from your homes, 5 p.m. Friday, hosted by Pindar Vineyards, free, register at pindar.net/events/event-calendar.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus