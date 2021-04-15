Seniors Calendar: Events from April 18 to April 25
LOCAL EATS — TOMATOESLearn about all kinds of tomatoes, including fun facts, nutritional benefits, how to grow and eat them, and ideas on cooking with them, 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Middle Country Public Library, free, register for a Zoom link at mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393. Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto
During the pandemic, most events listed are virtual; please call before going to any event.
ELVIS, THE EARLY DAYS
Hear songs and stories from Elvis Presley’s first performance to his appearances on the "Ed Sullivan Show," 2 p.m. Monday, hosted by Bethpage Public Library, free, register at bethpagelibrary.info, 516-931-3907.
COOKING DEMONSTRATION
Learn how to make restaurant-style Tuscan chicken and fettuccine, 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, hosted by Deer Park Library, free, visit deerparklibrary.org, 631-586-3000.
GENTLE QIGONG
Learn a personalized, seated version of 18 Form Qigong, which focuses on breathing while combining tai chi with the healing effect of qigong and meditation, 6 p.m. Mondays, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.
ART LECTURE
Illustrated lecture about the life and work of two Belgian modernists, James Ensor, a painter, printmaker and draftsman, and painter René Magritte, known for witty and thought-provoking images, 1 p.m. Monday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.
KNIT, CROCHET AND CHAT
Knitting and crocheting social circle, bring your work-in-progress and chat with others, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Merrick Library, free, register at merricklibrary.org, 516-377-6112.
OSCAR PICKS AND DISCUSSION
Discuss your favorite films of 2020-2021 and make your predictions for this years’ winners, prize awarded to the person who guesses the most correct answers, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Sayville Library, free, register at sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.
CLASSIC MOVIE CLUB
Discuss the drama "Moonlight" (2016, rated R, 1:51), starring Mahershala Ali, available to watch on Kanopy, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by Westhampton Free Library, free, register at westhamptonlibrary.net, 631-288-3335.
EDITH HEAD: THE WOMAN WHO DRESSED HOLLYWOOD
Discussion about why Edith Head was the most influential costume designer in Hollywood history, 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bayville Free Library, free, register at bayvillefreelibrary.org, 516-628-2765.
A SELECTIVE GUIDE TO CONTEMPORARY JAZZ
Using video clips, explore the context of jazz history and why we are currently in another golden age of jazz, 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, register at freeportlibrary.info., 516-379-3274.
BOOK DISCUSSION
Discuss the psychological thriller "The Silent Patient," by Alex Michaelides, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Hauppauge Library, free, register at hauppaugelibrary.org, 631-979-1600.
PARIS THROUGH THE WINDOW
Learn about the artists, including Marc Chagall, who lived in the Montparnasse area of Paris in the early 20th century, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Jericho Library, free, register at jericholibrary.org, 516-935-6790.
RESHAPING UNCONSCIOUS BIAS
Illustration of the difference between bias and unconscious bias (including racial bias) and how to increase the conscious awareness of the factors influencing decision-making, 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Hillside Library, free, register at hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.
PLANNING FOR LONG-TERM CARE
Explore the costs and benefits of planning for the future with such options as long-term care insurance, 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Rockville Centre Public Library, free, register at rvclibrary.org, 516-766-6257.
SMALL-SPACE GARDENING
Learn how to turn even the smallest space into a pleasing garden oasis with tips and tricks on plant choice, expanding space and lighting, incorporating structural elements and recycled items and more, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by North Shore Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register at northshorepubliclibrary.org/adult-online-programs, 631-929-4488.
ROUTE 27 — LONG ISLAND’S THOROUGHFARE
Explore the entire length of Route 27 to uncover its past as well as its present connection to our lives on Long Island, 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Bayport-Blue Point Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register at bayportbluepointlibrary.org, 631-363-6133.
EXAMINE OUR ENDANGERED EARTH BOOK CLUB
Discuss the book "Sprout Lands: Tending the Endless Gift of Trees," by William Bryant Logan, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.
NATIVE PLANTS
Learn about the increasing array of handsome native plants that can you can incorporate in your landscape, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by East Islip Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register at eipl.org, 631-581-9200.
WRITER WITHIN
Access your authentic voice and explore the power of imagination, self-expression and storytelling, new writers, professionals and everyone in between are welcome, sharing is encouraged but not required, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, register by email at wrtrwthn@yahoo.com, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.
AUTHOR TALK
Author Madeleine Henry discusses her latest novel, "The Love Proof," 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Locust Valley Library, free, register at locustvalleylibrary.org, 516-671-1837.
DECODING CLIMATE CHANGE AND THE WEATHER
Discussion about climate change facilitated by a forensic meteorologist, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, cardholders can register at pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.
Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler