Seniors Calendar: Events from April 25 to May 2

During the pandemic, most events listed are virtual; please call before going to any event.

MESSAGES FROM THE OTHER SIDE

Psychic and medium Daniel Akner gives a reading of what’s going on for 2021; bring individual messages and he answers questions as time allows, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, hosted by Jericho Library, free, register at jericholibrary.org, 516-935-6790.

SONGBIRDS OF LONG ISLAND

See photos and learn interesting facts about which songbirds are found on Long Island, 6 p.m. Monday, hosted by Bayport-Blue Point Library, free, visit facebook.com/bbplib, 631-363-6133.

MINDFUL MONDAYS

Mindfulness meditation using the contemplation of the natural world as a guide to finding peace, noon-1 p.m. Monday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

10 WARNINGS SIGNS OF ALZHEIMER’S

The Alzheimer’s Association discusses the common warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease, learn what symptoms to look for in yourself and others, a Q&A follows if time permits, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by East Islip Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register at eipl.org, 631-581-9200.

THE FOUR-SEASON ORGANIC GARDEN

Learn all aspects of a four-season organic garden, including making soil (compost), choosing a site, greenhouse/hoop house options, what to grow, irrigation, succession planting, and gathering your harvest, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Amityville Library, free, register by email at adult@amityvillepubliclibrary.org, include "Growing Your Own Food" in the subject, amityvillepubliclibrary.org, 631-264-0567.

BASEBALL IN AMERICAN CULTURE

Learn interesting aspects of America’s national pastime, 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bayville Free Library, free, register at bayvillefreelibrary.org, 516-628-2765.

ROCKIN’ HOLLYWOOD

Discussion on how rock-and-roll’s notoriety was recognized by Hollywood, which unleashed a series of films featuring rock and R&B musicians, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

DIVIDED WE STAND

Explore how Americans have overcome societal disunity in the past and survived and prospered, 2 to 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

BAKING DEMONSTRATION

Learn how to make spring blueberry lemon scones with a lemon glaze, 2 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

GOLDEN OLDIES

Local musician Ed Ryan performs hit songs of the '50s and '60s, 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

THE RMS TITANIC

Discuss the tragic history of the RMS Titanic and the exciting search for its remains, featuring discussions on the technology used to find the wreck and examination the current controversy over the recovery of artifacts from the site, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

EAT FRESH WITH LOCALLY GROWN FOODS

Discuss the benefits of eating locally grown foods and where to find them, 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, visit pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

INVASIVE SPECIES OF NEW YORK

Learn about the invasive species that have made their home in New York waters, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Port Jefferson Library, free, register at portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.

COOKING DEMONSTRATION

Learn how to prepare stuffed salmon filet with lump crabmeat, spinach and roasted peppers, 3 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Smithtown Library Smithtown Branch, free, register at facebook.com/thesmithtownlibrary, 631-360-2480.

GILDED AGE IN SOCIETY

Presentation examines three decades of high society on both sides of the Atlantic beginning in 1870s New York and concluding with the Edwardian Era in London, 1to 2:15 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

KNITTING CIRCLE OF FRIENDS

Bring any project you are working on and take the opportunity to meet other knitters in the area, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

TAI CHI AND QI GONG

Instructor-led, wear clothing for movement and ensure that your space is safe, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, hosted by John Jermain Library, free, register at johnjermain.org, 631-725-0049.

ARTHRITIS, FIBROMYALGIA AND YOU

Learn about the causes of the different types of arthritis, treatments for each and the pathologies that are associated with them, 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, hosted by Smithtown Library, free, visit smithlib.org, 631-360-2480.

TOUR OF THE PUBLIC ART AT LAGUARDIA AIRPORT

Presentation of the series of permanent installations for the Arrivals and Departure Halls of LaGuardia Airport Terminal B. The terminal opened in June 2020 and four of the world's leading artists were commissioned to create ambitious site-specific works, 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org, 516-921-7161.

CHAIR YOGA

Learn yoga that can be practiced sitting on a chair or standing using a chair for support, 11 a.m. Saturday, hosted by Shelter Rock Library, free, register at srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler