Seniors Calendar: Events from April 4 to April 11

During the pandemic, most events listed are virtual; please call before going to any event.

BIG BANDS

Learn how great musicians such as Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw and Tommy Dorsey employed the jazz idiom to enable Americans living through the Great Depression and World War II to listen and dance to a new art form and how it helped popularize radio and Hollywood films, 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, visit freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

SPORTS PAGES — YOGI

Discuss the biography "Yogi: A Life Behind the Mask," by Jon Pessah, 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, hosted by Smithtown Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at smithlib.org, 631-360-2480.

PASSPORTS — MODERN SHANGHAI

A virtual tour of Shanghai, see the change that has taken place over the past 30 years, the modern buildings alongside traditional Chinese and European-style buildings, high-rise residences that have replaced lane houses and more, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bethpage Public Library, free, visit bethpagelibrary.info for a link, 516-931-3907.

SMARTPHONE PHOTOGRAPHY

SeniorNet demonstrates adjustments and enhancements using the photo-editing apps on your smartphone and a third-party app called Snapseed, 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, hosted by Cold Spring Harbor Library, free, register for a link at cshlibrary.org, 631-692-6820.

BEST FOODS TO BOOST MEMORY

Learn tips and recipes to help you eat right to boost your memory and extend your quality of life, 2 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register for a link at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

BOOK DISCUSSION AND AUTHOR VISIT

Discuss the nonfiction book "Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family," with author Robert Kolker and special guest Joe Brancaccio Esq., 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Merrick Library, free, visit merricklibrary.org for a link, 516-377-6112.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

FRANK SINATRA

Explore the career of vocalist Frank Sinatra through a variety of classic video and audio clips, 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

MIDCENTURY CUISINE

A nostalgic look at the food innovations and marketing approaches that transformed how we ate at the mid-20th century, explore how society and technology shaped American food from the 1940s through the 1960s, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Oyster Bay-East Norwich Library, free, register for a link at oysterbaylibrary.org, 516-922-1212.

GENEALOGY RESEARCH DISCUSSION GROUP

Get help with researching your ancestors, discuss strategies and learn how others have succeeded, 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, register for a link at pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

THE LIGHTS OF BROADWAY

Aaron De Jesus, from Broadway's "Jersey Boys," and Gail Bennett, from "Mary Poppins" touring company, present a night of Broadway favorites and pop hits, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Sayville Library, free, register at sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

GETTING STARTED WITH MUSIC STREAMING SERVICES

Learn about all the major music streaming services and which might work best for you, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Smithtown Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at smithlib.org, 631-360-2480.

ADULT COLORING CLUB

An evening of coloring, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a link at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss the sports memoir "The Captain," by David Wright, 7 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Elmont Memorial Library, free, register for a link at elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

MEET AUTHOR VIOLA SHIPMAN

Meet and talk with the author as he discusses his new book coming out this May, "The Clover Girls," 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, visit freeportlibrary.info for a link, 516-379-3274.

MEL BROOKS & CARL REINER

Look back at the lives and often intertwined careers of comic entertainers Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks, giants of comedy who were both second-generation Jewish immigrants, 1 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free; register for a link at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

FALL PREVENTION WORKSHOP

Learn simple steps to prevent falls in order to help you or those you love stay active, confident and independent, 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Long Beach Library, free, register for a link at longbeachlibrary.org, 516-432-7201.

NAME THAT TUNE

Participants try to identify the song titles, artists and lyrics from a repertoire of more than 500 melodies on the saxophone including Top-40 hits, TV themes and more, 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, hosted by Lindenhurst Library, free, register for a link at lindenhurstlibrary.org, 631-957-7755.

THE TROUBLE WITH FATE: CURSES AT THE OPERA

Explore entertaining opera characters who try their hardest to escape a curse to no avail. Some of the opera's explored include Wagner's "The Flying Dutchman"

and Mascagni's "Cavalleria Rusticana," 2 p.m. Friday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org for a link, 516-921-7161.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler