Seniors Calendar: Events from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7

Dance with the 21-piece Golden Tone Orchestra, performing jazz and swing standards, all ages welcome, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Merrick Road Park Golf Course, 2550 Clubhouse Rd., free, 516-486-6597. Credit: Barry Sloan

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

COOKING DEMONSTRATION

Learn how to make New England lobster rolls with a twist, 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, hosted by Deer Park Library, free, visit facebook.com/deerparklibrary, 631-586-3000.

SIGN LANGUAGE

Learn the basics of American Sign Language, held for three sessions, 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 16, hosted by West Islip Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at westisliplibrary.org/adult-services/adult-programs, 631-661-7080.

THOSE FUNNY BOYS FROM BROOKLYN

Learn about some of the most outrageous comedy stars of the 20th century, including Jimmy Durante, The Three Stooges, Henny Youngman, Woody Allen, Dom DeLuise and Buddy Hackett, see rare photos and video clips depicting them at their best, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bethpage Public Library, free, visit bethpagelibrary.info for link, 516-931-3907.

TUESDAY MORNING BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss the novel "Last Summer at the Golden Hotel," by Elyssa Friedland, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, hosted by Franklin Square Library, free, register for a link at franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.

WORKING WITH PHOTOS ON YOUR IPAD AND IPHONE II

Learn how to take, organize, share and edit pictures on your iPad or iPhone, bring your device, Apple ID and password, 3 to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register for a link at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

TV AND ROCK ’N’ ROLL

Discussion about how television changed the face of pop culture in the 1950s, leading to an explosion of televised rock for the rest of the decade, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Rockville Centre Public Library, free, register for a link at rvclibrary.org, 516-766-6257.

OUTDOOR CONCERT

Downtown Rocky Point Summer Concert Series presents the Swingtime Big Band, performing an All-American program featuring classic songs from stage and screen, 7 p.m. Tuesday, St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, 614 Route 25A, Rocky Point, free, swingtimeny.com, 631-744-2609.

SCAM PREVENTION WORKSHOP

Learn how to identify when you are being scammed, the different types of scams and how to protect yourself from becoming a victim, 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register for a link at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

THE MAGIC OF COMPOST

Learn how to make something from stuff we throw away, and four different composting methods, including outside and indoor composting, aerobic and anaerobic techniques, and worm and lasagna approaches, 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Hillside Library, free, register for a link at hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

COOKING BBQ FOODS

See demonstrations of classic barbecue dishes with a twist and learn new grilling techniques for the summer; recipes provided, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by West Islip Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at westisliplibrary.org/adult-services/adult-programs, 631-661-7080.

FILM DISCUSSION

Discuss the drama "The Child in Time" (2018, not rated, 1:32), starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kelly Macdonald; available to watch on Kanopy, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Bellmore Library, free, register for a link at bellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-2990.

NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY ART TOUR

See various works of art commissioned by the city to decorate New York’s subways since 1985, including sculptures, mosaics, murals and installations, 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register for a link at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

YOUTHFUL AGING, AGELESS CONSCIOUSNESS THROUGH MEDITATION

Hear about the medical evidence regarding exercise, diet and meditation for modifying the aging process and learn a threefold method of maintaining youthful function in advancing age, 7 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Hillside Library, free, hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

BRYANT IN STITCHES

Knit, crochet and share projects, patterns, ideas and yarn, 1 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Bryant Library, free, visit bryantlibrary.org for a link, 516-621-2240.

LECTURE: SECRET MUSEUMS OF NEW YORK CITY

Learn about the many museums in New York City, find out about the abandoned elevator shaft that is now a museum, some of the elegant mansions that have been converted to museums, an art museum where you can also touch great masterpieces and more, 7 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Seaford Public Library, free, register for a link at seafordlibrary.org, 516-221-1334.

SUMMER SCARES — LONG ISLAND MYTHS AND LEGENDS

Local horror authors James Chambers and Robert P. Ottone share spooky Long Island folklore and stories from all over Nassau and Suffolk counties, 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org for a link, 516-921-7161.

AN AFTERNOON IN THE COUNTRY

Tennessee Walt performs classic country songs and shares stories about the individuals who wrote or sang the songs, held in-person and virtually, 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, hosted by East Hampton Library, 159 Main St., East Hampton, free, register at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler