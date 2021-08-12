TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Seniors Calendar: Events from Aug.15 to Aug. 22

BASEBALL AND BASKETBALL IN DAYS GONE BY An

BASEBALL AND BASKETBALL IN DAYS GONE BY

An extensive discussion about anything and everything baseball and basketball, bring your knowledge and passion about sports to this fun discussion, 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Long Beach Library, free, register for a link at  longbeachlibrary.org, 516-432-7201. Credit: iStock

By Gina Tabarus gtabarus@newsday.com
During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

CONCERT: JUST SIXTIES

The '60s tribute band performs music that includes The Beatles, Motown, Woodstock, protest songs, heavy metal and more; bring seating; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Rd., Setauket, free, JustSixties.com, 516-459-1730.

WHAT’S IT WORTH?

An appraiser reveals what your antiques, collectibles and treasures are worth today, and each attendee is invited to show one to two items to be appraised, 6:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Levittown Library, free, register for a link at levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

GAME CHANGING MUSICAL CREATORS ON BROADWAY

A closer look at the new sounds of Broadway in the 21st century, including the creators of "13," "Fun Home," "Passing Strange," "The Prom," "Dear Evan Hansen" and more, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Port Washington Library, free, visit pwpl.org for a link, 516-883-4400.

TIME CAPSULE FOR 1921

Learn how 1921 was a year of transition, hope and the desire to return to traditional, normal patterns of life, politics, community and optimism, 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org for a link, 516-921-7161.

HOT TRENDS IN CURRENT SCAMS

Learn about the most relevant scams currently being carried out in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, government checks and more; become aware of who is targeted, why, ways to protect yourself and more, bring your questions, 2 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Shelter Rock Library, free, register for a link at srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

MEMOIR WRITING — SHARING OUR STORIES

Join this online gathering remembering our past through a unique writing prompt, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, visit freeportlibrary.info for a link, 516-379-3274.

GROWING ORGANIC GARLIC

Learn how to grow your own garlic, planting in the fall and harvesting in July, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Harborfields Library, free, register for a link at harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.

NONFICTION BOOK CLUB

Discuss "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," by Anthony Bourdain, 2 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Merrick Library, free, register for a link at merricklibrary.org, 516-377-6112.

CONCERT: STANDARDS FROM THE ’20S TO THE ’60S

Pianist Dan Fogel presents five decades of hits from Broadway shows and Hollywood movies, 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Bethpage Public Library, free, register for a link at bethpagelibrary.info, 516-931-3907.

BENEFITS OF VOLUNTEERING

Learn how volunteering can change your life and how you can get involved, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Hampton Bays Public Library, free, register for a link by email at jbeirne@parkerinstitute.org, write "Benefits of Volunteering," in the subject line, hamptonbayslibrary.org, 631-728-6241.

LONG ISLAND GOLD COAST MANSIONS AND ESTATES

Learn about some of the most prominent mansions and families that likely inspired "The Great Gatsby" and learn why so few of the architectural wonders are still standing 100 years later, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, free, register for a link by email at mineolaprograms@nassaulibrary.org, mineolalibrary.info, 516-746-8488.

FILM DISCUSSION

Discuss the comedy "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" (2016, rated PG-13, 1:41), starring Sam Neill and Julian Dennison, available to watch on Kanopy, 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Bellmore Library, free, register for a link at bellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-2990.

INDIAN COOKING DEMONSTRATION

Learn how to prepare several Indian dishes, including basmati rice, potatoes and cauliflower (aloo gobi) and three-bean curry, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

ALL ABOUT SKYPE, FACETIME AND VIDEO CHATTING

Learn how to video chat with loved ones, including how to set up and use Skype, FaceTime and Facebook Messenger, bring your questions and your device if you have one, 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, free, visit poblib.org for a link, 516-938-0077.

FREE STREAMING APPS

Learn about the streaming services that are free with your library card, watch movies with Kanopy and Hoopla, listen to audiobooks with Libby, read the latest magazines with Flipster and more, 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Sayville Library, free, register for a link at sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

SENIOR FITNESS

Learn gentle movements to music from decades past, 11 a.m. to noon Fridays, West Islip Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at westisliplibrary.org/adult-services/adult-programs., 631-661-7080.

YOGA FOR HEALTH AND PEACE

Join this Hatha yoga class, designed to strengthen your muscles and free your mind, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, hosted by Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave., Long Beach, free, register to attend in-person (limited space), or visit longbeachlibrary.org for a Zoom link, 516-432-7201.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler

Visit newsday.com/submitevents to get your event listed. Listings are posted online as soon as they are verified and edited. Because of space limitations and deadline requirements, print publication requires three weeks' notice and is not guaranteed.

