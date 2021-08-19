Seniors Calendar: Events from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

CLASSIC FILM DISCUSSION

A discussion of the romantic comedy "Roman Holiday" (1953, not rated, 1:58), starring Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn, available on Kanopy, held in-person and online, register by email (bplreadersadvisory@baldwinpl.org), 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Baldwin Library, 2385 Grand Ave., Baldwin, free, register for a link at baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228.

HEALING YOGA

Gentle yoga class for all levels of experience, emphasizing activating the body’s healing process through deep relaxation and moving meditation, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Copiague Library, free, visit facebook.com/groups/cmplhealingyoga, 631-691-1111.

NEEDLE ARTS CIRCLE

Friendly, sharing and socializing community circle of people who enjoy needle arts, including quilting, needlepoint, embroidery, crocheting, knitting and more, all skills are welcome but formal lessons are not included, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Manhasset Library, free, register for a link at manhassetlibrary.org, 516-627-2300.

MOVIE DISCUSSION CLUB

Join a discussion of the drama "The Roads Not Taken" (2020, rated R, 1:25), starring Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, Laura Linney and Salma Hayek, available to watch on Hoopla, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Farmingdale Library, free, visit farmingdalelibrary.org for a link, 516-249-9090.

SMARTPHONE PHOTOGRAPHY

See demonstrations of popular types of photography, smartphone best practices to improve your photography skills, tips and techniques, and photo editing to adjust/enhance your photos, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, presented by SeniorNet at Family Service League, free, register for a link at seniornetli.org, 631-470-6757.

COOKING DEMONSTRATION

Learn how to make New England-style lobster rolls with a twist, 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, hosted by Plainedge Public Library, free, visit facebook.com/plainedgepubliclibrary, 516-735-4133.

SPAGHETTI WESTERNS: HOW EUROPE CHANGED THE FACE OF WESTERN CINEMA

Explore how Italian filmmakers took an American genre of filmmaking and reshaped it, giving the world a different view of the Old West, learn about the work of Sergio Leone and explore the countless spinoffs, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Smithtown Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at smithlib.org, 631-360-2480.

SCI-FIC BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss "The Collapsing Empire," by John Scalzi, 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register for a link at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.

FROM STREAMING TV TO THE OSCARS

Discuss the history of the streaming service Netflix, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Hewlett-Woodmere Library, free, visit hwpl.org for a link, 516- 374-1967.

KOREAN COOKING DEMONSTRATION

The Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project teaches a cooking lesson on how to prepare one or two Korean dishes with step-by-step instructions, learn about the tradition of Korean food and watch a short documentary film on traditional Korean bronzeware, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by West Babylon Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at wbab.suffolk.lib.ny.us., 631-669-5445.

THE BEATLES

Hear stories from The Beatles’ history and get an in-depth look at their musicianship, which keeps them a musical influence to this day, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Bethpage Public Library, free, visit bethpagelibrary.info for a link, 516-931-3907.

MEMORABLE PHOTOS IN AMERICAN HISTORY

See memorable photos in American history, going as far back as the mid-19th century, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org for a link, 516-466-8055.

POSTIMPRESSIONISM

Presentation of how such postimpressionists as Seurat, Cézanne, Pissarro and Van Gogh expanded the use of vivid colors, subject matter from real life, varied approaches to painting and pushing the possibilities of expression, 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, visit oceansidelibrary.com for a link, 516-766-2360.

SHORT-STORY DISCUSSION

Discussion about short stories "The Swimmer," by John Cheever, and "Agatha," by John O’Hara, register for a Zoom link, 1 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Rockville Centre Public Library, free, register for a link at rvclibrary.org, 516-766-6257.

LONG ISLAND’S ARCHAEOLOGY

The Suffolk County Archaeological Association offers a general knowledge presentation for those interested in the prehistory and history of Native Americans on Long Island as reflected by physical evidence, 11 a.m. to noon Friday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

STAYING SAFE ON OUR STREETS

The executive director of the New York Coalition for Transportation Safety presents a workshop about state traffic and pedestrian safety laws meant to protect you on Long Island’s roadways, 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, hosted by Babylon Library, free, visit facebook.com/babylonpubliclibrary, 631-669-1624.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler