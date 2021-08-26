Seniors Calendar: Events from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5
During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.
GUT HEALTH
Learn tips to improve gut health and prevent chronic disease, 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register for a link at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.
GENEALOGY SERIES
A genealogy expert discusses finding records to aid in your research using the census, 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by Gold Coast Library, free, register for a link at goldcoastlibrary.org, 516-759-8300.
INTRODUCTION TO THE CLOUD
Learn how to get a free Google Drive account with 15 GB of storage for photos and important documents from your computer, phone or tablet, back up automatically, and be ready for easy sharing, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, presented by SeniorNet at Family Service League, free, register for a link at seniornetli.org, 631-470-6757.
COOKING DEMONSTRATION
Learn how to prepare pasta e ceci (pasta with chickpeas), one of Rome's iconic dishes, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Babylon Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at babylonlibrary.org, 631-669-1624.
LONG ISLAND’S WHITE SHARK RESEARCH
Explore the lives of the great white sharks in Long Island’s coastal waters, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a link at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.
PEOPLE WITH ARTHRITIS CAN EXERCISE
A recreational exercise program designed to increase the range of motion of the joints and increase muscle tone, noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Middle Country Public Library, free, register for a link at mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.
HERBAL BASICS
Discover how to use six herbs for relaxation and the importance of incorporating herbs into your daily routine for optimal health and wellness, 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Hempstead Library, free, register by email at hplsignups@gmail.com and use "herbs" in the subject line, hempsteadlibrary.info, 516-481-6990.
END OF SUMMER AND EARLY FALL GARDENING
Learn how to transition your garden from late summer to early fall, held outdoors in-person (chairs provided and social distancing observed), and on Zoom, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Levittown Library, 1 Bluegrass Lane, free, register at levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.
A TRIBUTE TO JOHN LENNON
Singer and guitarist Rick Laban presents an intimate look at the songs of John Lennon, from the early days of the Beatles until just before his death, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, visit oceansidelibrary.com for a link, 516-766-2360.
BABE RUTH AND THE BIRTH OF THE YANKEES DYNASTY
Learn more about the New York Yankees of the 1920s, particularly star player Babe Ruth, and the impact the team had on rehabilitating American baseball, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Smithtown Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at smithlib.org, 631-360-2480.
MEDICARE COUNSELOR
Trained counselors from the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) offer free and accurate information, counseling and assistance with Medicare and private health insurance, sponsored by the Suffolk County Office of the Aging, 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Harborfields Library, free, register for a telephone appointment at 631-757-4200, harborfieldslibrary.org.
MANAGING PAIN AT HOME
Learn how to manage pain at home, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.
MAURICE CHEVALIER
A look at French actor, cabaret singer and entertainer Maurice Chevalier, 3 to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register for a link at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.
DECODING THE MYSTERIES OF CATS
Cat behavior explained, from the perspective of the evolutionary and adaptive forces that help shape their lives, with time for a Q&A portion, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Port Jefferson Library, free, register for a link at portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.
AFTERNOON T.E.A.
JayCee Driesen pays tribute to Barbra Streisand, along with others including Shirley Bassey, Bette Midler, and more, 2 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Landmark on Main Street, free, register for a link at landmarkonmainstreet.org, 516-767-6444.
FILM DISCUSSION
Discuss the drama "Moonlight" (2016, rated R, 1:51), starring Mahershala Ali; available to watch on Kanopy, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Bellmore Library, free, register for a link at bellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-2990.
YOGA FOR HEALTH AND PEACE
Join a Hatha yoga class designed to strengthen your muscles and free your mind, bring a yoga mat, held in-person and on Zoom, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, hosted by Long Beach Library, free, register online to attend in-person (limited space), or visit longbeachlibrary.org for a link, 516-432-7201.
FROM ITALY WITH LOVE
Salvatore Chiarelli performs popular, traditional and Classical Italian and Neapolitan songs, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Plainedge Public Library, free, register for a link at plainedgepubliclibrary.org, 516-735-4133.
