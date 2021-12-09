Seniors Calendar: Events from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

THRIVING! NOT JUST SURVIVING THE HOLIDAYS

Learn strategies to avoid overeating as well as stress reduction techniques, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Copiague Library, free, register for a link at copiaguelibrary.org, 631-691-1111.

HOLIDAY BRUNCH DEMONSTRATION

Learn how to make delicious and unique dishes perfect for your holiday brunch, presented by Chara’s Kitchen & Catering, 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Huntington Library, free, register for a link at myhpl.org, 631-427-5165.

IMPORTANT SPANISH ARTISTS

A look at Spain’s rich tradition in art, from the Spanish Golden Age to the most influential artists of the modern era, 1 to 2:15 p.m., hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516 239-3769.

WEST AFRICAN FOOD DEMO

Food demonstration through culinary storytelling, presented by Vera Oyé Yaa-Anna, 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Uniondale Library, free, register for a link at uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

CONNECTING FROM HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Learn how to use tools like Zoom, Skype, FaceTime and Google Duo to safely connect with family during the holiday season and make it feel like they’re actually in the room, bring your smartphone, laptop or tablet, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, 27550 Main Rd., Cutchogue, free, register at cutchoguelibrary.org, 631-734-6360.

LONG ISLAND QUILTERS’ SOCIETY DEMONSTRATION

The Long Island Quilters’ Society displays quilts, as well as some of the materials used to create them. Meet quilters and stop by during one of the demonstrations to see them at work with the tools and techniques of their craft, 10 to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., Freeport, free, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MEET THE AUTHOR

Author Amanda M. Fairbanks discusses her nonfiction book "The Lost Boys of Montauk: The True Story of the Wind Blown, Four Men Who Vanished at Sea, and the Survivors They Left Behind," 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register for a link at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

THE RELENTLESS GENIUS OF BENJAMIN FRANKLIN

A look at many of Benjamin Franklin’s ideas to make life simpler, cheaper and easier for himself and everyone else, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

BAKING DEMONSTRATION

Learn how to make lemon "blizzard" cookies, 2 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register for a link at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

FIRE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE’S SUNKEN FOREST

Learn about the globally rare maritime holly forest at Fire Island, the plants, the animals and the natural forces that created this unique ecosystem, as well as the threats it faces today, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, free, visit poblib.org for a link, 516-938-0077.

WORLD WAR II AND THE LONG ISLAND HOMEFRONT

Discussion about Long Island’s involvement in World War II, as well as the Nazi Spy Rings on Long Island, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sachem Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook, free, register at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

THE MAKING OF IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Explore the origin of the film "It’s a Wonderful Life" (1946, PG, 2:10), the original stars considered for the roles, why James Stewart was initially reluctant to portray George Bailey, the circumstances that turned an obscure lost film into a national treasure and more, 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, hosted by South Huntington Library, free, register for a link at shpl.info, 631-549-4411.

PREVENT AND MANAGE HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

Stony Brook dietetic interns discuss strategies on making food choices to help prevent and manage high blood pressure, learn how to read food labels to identify recommended amounts of fat and sodium per serving, and how to consume more whole foods, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, visit pmlib.org for a link, 631-654-4700.

FIBER-ARTS MEETUP

A supportive group featuring crafting, chatting and sharing of ideas, masks required, 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by John Jermain Library, 201 Main St., Sag Harbor, free, johnjermain.org, 631-725-0049.

HOW TO DRIVE ON ICE AND SNOW

A representative from AAA Northeast discusses important seasonal car safety tips, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by West Babylon Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at wbab.suffolk.lib.ny.us, 631-669-5445.

CONVERSATIONS WITH MUSIC: CHRISTMAS TIME IN IRELAND

Irish singer and dance teacher Kevin Westley discusses the origin of Christmas and presents stories, music and songs in Irish and English, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Bethpage Public Library, free, visit bethpagelibrary.info for link information, 516-931-3907.

NEW YORK CITY BRIDGES AND TUNNELS

Learn about the history of Manhattan’s 10 bridges and three tunnels, 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516-239-3262.

MARY TYLER MOORE

A look at the long and varied performing career of actress Mary Tyler Moore, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516 239-3769.

ONLINE: VINYASA YOGA

Participate in this yoga class that links movement and breath to attain balance in the mind and body, have a mat, towel and water available, wear loosefitting clothing, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, visit oceansidelibrary.com for a link, 516-766-2360.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler