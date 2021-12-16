Seniors Calendar: Events from Dec.19 to Dec. 26

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

POLLOCK PAINT-ALONG

Celebrate the season with a drip-painting workshop. Learn how to drip paint and use other techniques to create artwork; supplies needed include liquid paint (acrylic or tempera), sticks or brushes, paper or canvas, 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, presented by Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center, free, register for a link at bit.ly/3y8Fy5H, pkhouse.org, 631-324-4929.

COPING WITH STRESS FOR OLDER ADULTS

A crisis counselor from Project Hope discusses tips and exercises for how to deal with the stresses of our time, 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register for a link at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.

A CELTIC CHRISTMAS

Hear about the unique Christmas traditions, songs and music of the Celtic countries of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, Brittany, the Isle of Man and Galicia, 1 p.m. Monday, East Meadow Library, 1886 Front St., East Meadow, free, register to attend in-person or for a link at eastmeadow.info, 516-794-2570.

DIEGO RIVERA AND THE MEXICAN MURALISTS

Discuss the achievements of muralists Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco and David Alfaro Siqueiros, learn about their lasting impact on the world of art, 1 to 2:15 p.m. Monday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516 239-3769.

NIGHT OWLS BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss "White Ivy," the novel by Susie Yang, 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, hosted by Manhasset Library, free, register for a link at manhassetlibrary.org, 516-627-2300.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS

View the Christmas store windows and the holiday markets in New York City, learn the history of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, the secrets of the Rockettes, discover how Hannukah and Kwanzaa are celebrated in the city, and travel to the outer boroughs to see some of the most beautiful holiday lights displays in the country, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register for a link at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

SUZANNE VALADON — MODEL, PAINTER, REBEL

Learn about the life and work of French artist Suzanne Valadon, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Port Washington Library, free, register for a link at pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB

Discuss "The Keeper of Lost Causes," by Jussi Adler-Olsen, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Shelter Island Library, free, register for a link at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org, 631-749-0042.

COOKING DEMONSTRATION

Learn how to make holiday French toast, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by West Babylon Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at wbab.suffolk.lib.ny.us, 631-669-5445.

PEOPLE WITH ARTHRITIS CAN EXERCISE

A recreational exercise program designed to increase the range of motion of the joints and increase muscle tone, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Middle Country Public Library, free, register for a link at mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

ADVANCED CROCHET CLASS

Weekly crochet club for advanced crocheters; have handy one light-color skein of yarn and a size G, H, I or J crochet hook, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by East Meadow Library, free, register for a link at eastmeadow.info, 516-794-2570.

HOW THE WALT DISNEY CO. CONQUERED ENTERTAINMENT

Learn how Walt Disney Co. grew from a small animation studio in 1923 to become a powerful force in worldwide entertainment, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org for a link, 516-466-8055.

BABE RUTH AND THE BIRTH OF THE YANKEES DYNASTY

Sports journalist and author Hal Bock discusses the New York Yankees of the 1920s, particularly their star player Babe Ruth, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

THE MAGIC OF 'A CHRISTMAS CAROL'

Discover how Charles Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol" came to life and see video highlights from many memorable stage, film and TV adaptations, 1 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516 239-3769.

CHAIR YOGA

Learn and practice simple yoga exercises and breathing techniques, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register for a link at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222 ext. 3.

SENIOR CHAT

A licensed clinical social worker moderates a conversation for seniors to meet other seniors and share what’s on their minds, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, 2021 Peninsula Library, 280 Central Ave., free, peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler