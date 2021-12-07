Seniors Calendar: Events from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

USING YOUR IPHONE CAMERA TO ITS FULLEST POTENTIAL

Learn all the features of the iPhone camera, including various capture modes, editing and how to get images off the phone and in a frame, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Bethpage Public Library, 47 Powell Ave., Bethpage, free, register to attend in-person or visit bethpagelibrary.info to view online, 516-931-3907.

NEW ADVANCES IN ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT

Get information about the new Alzheimer’s treatment as well as other treatments for Alzheimer’s, 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., Freeport, free, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

IMMIGRANT NEW YORK TOUR

Explore the immigrant history of the Lower East Side, including Chinatown, Little Italy, the Jewish East Side and the former Five Points, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

FDR: AN AMERICAN ICON AND CHAMPION OF THE COMMON MAN

Discuss the presidency of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516-239-3262.

COOKING DEMONSTRATION

Learn how to make asiago and prosciutto pasta frittatas, 2 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, visit facebook.com/longwoodpubliclibrary, to view, 631-924-6400.

STRESS MANAGEMENT

Learn how to enhance your ability to cope with the pressures of everyday life and gain a renewed enthusiasm for life, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a link at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

THE MAGIC OF COMPOST

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County shares four different types of composting methods, 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Cold Spring Harbor Library, free, register for a link at cshlibrary.org, 631-692-6820.

LONG-TERM CARE: THE MIDDLE-CLASS DILEMMA

Explore the various methods to access care without spending down a lifetime of savings, 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., Freeport, free, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

ROCK-AND-ROLL AND THE MOVIES

A look at films that feature rock and rhythm-and-blues musicians, 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, hosted by Hewlett-Woodmere Library, 1125 Broadway, free, visit hwpl.org for a link, 516-374-1967.

THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS

Learn how "A Christmas Carol," Charles Dickens’ novel about social reform, may have transformed Christmas from a date on the church calendar into the holiday we know today, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Sachem Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

COMPUTER SECURITY

Learn how to protect yourself against computer malware, spam, identity theft and scams, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, presented by SeniorNet, free, register for a link at seniornetli.org, 631-470-6757.

CLEAR THE CLUTTER

Get professional organizing advice to cut your clutter and get your home in order just in time for the new year, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., Patchogue, free, held in-person and on Zoom, register at pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

HOLIDAY FAVORITE SONGS

Musician and music educator Dan Lupo performs holiday favorites on the piano and discusses the stories behind them, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, free, visit poblib.org for a link, 516-938-0077.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS TOUR

Experience a tour of stores' Christmas windows and holiday markets, as well as anecdotes, holiday music and video clips of memorable holiday movies, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register for a link at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

VISUAL HISTORY OF SANTA CLAUS

Explore the visual image of Santa Claus as the iconic symbol of Christmas, generosity and the season of giving, 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, visit oceansidelibrary.com for a link, 516-766-2360.

STAGE PRODUCTION: 'CLUE'

This Hempstead High School student production takes its plot from the board game "Clue," in which several suspects are implicated in a mysterious disappearance, open to the public, preview of show and cast dress rehearsal 9:30 a.m. Friday, regular performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Hempstead High School Auditoriumm, 201 President St., Hempstead, free, 917-564-4182.

ADULT KNIT-AND-CROCHET GROUP

Join others for an informal get-together, sharing patterns, problems, tips and more, all are welcome, 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, hosted by Deer Park Library, 44 Lake Ave., Deer Park, free, deerparklibrary.org, 631-586-3000.

MOVIN’ TO MOTOWN

Move and groove to your favorite tunes from the 1950s through the 1970s, including Motown classics and Latin hits, beginners welcome, 2 to 2:45 p.m. Friday, hosted by Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave., Long Beach, free, register to attend in-person or visit longbeachlibrary.org for a link to view online, 516-432-7201.

HOLIDAY LECTURE: 'IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE'

Learn where the story originated, the original stars considered for the roles as well as how 1946 audiences responded to the film. Discover why James Stewart was reluctant to portray George as well as the circumstances that turned an obscure lost film into a beloved national classic, 1 p.m. Friday, hosted by Seaford Public Library, free, register for a link at seafordlibrary.org, 516-221-1334.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler