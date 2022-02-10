Seniors Calendar: Events from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20

During the pandemic, many listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

CONCERT: AN AFTERNOON IN THE COUNTRY

Tennessee Walt performs classic country songs from the 1940s through the 1980s, including numbers by Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and more, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Bethpage Public Library, 47 Powell Ave., free, register to attend in-person or online at bethpagelibrary.info, 516-931-3907.

AUSTRIAN AND GERMAN ART

Discussion about avant-garde art initiatives that occurred in Austria and Germany in the first half of the 20th century, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516 239-3769.

BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL — BROADWAY’S LEADING MAN

Learn about the life and career of Broadway actor and baritone Brian Stokes Mitchell, 2 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Shelter Rock Library, free, register for a link at srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

FUN FACTS ABOUT THE PRESIDENTS

Learn about the people that have held the highest office in the United States, 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bayville Free Library, free, register for a link at bayvillefreelibrary.org, 516-628-2765.

ESTATE PLANNING 101

Learn how to create a basic estate plan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, 27550 Main Rd., free, register at cutchoguelibrary.org, 631-734-6360.

YOGA FLOW WITH CAROLYN

Learn yoga postures, breathing practices and meditation techniques; have a yoga mat, meditation pillow to sit on, water bottle and small towel on hand and dress in comfortable clothing; 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org for a link, 516-466-8055.

FIFTH AVENUE — THE AVENUE THAT CREATED THE EMPIRE CITY

Discussion about Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Hewlett-Woodmere Library, free, visit hwpl.org for a link, 516-374-1967.

SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE INVESTING

Learn how to make meaningful investments, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, hosted by Lindenhurst Library, free, cardholders only register for a link at lindenhurstlibrary.org, 631-957-7755.

ALL ABOUT CRYPTOCURRENCY

Learn all about cryptocurrency, what it is, whether it is safe, should you invest in it and more, presented by Sharper Training Solutions, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Locust Valley Library, free, register for a link at locustvalleylibrary.org ., 516-671-1837.

POMPEII — A CITY FROZEN IN TIME

Discuss when Pompeii bustled as a commercial port and busy trading town as well as explore Roman daily life before the devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius, 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Rockville Centre Public Library, free, register for a link at rvclibrary.org, 516-766-6257.

HAPPY HOUSEPLANTS

Learn how to keep your houseplants looking their best year-round, including tips for optimal care and maintenance, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Emma S. Clark Library, free, cardholders can register for a link at emmaclark.org, 631-941-4080.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss the novel "The Personal Librarian," by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Shelter Rock Library, free, register for a link at srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

MAE WEST

A look at the career highlights of the actress Mae West, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516 239-3769.

WHAT IS YOUR DIGITAL FOOTPRINT?

Learn how to keep track of your internet activity, the trail you are leaving on the web about yourself and your activity, how easy is it for someone to access your digital footprint, how to control the flow of information and more, presented by Sharper Training Solutions, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Locust Valley Library, free, register for a link at locustvalleylibrary.org, 516-671-1837.

CHAIR YOGA

A modified version of hatha yoga for individuals with health implications and for those of a certain age, 4 p.m. Thursday, hosted by East Meadow Library, free, register for a link at eastmeadow.info, 516-794-2570.

RELAX AND CONNECT SUPPORT GROUP

This group shares various activities, such as learning mindfulness and breathing techniques, talking about and practicing self-care and making new connections with one another, 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

SOUTHAMPTON’S 20TH CENTURY INFLUENCERS

Learn about the history of media mogul William S. Paley, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, presented by Southampton History Museum, free, register for a link at southamptonhistory.org/calendar, 631-283-2494.

TEEN TECH TIME

Teens from the East Hampton community guide participants through one-on-one technology help, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register for a link at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-305-2428.

SCRABBLE CLUB

Drop in to play Scrabble with others, all are welcome, masks are required, noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Riverhead Library, 330 Court St., free, riverheadlibrary.org, 631-727-3228.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler