Seniors Calendar: Events from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27

During the pandemic, many listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

FILMING THE DANCE — THE GREAT AGE OF HOLLYWOOD MUSICALS

A behind-the-scenes look at the history of movies, musicals and their creators in the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Bethpage Public Library, free, register for a link at bethpagelibrary.info, 516-931-3907.

LEGAL TIPS FOR HOMEBUYERS AND SELLERS

Learn the three types of property ownership, houses and condos vs. co-ops, titles, mortgages vs. all cash, surveys and permits, a Q&A follows, 5 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bayville Free Library, free, register for a link at bayvillefreelibrary.org, 516-628-2765.

SPAGHETTI WESTERN

Discussion about the history and style of spaghetti Westerns, their influences and origins, and their influence on later generations of filmmakers, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

DEPRESSION 101

A licensed therapist discusses the risk factors, symptoms and treatments of depression, the stigmas surrounding depression and provides resources and information on seeking support, 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Merrick Library, free, register for a link at merricklibrary.org, 516-377-6112.

COOKING DEMONSTRATION

Learn how to make pierogies from scratch, 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, register for a link and the recipe at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

ART EXPLORATION — VAN GOGH

Learn about the 19th century postimpressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh, including his artwork, inspirations and life, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Port Jefferson Library, free, register for a link at portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

GARDENING PRESENTATION

Learn how to sow seeds in the winter, presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Uniondale Library, free, register for a link at uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

LAKEVILLE LITERARY CLUB

Discuss the novel "The Four Winds," by Kristin Hannah, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Great Neck Library-Lakeville Branch, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org for a link, 516-466-8055.

THE BRONX OF YESTERYEAR

A nostalgic trip through the Bronx of the 1940s through the 1960s, see vintage photos, including of Grand Concourse, movie theaters, Orchard Beach, Yankee Stadium, parks, restaurants and more, there will also be clips of interviews with Bronx celebrities, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by South Huntington Library, free, register for a link at shpl.info, 631-549-4411.

SEALS OF NEW YORK

An educator from the New York Marine Rescue Center discusses best practices when observing seals in their natural environment, how human interaction can negatively affect seals, common illnesses and injuries, and what is involved in seals' rehabilitation. Find out how to get involved in helping to protect and preserve our local marine environment, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, register for a link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT

Author Tracy Walder discusses her memoir, "The Unexpected Spy: From the CIA to the FBI, My Secret Life Taking Down Some of the World’s Most Notorious Terrorists," hosted by Oceanside Library, free, register for a link at oceansidelibrary.com, 516-766-2360.

ART OF THE NEAR EAST

A look at the art of the Near East, which encompasses Turkey, the Arabian Peninsula and Iran, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, visit pmlib.org for a link, 631-654-4700.

GREAT DECISIONS DISCUSSION GROUP

Discuss the topic "The Renewed Climate-Change Agenda," by Ronald J. Bee, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Port Jefferson Library, free, visit portjefflibrary.org for a link, 631-473-0022.

AFTERNOON T.E.A. SONGS FOR THE HEART, MIND & FUNNY BONE

Patricia Shih performs her original "folk-fusion" music, which leaves you laughing, thinking and feeling deeply. Some songs are audience participation, 2 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., free, register to attend in-person or to view online at landmarkonmainstreet.org, 516-767-1384.

CROCHET — INFINITY

Crochet online and get tips and tricks to keep you making progress, have your hook and yarn available, 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, hosted by Riverhead Library, free, register for a link at riverheadlibrary.org, 631-727-3228.

CREATE YOUR OWN PODCAST

Learn the basics of creating a podcast, including planning, recording, adding music and launching, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Bryant Library, free, register for a link at bryantlibrary.org, 516-621-2240.

ALL ABOUT CLOUD STORAGE

Learn about popular such cloud services as Google Drive, Google Photos, Microsoft OneDrive, Apple iCloud and Dropbox, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Emma S. Clark Library, free, cardholders can register for a link at emmaclark.org, 631-941-4080.

SAVE MONEY WITH YOUR LIBRARY CARD

Learn how you can use your library card to gain access to a variety of free services, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, hosted by Port Jefferson Library, free, register for a link at portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler