Seniors Calendar: Events from Feb. 21 to 28

During the pandemic, most events listed are virtual; please call before going to any event.

SIP ’N SING OUT LOUD

Sing along to songs from the Great American Songbook, Broadway favorites, pop and more, lyrics provided, 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, hosted by North Shore Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register at northshorepubliclibrary.org/adult-online-programs, 631-929-4488.

COUNTRY LINE DANCING

Line dance lessons, steps and terminology to popular choreographed dances taught, held for three sessions, 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through March 8, hosted by Middle Country Public Library, free, register at mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

JOURNALING DURING THE PANDEMIC

Professor Kathleen Volk Miller introduces the science and practice of writing toward emotional well-being and psychological healing, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by East Meadow Library, free, register at eastmeadow.info, 516-794-2570.

INTERNET SECURITY

Learn how to secure your computer from attacks via the internet with information on antivirus software, firewalls, malware, phishing and private browsing, and security settings for MS Edge, Firefox, and Google Chrome, 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, hosted by SeniorNet at Family Service League, free, register at seniornetli.org, 631-470-6757.

WRITE AMERICA

New Yorker writer and humorist Patricia Marx and Garry Trudeau, Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of "Doonsebury," read and discuss their works, and talk about how books and art might bridge the deep divisions in our nation, signed/bookplate copies of selected works available for purchase, 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by Book Revue, free, register for a CrowdCast link at bookrevue.com/write-america-series, 631-271-1442.

LUNAR NEW YEAR COOKING

Celebrate the Year of the Ox with a demonstration on how to prepare dishes associated with the Lunar New Year, 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free visit pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EAT SMART NEW YORK

A nutrition educator discusses popular health and nutrition topics, 2 p.m. Monday, hosted by Comsewogue Library, free, visit cplib.org, 631-928-1212.

PLANNING YOUR SUCCESSFUL VEGETABLE GARDEN

Get information on soil requirements, location, plant selection and layout for your vegetable garden, a Q&A follows, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Monday, Port Washington Library, free, visit pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

PLANTING YOUR FAMILY TREE

Get helpful hints on tracing your family history, learn about the kinds of records available, searching tips, library databases and DNA testing, 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bethpage Public Library, free, visit bethpagelibrary.info, 516-931-3907.

MEET THE AUTHOR

Local author Robert Babirad discusses his new travel memoir, "In-Transit Passenger: Making the Journey Matter," 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Deer Park Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register at deerparklibrary.org, 631-586-3000.

TECHNOLOGY BASICS — DAILY APPLICATIONS

Technology by Teens discusses everyday applications for online shopping, ordering food and reading e-books, learn how to download apps, create an account, follow and post, aimed at seniors but open to all, 4 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Floral Park Library, free, register at floralparklibrary.org, 516-326-6330.

SAVVY SOCIAL SECURITY PLANNING

Learn the basics and little-known strategies for maximizing your Social Security benefits, including when to delay, how earnings affect your benefits, how they are taxed, how to integrate with other retirement income sources, and how to coordinate benefits with your spouse, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

HEARING AND HEARING DISTURBANCES

Discuss the prevalence of hearing loss, why it should be treated and what happens if it is not, who you should see and when should you see them, hearing device options and how they work, when is surgery an option for hearing loss and more, noon Tuesday, hosted by Hillside Library, free, register at hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

STICKS IN THE STACKS

Social stitching time, learn the basics of knitting and crocheting or just brush up on what you already know, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Great Neck Library-Lakeville Branch, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

CURRENT EVENTS

Stay up-to-date with current affairs and discuss what’s on your mind with facilitator Richard Skolnik, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Rockville Centre Public Library, free, register at rvclibrary.org, 516-766-6257.

CHAIR YOGA

Learn and practice simple yoga exercises and breathing techniques, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.

MINDFULNESS

Learn the benefits of being mindful and techniques to help the body and mind relax and reduce stress, 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

ONLINE: QIGONG

Coordinated body-posture and movement, breathing and meditation to promote health and serenity, 11 a.m. Friday, hosted by Levittown Library, free, register at levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

THE WRITER’S FRIDAY NIGHT SOCIAL

Meet writers of all levels in a relaxing forum, bring paper and pen for a practice prompt and something you’ve written to read, no critiques, just encouragement, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler