Seniors Calendar: Events from Feb. 27 to March 6

During the pandemic, many listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

SENIOR RAP GROUP

Open to ages 55 and older, topics vary and the conversation is lively and provocative, 11 a.m. Monday, Shelter Rock Library, 165 Searingtown Rd., free, limited space, first-come, first-served, srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

OPTICAL ILLUSIONS

This lecture focuses on the scientific and artistic aspects of optical illusions based on our visual system, 7 p.m. Monday, Gold Coast Library, 50 Railroad Ave., free, register to attend in-person or online, goldcoastlibrary.org, 516-759-8300.

OPEN PLAY MAH-JONGG AND CARDS

Drop-in with your friends and play mah-jongg or cards, bring your own supplies, 10:30 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays, Sachem Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., free, sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

BROOKLYN BRIDGE AND BROOKLYN HEIGHTS

Learn about the history of the Brooklyn Bridge and Brooklyn Heights, as well as the first great battle in the American Revolution that occurred at Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn and was known as the Battle of Brooklyn, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516 239-3769.

ESTATE AND ASSET PLANNING

An elder law attorney discusses the importance of basic estate planning documents consisting of durable powers of attorney, health care proxies, living wills, last will and testament, and the provisions needed to best protect yourselves and your loved ones, 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by Seaford Public Library, free, register for a link at seafordlibrary.org, 516-221-1334.

SMOOTHIE DEMONSTRATION

Learn how to make a chocolate peanut-butter smoothie, 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Babylon Library, free, visit facebook.com/babylonpubliclibrary to view, 631-669-1624.

FITNESS CLASS

Basic exercise class geared toward the fitness needs of older adults, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, hosted by, East Hampton Library, free, register for a link at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.

BOOK CLUB

Discuss the novel "The Last Story of Mina Lee," by Nancy Jooyoun Kim, 7 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Great Neck Library-Station Branch, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org for a link, 516-466-8055.

VEGETABLE GARDENING SERIES

Learn about the types of vegetables that grow well on Long Island and how to get started, a Q&A follows, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Port Washington Library, free, visit pwpl.org for a link, 516-883-4400.

GOLDEN TONE ORCHESTRA DANCE

Dance and listen to the music of the 21-piece Golden Tone Orchestra, all ages welcome, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Merrick Road Park Golf Course, 2550 Clubhouse Rd., free, 516-486-6597.

YOUNG AT HEART: BROADWAY JAZZ

The Jazz Loft Trio performs jazz made famous on Broadway, 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., $10, visit thejazzloft.org for tickets, 631-751-1895.

CHESS CLUB FOR ADULTS

Chess for beginner and experienced players, 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Thursdays, Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 South Country Rd., free, bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.

HISTORY AND HORTICULTURE — FRANCE

Tour of the gardens of Versailles and Claude Monet’s garden at Giverny, learn about their storied pasts and botanical presents, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Franklin Square Library, free, register for a link at franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.

ART OF THE NEW YORK CITY SUBWAYS

Tour guide, architect and author Oscar Israelowitz presents a tour of various New York City subway artworks, including the original 1904 subway stations, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

WOMEN DURING THE HOLOCAUST

Discussion about whether women were safer in the ghetto than the death camps during the Holocaust, explore who were the breadwinners, how women resisted, survived and the strategies they employed, 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, hosted by Long Beach Library, free, register for a link at longbeachlibrary.org, 516-432-7201.

DOCUMENTARY SCREENING

Filmmaker Andrea Wozny discusses and answers questions about her short documentary, "Bagpipes Calling!" (2020, not rated, 35 min.), which celebrates Celtic spirit as it lives on through the members of a bagpipe band from Long Island, 7 to 8 p.m., Thursday, hosted by Mattituck-Laurel Library, free, register for a link at mattitucklaurellibrary.org for a link, 631-298-4134.

SENIOR CONNECTIONS

Confidential support service for seniors, this information and referral service helps link older persons and their families to needed health and social services, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., free, mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

CENTRAL PARK IN THE SPRING

Explore the history of New York’s Central Park, noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Port Washington Library, 1 Library Dr., free, register to attend held in-person or online, pwpl.org/events/adult-events, 516-883-4400.

INTRO TO CRICUT’S DESIGN SPACE

Learn how to create designs using the free design space program from Cricut, 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Franklin Square Library, free, register for a link at franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler