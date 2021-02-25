Seniors Calendar: Events from Feb. 28 to March 7
During the pandemic, most events listed are virtual; please call before going to any event.
THEATER PERFORMANCE
The Lantern Theater Company presents "Bermuda Avenue Triangle," a story of two women sent to live in a Las Vegas retirement community by their daughters and what transpires when a handsome stranger arrives in the desert, 2 p.m. Sunday, hosted by Rockville Centre Public Library, free, register at rvclibrary.org, 516-766-6257.
AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE
Learn finger spelling, numbers, vocabulary and basic conversational phrases in this beginner class, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Amityville Library, free, register at amityvillepubliclibrary.org, 631-264-0567.
FITNESS CLASS
Basic exercise class geared toward the fitness needs of older adults, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
Writers and poets shares their original works in an open forum, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Elwood Library, free, register by email at reference@elwoodlibrary.org, elwoodlibrary.org, 631-499-3722.
THE LIFE AND CONSTITUTION OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG
Examine one of the most beloved and controversial Supreme Court justices, including a look at her life, her impact on the high court and more, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.
MEDICARE BASICS
"How to Navigate the ABCDs of Medicare," learn what you need to know and when you need to take action to avoid penalties, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by South Country Library, free, register by email at jkerstet@sctylib.org, sctylib.org, 631-286-0818.
BOOK DISCUSSION
Discuss the biography "A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II," by Sonia Purnell, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.
ARTHRITIS EXERCISE
Build strength, flexibility and stamina; resistance band, hand weights and inflatable 9-inch exercise ball helpful, but not required, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Half Hollow Hills Community Library, free, register at hhhlibrary.org/programs, 631-421-4530.
ART TALK
Explore the life and work of the Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Harborfields Library, free, register at harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.
DANNY KAYE
A look at Kaye’s life and career, 3 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.
ORGANIC VEGETABLE GARDEN
Learn how to grow food in your backyard and five keys to a successful vegetable garden: location, soil preparation, plan, planting choices and good maintenance, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by West Babylon Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register at wbpl.us, 631-669-5445.
COLON CANCER AWARENESS
Get the facts on colon cancer prevalence, screening and symptoms to report, 11 a.m. Thursday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.
BACKYARD BIRDS
Program presented by the Quogue Wildlife Refuge discusses the birds you can find in your backyard, 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.
AMERICA’S SWEET CANDY HISTORY
Explore the companies and brands that have become American icons, learn how candy evolved from a luxury good into a cheap, everyday snack and how candymaking was transformed by revolutions in technology, marketing, advertising and even war, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.
IPAD OR APPLE IPHONE
Learn the basics of your iPhone and/or iPad, learn how to get online and how to navigate important device settings; must bring Apple ID and password, 11 a.m., Thursday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.
USING MONEY SAVING APPS ON YOUR SMARTPHONE
Learn about apps you can use to get the best deals (basic knowledge of your device is a prerequisite), 7 p.m., Thursday, hosted by Seaford Public Library, free, register at seafordlibrary.org, 516-221-1334.
BAKING DEMONSTRATION
Learn how to make Irish soda bread, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Friday, hosted by Bellmore Library, free, register at bellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-2990.
SINGER AND ACTOR: SHIRLEY JONES
A look at the career of the versatile vocalist and actor, 2 p.m., Friday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org, 516-921-7161.
SEED SATURDAYS: SECRETS OF SOIL
Explore what your vegetables, flowers and shrubs need for healthy growth, what improves soil structure, fertility, water retention and more, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.
SHAMROCKING WITH THE LADY BLUE SAXOPHONE QUARTET
Performance of contemporary, unique and popular music, 2 p.m., March 7, hosted by Bayport-Blue Point Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register at bayportbluepointlibrary.org, 631-363-6133.
CONCERT
Local band Fiddler’s Green performs traditional music of Ireland and America in an authentic acoustic style, 2 to 3 p.m., March 7, hosted by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, free, register at cutchoguelibrary.org, 631-734-6360.
Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler