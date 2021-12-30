Seniors Calendar: Events from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

INTRO TO GENEALOGY

Learn the basics of exploring family history, receive helpful handouts and an introduction to library books and databases to get you started, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a link at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

MONDAY MYSTERIES

Discuss "Clark and Division," the mystery novel by Naomi Hirahara, noon to 1 p.m. Monday, hosted by Rockville Centre Public Library, free, register for a link at rvclibrary.org, 516-766-6257.

JEWISH COMMUNITY OF CALABRIA, ITALY

Tour guide Dani Rotstein and Rabbi Barbara Aiello discuss how the area has been influenced by Jewish culture and tradition for centuries, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516 239-3769.

JEROME ROBBINS

Discuss the life and career of Classical dancer and choreographer Jerome Robbins, 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Rockville Centre Public Library, free, register for a link at rvclibrary.org, 516-766-6257.

MEDICARE MADE CLEAR

Learn what Medicare Parts A and B cover, what is meant by Medicare Part C and why Medicare Part D is necessary to join as well, learn the two philosophies in Medicare Health Insurance, 1 to 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, free, register for a link at bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.

WHAT IS INTUITIVE EATING?

Learn the 10 principles of intuitive eating, which honors both physical and mental health, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Middle Country Public Library, free, register for a link at mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

CURRENT EVENTS IN PERSPECTIVE

Get insightful perspective on the people and events that shape our world today, audience participation is encouraged, 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, visit freeportlibrary.info for a link, 516-379-3274.

GOLDEN TONE ORCHESTRA DANCE

Listen and dance to the 21-piece Golden Tone Orchestra, all ages welcome, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Merrick Road Park Golf Course, 2550 Clubhouse Rd., free, 516-486-6597.

EARTH ART

Explore Earth Art, the American and British art movement that uses the natural landscape to create site-specific structures, art forms and sculptures, 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Northport-East Northport Library, free, register for a link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

THE SCRIBBLERS: A WRITERS’ WORKSHOP

Writers get the opportunity to share their work, receive feedback and talk about their craft, bring your work in progress, 7 to 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Rockville Centre Public Library, 221 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre, free, held in-person first come, first served, or register for a link at rvclibrary.org, 516-766-6257.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss the novel "Mexican Gothic," by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Bellmore Library, 2288 Bedford Ave., Bellmore, free, register to attend in-person or online, bellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-2990.

LONG ISLAND POETRY COLLECTIVE WORKSHOP

Bring your poetry for thoughtful critique, be a part of this encouraging and supportive community of poets, all levels welcome, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a link at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

BROADWAY BALLADS AND SHOWSTOPPERS

See highlights from several Broadway shows, including "A Chorus Line," "Carousel," "Evita" and "The Music Man," learn more about the origins of the shows, and the casting and production decisions that made them a success, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday Franklin Square Library, free, register for a link at franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.

THE POST-ACUTE COVID-19 TUNEUP

Learn how to get back on track to good health and fitness through nutrition, exercise and stress reduction, 11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, hosted by South Huntington Library, free, register for a link at shpl.info, 631-549-4411.

TAX SEASON: PRE-FILING WORKSHOP

Learn important tax tips from a local taxpayer advocate before you file, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., Patchogue, free, register to attend in-person or online at pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

SIMPLY STRONGER

Learn how to build muscle strength and endurance, safely and effectively, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, hosted by Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, free, email loisb@poblib.org to register, poblib.org, 516-938-0077.

LUCILLE BALL

Discuss the life and career of actress and comedian Lucille Ball, 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register for a link at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.

THE MYSTERY OF NANCY DREW

Explore the history of America's girl detective, learn about Carolyn Keene, the author of the series and why this book series, more than any other, captivated generations of readers, 2 p.m. Friday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org for a link, 516-921-7161.

COPPERLINE: THE JAMES TAYLOR EXPERIENCE

Musical performance by the James Taylor tribute band Copperline, 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday Hauppauge Library, 1373 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Hauppauge, free, register to attend in-person and online, hauppaugelibrary.org, 631-979-1600.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler