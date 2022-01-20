Seniors Calendar: Events from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

RHYTHM ROAD ACROSS THE AMERICAS

Pianist Alexander Wu explores the last century of music from North America and Latin America through different periods, cultures and styles of the modern era, 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Hauppauge Library, 1373 Veterans Memorial Hwy., free, register for a link to attend in-person or on Zoom at hauppaugelibrary.org, 631-979-1600.

DIGITAL DUST — PROTECTING YOUR PRIVACY ONLINE

Learn best practices for securing your online presence, including an overview of changes you can make to provide a safer and more secure online experience, 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, hosted by Emma S. Clark Library, free, register for a link at emmaclark.org, 631-941-4080.

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB

Discuss "Bluebird, Bluebird," the thriller novel by Attica Locke, 5:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Shelter Island Library, free, register for a link at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org, 631-749-0042.

10 HEALTHY HABITS

Learn how to eat healthily and develop skills needed to stay on track to achieve a healthy lifestyle, 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Babylon Library, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at babylonlibrary.org, 631-669-1624.

COOKING DEMONSTRATION

Learn how to make a Buffalo chicken penne pasta casserole, 2 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register for a link at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

WINTER SEED SOWING

Learn how to successfully start seeds outside in the winter, no greenhouse needed, presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by West Babylon Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at wbpl.us, 631-669-5445.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ART HOUSE FILM DISCUSSION

Discuss the romantic drama "Brief Encounter" (1945, not rated, 1:26), available to watch for free on Kanopy, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Half Hollow Hills Community Library Dix Hills Branch, free, register for a link at hhhlibrary.org, 631-421-4530.

THE MUSIC OF GEORGE GERSHWIN

Musician Kenneth Korn traces George Gershwin’s fascinating life as a piano prodigy and Broadway composer, learn about the traits that make his music so unique and how the wit and humor of his show tunes permeate his concert works as well, 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register for a link at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

APPLE ICLOUD: AN INTRODUCTION

Learn how easy it is to back up your iPhone and iPad in Apple’s iCloud; automatically back up your device’s photos, contacts, calendar, files, notes, and more; 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, presented by SeniorNet at Family Service League, free, register for a link at seniornetli.org, 631-470-6757.

YOUR CHILDREN DON’T WANT IT … WHAT CAN YOU DO?

Get 15 tips and strategies designed to help you deal with your stuff and help you make good money when selling it, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, free, register by email at rs@bsbwlibrary.org for a link, bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.

AFTERNOON BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss the novel "The Lightkeeper’s Daughters," by Jean E. Pendziwol, noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

LEGALLY SPEAKING ON ESTATE PLANNING

Learn how to prepare for the inevitable by planning your estate to make matters easier for your family and minimize estate taxes, 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Hillside Library, free, register for a link at hillsidelibrary.info/events, 516-355-7850.

INTRO TO ANDROID DEVICES

Learn about the Android hardware, settings, internet and email access, search functions, apps and tips and tricks, bring your device or just come and listen, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, register for a link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

SOUTHAMPTON’S 20TH CENTURY INFLUENCERS

Learn about the life and work of painter, sculptor, poet and musician Larry Rivers, 11 a.m. Thursday, hosted by Rogers Mansion Museum Complex, Southampton History Museum, free, register for a link at southamptonhistory.org, 631-283-2494.

NUTRITION AND LIFESTYLE MANAGEMENT

Learn how to manage nutrition and lifestyle during the post-acute pandemic phase, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Uniondale Library, free, register for a link at uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

THE BIG BROADWAY EXTRAVAGANZA

Explore the musical milestones, visuals, and song and dance of Broadway, from the Ziegfeld Follies to the great big American musicals of the 20th century; take a look at the 21st century and what we have to look forward to in the coming decades; 2 p.m. Friday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org for a link, 516-921-7161.

CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

Traditional Chinese music performed on a Zither, 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Uniondale Library, free, register for a link at uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler