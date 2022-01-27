Seniors Calendar: Events from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

FREE HOME-SAFETY REPAIRS FOR QUALIFIED LOW-INCOME HOMEOWNERS

Rebuilding Together Long Island offers free minor home repairs to low-income homeowners who are elderly or physically unable to maintain their home on their own; wheelchair ramps are also constructed for qualified homeowners; proof of vaccination required, rebuildingtogetherlongisland.org, call 631-777-7894.

HOOKS AND NEEDLES

A casual knitting, crocheting and conversation group; masks are required regardless of vaccination status; 10:30 to noon Monday, Bayville Free Library, 34 School St., free, visit bayvillefreelibrary.org, 516-628-2765.

COMPUTER CLEANUP AND SECURITY

Learn how to clean up your Windows computer, improve performance and speed up tasks, protect it from viruses and spyware and more, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Copiague Library, 50 Deauville Blvd., free, register at copiaguelibrary.org, 631-691-1111.

GREAT BOOKS DISCUSSION GROUP

Discuss the novel "Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens, 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, hosted by Long Beach Library, free, visit longbeachlibrary.org for a link, 516-432-7201.

MAKE IT EASIER TO EAT HEALTHY

A registered dietitian discusses tips and strategies to make it easier for you and your family to eat well and feel well, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, register for a link at oceansidelibrary.com, 516-766-2360.

HEART HEALTH TIPS

Learn the signs and symptoms of when to seek help for your heart and learn about new minimally invasive procedures offered by South Shore University Heart and Lung, 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Deer Park Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at deerparklibrary.org, 631-586-3000.

MUSEUM OF BAD ART (MOBA) 101

The cultural institution dedicated to art in which something has gone wrong describes how and why it was established; MOBA presents pieces from its collection with an insightful and often humorous commentary; 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by East Islip Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at eipl.org, 631-581-9200.

HIGHLIGHTS OF BEIJING

A look at traditional Beijing houses as well as many other sights in the bustling capital, with a discussion on the Great Wall of China, Tiananmen Square and the ancient art of balancing acrobatics, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516 239-3769.

HOW TO FIND THE BEST VALUE IN ITALIAN WINES

Learn how to decipher an Italian wine label and reveal the secrets to finding the best value wines by category, region and producer, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, free, register for a link at poblib.org, 516-938-0077.

HIKING LONG ISLAND

Discover the many winter hiking opportunities available on Long Island, learn about the geology, history, flora, fauna and topographical features that make Long Island such an interesting place to hike during any season, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by West Islip Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at westisliplibrary.org, 631-661-7080.

SHOPPING, SAFETY AND SECURITY ONLINE

Learn how to safely surf, shop and use the internet without fear of identity theft, hackers, viruses, spyware and pop-up advertising; no prerequisites; 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Shelter Rock Library, free, register for a link at srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

GOLDEN TONE ORCHESTRA DANCE

Dance and listen to the music of the 21-piece Golden Tone Orchestra, all ages are welcome, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Merrick Road Park Golf Course, 2550 Clubhouse Rd., free, 516-486-6597.

HOW TO SELL ON EBAY AND CRAIGSLIST

Learn how to buy and sell items using eBay and Craigslist, topics include creating an account, checking reliability of sellers and buyers, search for comparable items, online safety and more, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Emma S. Clark Library, free, cardholders only can register for a link at emmaclark.org, 631-941-4080.

ALL ABOUT STREAMING SERVICES

Learn about internet-based streaming and the services available from various providers, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, register for a link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

A TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN SONDHEIM

This presentation features information about his career as well as a screening of clips from his shows including "West Side Story," "Gypsy," "A Little Night Music" and "Sweeney Todd," 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, visit oceansidelibrary.com for a link, 516-766-2360.

WRITING SPRINTS

Learn about exercises in which you write as fast as you can for 20 minutes, chat about writing with other writers between sprints and root for one another; bring your current writing project or write during the session; 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register for a link at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

