Seniors Calendar: Events from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

ARTIST SELF-PORTRAITS

Discover some of the stories behind artists’ portraits of other artists, learn how these paintings expose underexplored aspects of each artist’s focus, 11 to 12:15 p.m. Monday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516 239-3769.

WHAT STAYS AND WHAT GOES?

Professional organizers discuss techniques for making well-thought-out decisions on what to keep in your spaces and what to let go, 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by Seaford Public Library, free, register for a link at seafordlibrary.org, 516-221-1334.

WINTER SEED SOWING

Learn how to start seeds outside in the winter, no greenhouse is needed, presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Babylon Library, free, register for a link at babylonlibrary.org, 631-669-1624.

SHINNECOCK HISTORY AND MORE

A contemporary fine art photographer and tribal member of the Shinnecock Indian Nation discusses Shinnecock history and his projects "On This Site" and "Ma’s House," 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a link at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE HUDSON VALLEY

Seasoned travelers share their explorations of the Upper and Lower Hudson Valley, including everything from the homes of the artists that established the Hudson River School to today’s contemporary art centers, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register for a link at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

SOCRATES SALON

Share your life experiences, knowledge and wisdom about different topics, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, register by email at grossassoc@aol.com for a link, greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SHORT STORY CLUB

Discuss "The Girl on the Plane," by Mary Gaitskill, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Hewlett-Woodmere Library, free, visit hwpl.org for a link, 516-374-1967.

PLANNING WITHOUT FEAR — ELDER LAW AND MEDICAID FOR 2022

An attorney discusses the basics of elder care law, including Medicaid, Medicare, living trusts, power of attorney, reverse mortgages and more, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Long Beach Library, free, register for a link at longbeachlibrary.org, 516-432-7201.

AUTHOR SERIES

In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Daym held annually on Jan. 27, journalist Rebecca Frankel discusses the writing of her 2021 release "Into the Forest: A Holocaust Story of Survival, Triumph, and Love," detailing the inspirational tale of a Polish Jewish family that survived the Holocaust by escaping into the forest, 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org/events/calendar for a link, 516-921-7161.

NUTRITION BOOK CLUB — DIET TRENDS AND EATING HEALTHY

A registered dietitian explores the misconceptions behind diet trends and why it’s important to get down to basics when it comes to eating healthy, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, register for a link at oceansidelibrary.com, 516-766-2360.

THE BOOKS TO COME

Discover good books coming up this winter, along with a peek back at some of the best books of 2021, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Rockville Centre Public Library, free, register for a Zoom link at rvclibrary.org, 516-766-6257.

THE WILDERNESS IN YOUR BACKYARD

A park ranger discusses the Otis Pike Fire Island High Dune Wilderness, why it is New York State’s only federal designated wilderness and what makes it so special, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library, free, register for a link at communitylibrary.org, 631-399-1511, ext. 240.

MORNING MEDITATION

Meditation session presented by the Kadampa Meditation Center, new participants are welcome, 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, hosted by Baldwin Library, free, register by email at baldwinzoom@baldwinpl.org for a link, baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228.

ADULT COLORING CLUB

Join an evening of coloring with others, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a link at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

PHOTO ORGANIZING AND PRESERVATION

Learn the best ways to organize and preserve family photos, including outsourcing as well as the do-it-yourself approach, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Harborfields Library, free, register for a link at harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.

COOKING CLASS

Learn how to make homemade dumplings for dinner, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Long Beach Library, free, register for a link and list of ingredients at longbeachlibrary.org, 516-432-7201.

IMPLEMENTING BOUNDARIES IN 2022

Learn how to set boundaries in today’s world, how to take back some of your time and energy and set boundaries that will help you live in a way that is authentic to you, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Plainedge Public Library, free, register for a link at plainedgepubliclibrary.org, 516-735-4133.

MISS PEGGY LEE

An overview of the life and legacy of Peggy Lee and her sultry singing style, which set a standard for pop-jazz sophistication, 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org/events/calendar for a link, 516-921-7161.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler