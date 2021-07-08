Seniors Calendar: Events from July 11 to July 18

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

THE SCIENCE OF ASTRO-METEORLOGY

A weather expert discusses the sun and moon’s possible influence on Earth’s weather, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Gold Coast Library, free, register for a link at goldcoastlibrary.org, 516-759-8300.

FALL-PREVENTION WORKSHOP

Two-session workshop to learn steps to prevent falls and help you or those you love stay active, confident and independent, 1 p.m. Monday and July 19, hosted by Hillside Library, free, register for a link at hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

CONCERT: THE KARPENTEERS

The Carpenters tribute band presents its newest show, "The Songbook of Dionne Warwick/Burt Bacharach/Hal David," 7:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Seaford Public Library, free, register for a link at seafordlibrary.org, 516-221-1334.

SUN SAFETY AND SKIN CANCER

Learn about the importance of sun safety and the signs, risks and prevention strategies of skin cancer, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by Smithtown Library, free, visit smithlib.org for a link, 631-360-2480.

STREAMING VIDEO

Learn about the different ways to stream video and access these sources either on your TV, tablet, computer or phone, presented by SeniorNet, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Cold Spring Harbor Library, free, register for a link by 10 p.m. on Monday at cshlibrary.org, 631-692-6820.

ACTIVE LIVING SERIES

"What You Need to Know About Arthritis," learn about the causes, symptoms and treatments of the most common types of arthritis, 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, hosted by Long Beach Library, free, register for a link at longbeachlibrary.org, 516-432-7201.

VETERANS CENTER INFORMATION SESSION

Get information about improved changes to Veterans Center programs, including new eligibility, that open the door for more military members to receive services, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Merrick Library, 2279 Merrick Ave., free, register for a link at merricklibrary.org, 516-377-6112.

GENEALOGY — LEAVING A LEGACY

Learn different techniques and methods to tell your ancestors’ stories so they will be passed down and enjoyed by future generations, 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Hillside Library, free, register for a link at hillsidelibrary.org, 516-355-7850.

CREATING BACKYARD HABITATS THROUGH LIVING LANDSCAPES

Learn about backyard sanctuaries and the steps required to bring your habitat to life, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, visit oceansidelibrary.com for a link, 516-766-2360.

FINDING PEACE THROUGH MEDITATION

Learn how to beat that overwhelming feeling through meditation and start to experience a deep and authentic inner peace, held for six sessions, 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 17, hosted by Westbury Library, free, register for a link at westburylibrary.org, 516-333-0176.

HEALTHY SUMMERTIME ENTERTAINING

Learn healthier ways to grill and what dishes to bring on picnics and to the beach, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Babylon Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at babylonlibrary.org, 631-669-1624.

SO READY FOR LAUGHTER — BOB HOPE AND WWII

The New-York Historical Society explores Bob Hope’s contributions to the war effort, his early life and career and how his legacy reverberates more than 70 years later, 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

RESTAURANT COPYCATS — HEALTHY EDITION

Learn how to recreate your favorite restaurant meals at home, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, visit pmlib.org for a link at 631-654-4700.

HIKING ON LONG ISLAND WITHOUT THE CROWDS

Explore lesser-known natural spaces on Long Island where you can hike and avoid the crowds, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Sayville Library, free, register for a link at sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

THE ARTISTRY OF GENE KELLY

Discuss the life and work of Broadway and Hollywood performer Gene Kelly, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Bethpage Public Library, free, visit bethpagelibrary.info for a link, 516-931-3907.

SUMMER DISHES

Learn how to make grilled salmon over shaved Brussels sprouts, kale salad dressed in a lemon vinaigrette, and an arugula pesto-dressed linguine topped with shrimp, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, register for a link at oceansidelibrary.com, 516-766-2360.

SHAKESPEARE AT THE MOVIES

A look at the film adaptations of such classics as "Hamlet," "The Merchant of Venice" and "Henry V," and other films that are, surprisingly, based on his stories, including "West Side Story" (based on "Romeo & Juliet") and "The Lion King" (based on Hamlet), 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming for a link, 516-921-7161.

TAI CHI

Traditional Chinese exercise renowned for its health and meditative benefits, have water handy and wear comfortable clothing and sneakers, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, visit freeportlibrary.info for a link, 516-379-3274.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler