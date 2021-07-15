Seniors Calendar: Events from July 18 to July 25

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

CLASSIC FILM DISCUSSION

Discuss "The African Queen" (1951, rated PG, 1:45), starring Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn, available on Kanopy; held in-person and online, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Baldwin Library, 2385 Grand Ave., free, register by email at bplreadersadvisory@baldwinpl.org, baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228.

BIRDING

Discover what Long Island birds can be observed close to the shore, details about wading birds, waterfowl and raptors, as well as where to go to observe them, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org for a link, 516-466-8055.

SEED SAVING INTRODUCTION

Learn all about seeds, the difference between heirlooms and pollinated seeds, and the basics needed to save your own seeds, 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bayville Free Library, free, register for a link at bayvillefreelibrary.org, 516-628-2765.

SHARK CAGE DIVING

Venture inside the cage in North America to dive with blue sharks in California, Rhode Island and New York, as well as Mexico's Isla de Guadalupe, home to some of the largest great white sharks in the world, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Copiague Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at copiaguelibrary.org, 631-691-1111.

VIETNAM 45 YEARS AFTER THE FALL OF SAIGON

Explore the markets where people shop, see how they transport people and items by motorbike, view the small fishing boats they use, observe the Buddhist temples as well as the Colonial French architecture and discover Halong Bay, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register for a link at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

MIKHAIL BARYSHNIKOV

Learn about the life and work of dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org for a link, 516-466-8055.

TURNING 65

Get information about the different parts of Medicare and when you need to enroll to avoid incurring penalties, all Medicare Plans discussed, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Plainedge Public Library, free, register for a link at plainedgeinfo.org, 516-735-4133.

NIGHT SKY TOUR FEATURING THE FULL MOON

An astronomy expert from the Vanderbilt Planetarium presents a journey into the night sky using online technology, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by West Islip Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at westisliplibrary.org, 631-661-7080.

ALL ABOUT STREAMING SERVICES

Learn about different streaming services, what devices you will need, subscription fees and more, bring questions, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by South Huntington Library, free, register for a link at shpl.info, 631-549-4411.

COMMUNITY SCIENCE: EASTERN COYOTES

Learn about the colonization of Long Island by coyotes and how community scientists can help track their population, 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Seatuck Environmental Association, free, register for a link at seatuck.org/community-science-webinars, 631-581-6908.

THE TRUE STORY OF THE CULPER SPY RING

Discover what is fact and what is fiction, and get details about the operation of the Long Island-based Culper Spy Ring, the intelligence network that helped win the American Revolution, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Levittown Library, free, register for a link at levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

CARING FOR YOUR AGING PARENT

Get information on how to keep aging parents and their adult children caregivers happy in their own homes, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Locust Valley Library, free, register for a link at locustvalleylibrary.org, 516-671-1837.

AUTHOR SERIES: MEGAN MIRANDA

In-depth discussion and Q&A with New York Times-bestselling author Megan Miranda about her latest mystery novel, "Such a Quiet Place," her career and more, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, presented by Newsday Live and Long Island LitFest, free, register for a link at projects.newsday.com/long-island/newsday-live-author-series-a-chat-with-megan-miranda.

IPHONE AND IPAD BASIC SETTINGS

Overview of the iPhone and iPad, with a detailed look at personalizing and controlling your device’s settings, presented by SeniorNet, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

TOMATO FLAVORS

Explore the taste sensations of different tomatoes, how and why many tomatoes have lost their flavor in the past 30 years and more, 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Rogers Memorial Library, free, myrml.org, 631-283-0774.

GASTROINTESTINAL ISSUES DURING THE PANDEMIC

Discussion about the big shift in routine gastroenterology practices, delays and suspension of preventive care, elective endoscopic procedures, consultations with specialists and more, 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, free, poblib.org, 516-938-0077.

QIGONG

Coordinated body-posture and movement, breathing and meditation to promote health and serenity, 10:30 a.m. Friday, hosted by Levittown Library, free, levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler