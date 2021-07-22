Seniors Calendar: Events from July 25 to Aug. 1

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

ASK A GENEALOGY QUESTION

Local history librarians answer your genealogy questions, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by Farmingdale Library, free, register for a link at farmingdalelibrary.org, 516-249-9090.

TICKS AND MOSQUITOES

Learn about Lyme disease risk factors, symptoms and diagnosis, and the latest treatments, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Copiague Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at copiaguelibrary.org, 631-691-1111.

SKIN CARE 101

Learn how to care for your skin, what various products can do for you and how facial treatments can assist in skin health, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by East Islip Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at eipl.org, 631-581-9200.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss the novel "Blush," by Jamie Brenner, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Baldwin Library, 2385 Grand Ave., free, held in-person, or visit baldwinpl.org for a link, 516-223-6228.

WORKING WITH DIGITAL PHOTOS

Learn how to move digital pictures from your camera to your Windows computer, as well as save and organize them into folders, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, register for a link at freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

FDR: AN AMERICAN ICON AND CHAMPION OF THE COMMON MAN

Explore the programs and legacy of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org for a link, 516-466-8055.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

HEALTHY EATING IS EASIER THAN YOU THINK

Learn simple ways to make healthy choices when eating, 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, hosted by Long Beach Library, free, register for a link at longbeachlibrary.org, 516-432-7201.

TO SLEEP, PERCHANCE TO DREAM

Explore the world of sleep and discuss how to overcome the nightly struggle to achieve a good night’s rest, noon Tuesday, hosted by Hillside Library, free, register for a link at hillsidelibrary.info., 516-355-7850.

THE GOLDEN AGE OF AVIATION ON LONG ISLAND

An educator from Cradle of Aviation Museum discusses Long Island’s significant contributions to the "golden age" of aviation, learn about the aviation firsts that occurred here during the 1920s and beyond, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Smithtown Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at smithlib.org, 631-360-2480.

CONCERT: HANKS A LOT

Gayden Wren, better known as Tennessee Walt, celebrates the country music of many Hanks, from Hank Williams to Hank Snow, Hank Locklin to Hank Williams Jr., plus a surprise Hank, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Bethpage Public Library, free, register for a link at bethpagelibrary.info, 516-931-3907.

IPHONE AND IPAD CONTROL CENTER

Learn how to navigate and customize the control center feature on your iPad and iPhone, 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, presented by SeniorNet, free, register for a link at seniornetli.org, 631-470-6757.

TECH FAIR

Learn about the technology gadgets, resources, programs and services the library offers for free, see different devices, learn how they work, ask questions and make suggestions, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Bryant Library, free, register for a link at bryantlibrary.org, 516-621-2240.

COOKING DEMONSTRATION

Learn how to make balsamic-and-soy-glazed chicken with pineapple avocado salsa, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Sayville Library, free, register for a link at sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

ART TALK: VAN GOGH

Learn more about Van Gogh’s artwork, inspirations and life in this informative art talk, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Copiague Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at copiaguelibrary.org, 631-691-1111.

SUMMER BOOK CHAT

Discuss with librarians the books you’re reading, waiting to read or have read, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, visit oceansidelibrary.com for a link, 516-766-2360.

THE SIXTIES, 50 YEARS LATER

Explore the interesting and pivotal decade of the 1960s, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Riverhead Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at riverheadlibrary.org, 631-727-3228.

BE BRAIN SMART

Learn what a stroke is as well as the signs and symptoms, 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, hosted by Deer Park Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at deerparklibrary.org, 631-586-3000.

THE STARS NEXT DOOR

Tour the homes of the stars, moguls and mobsters who called the North Shore home, noon Friday, hosted by Port Washington Library, free, visit pwpl.org for a link, 516-883-4400.

TAI CHI

Wear comfortable clothing and sneakers and have water available, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, visit freeportlibrary.info for a link, 516-379-3274.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler