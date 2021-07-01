Seniors Calendar: Events from July 4 to July 11

During the pandemic, most listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

BAKING DEMONSTRATION

Learn how to make red, white and blueberry whoopie pies with lemon filling, 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, hosted by Deer Park Library, free, visit facebook.com/deerparklibrary, 631-586-3000.

HERB GARDENS

Learn how to select plants that have culinary attributes or medicinal properties, whether assembled in containers or planted in a garden bed, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Middle Country Public Library, free, register for a link at mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

WHAT DID THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE ACTUALLY DECLARE?

Learn about the road to the Declaration of Independence, the constitutional underpinnings of its necessity and the historical basis of its premise, noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org for a link, 516-466-8055.

ACTIVE LIVING SERIES

"How to Stay Active at Any Age," a preventive medicine specialist discusses scientifically backed actions you can take to feel youthful at every age, 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, hosted by Long Beach Library, free, register for a link at longbeachlibrary.org, 516-432-7201.

MONDAY MYSTERIES

Discuss the suspense novel "Who is Maud Dixon?," by Alexandra Andrews, noon Tuesday, hosted by Rockville Centre Public Library, free, register for a link at rvclibrary.org, 516-766-6257.

CONCERT: THIS IS MY COUNTRY

Celebrate America with music by Irving Berlin, Lee Greenwood, Woody Guthrie, the Armed Forces and more, 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Bethpage Public Library, free, register for a link at bethpagelibrary.info, 516-931-3907.

GENTLE CHAIR YOGA

Learn gentle yet effective yoga moves that can be done sitting in a chair or using a chair for support, 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, hosted by Center Moriches Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at centermoricheslibrary.org, 631-878-0940.

GO WEST! FOLLOW YOUR PIONEER ANCESTORS

Learn what drove your ancestors to pack up their families and head west, examine the routes they took and challenges they faced, discover which records collections are available to trace your ancestors and how to use various types of land records to track them, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Harborfields Library, free, register for a link at harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.

SKIN CANCER: SPOT IT, STOP IT

A registered nurse from St. Francis Hospital’s DeMatteis Center discusses prevention and early detection of basal cell, squamous cell and melanoma, 11 a.m. Wednesday, hosted by Hillside Library, free, register for a link at hillsidelibrary.org, 516-355-7850

COOKING DEMONSTRATION

Learn five ways to prepare and serve rotisserie chicken, 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, free, visit poblib.org for a link, 516-938-0077.

FILM DISCUSSION

Discuss the biographical drama "Critical Thinking" (2020, not rated, 1:57), starring John Leguizamo, about the first inner-city team to win the U.S. National Chess Championship, available to watch on Kanopy, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Bellmore Library, free, register for a link at bellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-2990.

KNITTING AND CROCHETING

Get help with a project, have yarn and needles on hand, beginners and experienced needleworkers welcome, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, visit freeportlibrary.info for a link, 516-379-3274.

MUSIC AND STORIES OF JOHN LENNON

Singer and guitarist Rick Laban talks about his passion for John Lennon and performs his songs from the early days of The Beatles until just before his tragic death, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, register for a link at greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

INTRODUCTION TO ETSY

Learn how to use the Etsy website to buy or sell handmade goods, vintage items, arts and crafts, and more, topics include creating an account, checking the reliability of sellers/buyers and online safety, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

DOC, I CAN’T SLEEP

An internist and geriatrician provide tips and strategies to help you sleep better, learn the most common causes, symptoms, complications and treatments of acute and chronic insomnia, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Smithtown Library, free, visit smithlib.org for link, 631-360-2480.

TALKING ABOUT LITERATURE

Discuss the novel "Redhead by the Side of the Road," by Anne Tyler, noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, visit freeportlibrary.info for a link, 516-379-3274.

CHICKEN SALAD TWO WAYS

Learn how to make curried and homemade chicken salads, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

AN AFTERNOON OF MUSIC

Singer and entertainer Les Degen performs standards and show tunes from the 1920s through the 1970s, 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Plainedge Public Library, free, register for a link at plainedgeinfo.org, 516-735-4133.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler