During the pandemic, most events listed are virtual; please call before going to any event.

KEEP CALM AND READ JANE AUSTEN

A look at the world of Jane Austen, learn more about her and understand not only what influenced her writing, but why we still love her books 200 years later, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.

SUSTAINABLE GARDENING

Learn how to create an efficient and sustainable home landscape, including techniques for selecting plants, how to make the most of your lawn (regardless of its size), the importance of fighting insects and pests, how to conserve water with proper irrigation and more, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by Hauppauge Library, free, register at hauppaugelibrary.org, 631-979-1600.

HEALTHY SUMMER ENTERTAINING

Learn how to be ready for summer gatherings with proper planning, fresh ingredients and inspired presentation ideas, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by South Huntington Library, free, register at shpl.info, 631-549-4411.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Discuss the novel "The Wartime Sisters," by Lynda Cohen Loigman, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by North Bellmore Public Library, free, register at northbellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-6260.

CIRCUS/CARTOON MOVIE NIGHT

See vintage 16-mm short films, including circus, vaudeville and early 1900s' animation, presented by The Museum of Interesting Things, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Amityville Library, free, register by email at adult@amityvillepubliclibrary.org, include "Circus/Cartoon Movie Night" in the subject line to receive a video link, amityvillepubliclibrary.org/virtual-adult-programs, 631-264-0567.

BACKYARD BIRDS

Slideshow presentation helps you learn all about the birds that might flock to your backyard and how to attract them with specific types of birdseed, presented by Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 4 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Babylon Library, free, register at babylonlibrary.org, 631-669-1624.

FITNESS CLASS

Basic exercise class geared toward the fitness needs of older adults, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.

MOVIE DISCUSSION CLUB

Discuss the fantasy adventure film "From Time to Time" (2011, rated PG, 1:32), starring Maggie Smith, Alex Etel and Timothy Spall, available to watch on Hoopla, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Farmingdale Library, free, visit farmingdalelibrary.org for a link, 516-249-9090.

COOKING CLASS

Learn how to make Key lime pie, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, hosted by Levittown Library, free, register at levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

THE LIFE OF JULIE ANDREWS

Hear about the life and work of award-winning actress Julie Andrews, 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Rockville Centre Public Library, free, register at rvclibrary.org, 516-766-6257.

OPTIMIZE YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

Learn how to build a kitchen pharmacy of whole foods and nutrients to provide a stable foundation for your health, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org for a link, 516-466-8055.

HUMMINGBIRDS IN MY GARDEN

Learn about the unique physicality, skills and habits of hummingbirds, as well as how to make your outdoor space hummingbird-friendly, 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Harborfields Library, free, register at harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.

LEAVING A LEGACY

A genealogist discusses different techniques and methods to tell your ancestors’ stories so they will be passed down and enjoyed by future generations, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Harborfields Library, free, register at harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.

PALMS AND SUCCULENTS

Learn about palms and succulents for summer, 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Plainedge Public Library, free, register at plainedgeinfo.org, 516-735-4133.

LOW BACK PAIN — DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT

Dr. Shaheda Quraishi of Northwell Health discusses the problems associated with lower-back pain, 2 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Hillside Library, free, register at hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

EXPLORING LONG ISLAND’S SHIPWRECKS

Learn about the history of shipwrecks from the Revolutionary War through modern times, see what some of these wrecks look like today underwater and discover the marine life that inhabits these artificial reefs, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Smithtown Library, free, visit smithlib.org for a link, 631-360-2480.

HOW TO MAKE A PODCAST

Learn how to make a podcast for yourself and have your voice heard, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by West Islip Public Library, free, register at westisliplibrary.org/adult-services/adult-programs., 631-661-7080.

YOUNG VOCALISTS PERFORM OLD SONGS

Watch and hear dozens of young semiprofessionals and amateur vocalists share their talents with new renditions and creative arrangements of memorable tunes, 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, register at syossetlibrary.org, 516-921-7161.

TAI CHI

Mind-body practice that involves a series of slow, flowing exercises that combine movement, meditation, and rhythmic breathing, have water available and wear comfortable clothing and sneakers, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, register at freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler