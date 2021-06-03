Seniors Calendar: Events from June 6 to June 13

During the pandemic, most events listed are virtual; please call before going to any event.

MAKE-BELIEVE BALLROOM

Listen and sing along to tunes from the 1940s through today, 2 to 3:15 p.m. Sunday, hosted by Long Beach Library, free, register at longbeachlibrary.org, 516-432-7201.

WRITING YOUR MEMOIR

Get examples of how memoir and fiction use the same tools of memory, experience and imagination, learn about compelling memoirs to inspire you to start reading and writing, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.

HEALTHY SUMMER ENTERTAINING

Learn about healthy ways to grill and what dishes to bring on picnics and beach outings, recipes included, 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by Floral Park Library, free, register at floralparklibrary.org, 516-326-6330.

FOOTBALL IN AMERICA

Learn the history of the National Football League from its beginnings in the coal mines of western Pennsylvania to the multibillion-dollar business of today, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by Rogers Memorial Library, free, register at myrml.org, 631-283-0774.

HOME COMPOSTING

Learn what to compost, how the process works, the importance of heat, oxygen and moisture, composting systems, uses and its benefits, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by West Hempstead Public Library, free, register at whplibrary.org, 516-481-6591.

MEET AND GREET YOUR SPIRIT GUIDES

A psychic medium explains what spirit guides are and gives mini guide readings to some attendees, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

WHO WILL DECIDE? HEALTH CARE AND MEDICAL DECISIONS IN OUR CHANGING WORLD

Get help navigating recent New York State health care laws, including health care decisions, health care proxies, living wills and end-of-life (DNR, MOLST) patient rights, noon Tuesday, hosted by Hillside Library, free, register at hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

ART TALK

Discussion on Fauvism, a brief, controversial art period in 20th century France that used clashing colors and strong brush strokes, 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, visit freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

SUSTAINABLE GARDENING

Learn how to grow more with less while protecting the Earth, 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, hosted by Harborfields Library, free, register at harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.

ROCK-AND-ROLL AND THE MOVIES

A look at films that feature rock and R&B musicians, 3 to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

FRESH FICTION BOOK CLUB

Discuss "The Things We Cannot Say," a novel by Kelly Rimmer, 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Hillside Library, free, register at hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

POETRY CHAT — I DON’T GET IT

The library’s poet-in-residence discusses poems that confuse people, bring along a poem that confuses you, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, visit oceansidelibrary.com, 516-766-2360.

THE LOWER EAST SIDE

Take a virtual trip to the Lower East Side, visiting Schimmel's Knishes and Katz's Deli and listening to a number of stories and tidbits about great people who lived there, 7 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Babylon Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register at babylonlibrary.org, 631-669-1624.

KNITTING AND CROCHETING

Have yarn and needles ready, and get help with a project, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Freeport Library, free, visit freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

ANNUALS AND PERENNIALS

Discover which annuals and perennials are best for your spring and summer garden, learn the best locations to plant, watering techniques, the best soil and how to get rid of pesky insects, a Q&A follows, 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

HOW TO MAKE YOUR TRUST BULLETPROOF

Learn how to secure your wills and trusts, as well as what you need to do to protect your assets, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Hampton Bays Public Library, free, register by email at info@burnerlaw.com for a Zoom link, hamptonbayslibrary.org, 631-728-6241.

CLASSICS BOOK GROUP

Discuss the play "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," by William Shakespeare, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Montauk Library, free, register by email at cbalducci@montauklibrary.org for a Zoom link, montauklibrary.org, 631-668-3377.

HEADACHE 2021

Learn about the most common forms of headaches, review the current understanding of migraines and get an update on current treatments, 7 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Hillside Library, free, register at hillsidelibrary.info., 516-355-7850.

ROCKIN’ TV

A look at the history of how rock and television grew up together in the mid-1950s, 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, visit oceansidelibrary.com, 516-766-2360.

MOVIN’ TO MOTOWN

Move and groove to tunes from the 1950s through the 1970s, including Motown classics and Latin hits, beginners welcome, 2 to 2:45 p.m. Friday, hosted by Long Beach Library, free, visit longbeachlibrary.org, 516-432-7201.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler