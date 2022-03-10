Seniors Calendar: Events from March 13 to 20

During the pandemic, many listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

KISS ME, I’M IRISH

Learn how to trace the paths of your Irish immigrant ancestors, discover how to gather information about them through U.S. records and where to look for them in Irish records, 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, hosted by Harborfields Library, free, register for a link at harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.

PREVENTING ELDER FRAUD AND IDENTITY THEFT

Learn how to recognize scammers and deal effectively to counter them, presented by SeniorNet, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by North Shore Library, free, register for a link at seniornetli.org, 631-929-4488.

ELEANOR ROOSEVELT – A LIVING HISTORY PORTRAYAL

Actress and historian Leslie Goddard presents a one-woman performance about Eleanor Roosevelt, drawing from the first lady’s own letters, diaries, newspaper columns and other writings, 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bayville Free Library, free, register for a link at bayvillefreelibrary.org, 516-628-2765.

FUNNY LADIES OF COMEDY

Explore the most beloved ladies of comedy in motion pictures and television, including Fanny Brice, Mae West, Phyllis Diller, Totie Fields and Joan Rivers, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register for a link at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

BIG MAGIC BOOK DISCUSSION CLUB

Discuss the memoir "A Dog Walks Into a Nursing Home: Lessons in the Good Life from an Unlikely Teacher," by Sue Halpern, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Port Jefferson Library, free, register for a link at portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.

THE ART AND LIFE OF GEORGIA O’KEEFFE

Explore the extensive art career of painter, drawer and photographer Georgia O'Keeffe, noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Port Washington Library, 1 Library Dr., Port Washington, free, register to attend in-person or online at pwpl.org/events/adult-events, 516-883-4400.

WATER-QUALITY IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

Learn if you are eligible for thousands of dollars in grants if you replace your old-style septic system or cesspool with a new clean-water system, presented by The North Shore Land Alliance, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register for a link at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB

Discuss the psychological thriller novel "When No One Is Watching," by Alyssa Cole, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hillside Library, 155 Lakeville Rd., New Hyde Park, free, register to attend in-person or online at hillsidelibrary.info/events, 516-355-7850.

UNSUNG HEROES OF WOMEN’S HISTORY

A look at some lesser-known but extraordinary women who helped shape the world we live in today, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by West Babylon Public Library, free, register for a link at wbpl.us, 631-669-5445.

FRANZ LISZT – MUSIC’S FIRST SUPERSTAR

Discuss the life and work of composer Franz Liszt, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, hosted by Hewlett-Woodmere Library, free, register for a link at hwpl.org, 516-374-1967.

ALL ABOUT AMAZON PRIME

Learn all you can do with your Amazon Prime membership, from music, e-books, videos, photo storage, same-day delivery, discounts and more, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, register for a link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

ST. PATRICK: HISTORY VS. HAGIOGRAPHY

This presentation addresses the legends and history of the saint and searches for myths as well as truth and meaning in them. See how an escaped slave, with a divine calling, returned to his captors, and through entrepreneurial innovation and adaptation, managed to convert a country in a single generation and leave a legacy that continues to unite the Irish and enable them to endure as a people despite hardships, war and diaspora, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, hosted by Southampton History Museum, free, register for a link at https://www.southamptonhistory.org/calendar, 631-283-2494.

BILLY WILDER

Director Billy Wilder became a screenwriter while living in Berlin in the late 1920s, moving to Hollywood in 1934 with $11 to his name. Learn about his films and their impact in an illustrated lecture, 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org for a link, 516-921-7161.

LONG ISLAND’S FIRST

A look at Long Island’s rich history by examining times when things happened here for the first time, 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

SENIOR CONNECTIONS

Confidential support service for seniors, this information and referral service helps link older people and their families to health and social services, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Middle Country Library, 575 Middle Country Rd., Selden, free, mcplibrary.org, 631-585-9393.

SPRING-FLOWERING BULBS

Discuss bulb care during and immediately after their flowering season, 11 a.m. to noon Friday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

STROKE AWARENESS WORKSHOP

A discussion about strokes, the signs and symptoms, how to identify risk factors and prevention, 3 p.m. Friday, hosted by North Merrick Library, free, register for a link at nmerricklibrary.org, 516-378-7474.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler