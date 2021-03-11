Seniors Calendar: Events from March 14 to 21

During the pandemic, most events listed are virtual; please call before going to any event.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY CONCERT

Niamh Hyland and Friends perform traditional songs and more for St. Patrick’s Day, 4 p.m. Sunday, hosted by Floral Park Library, free, register at floralparklibrary.org, 516-326-6330.

BOB DYLAN REVISITED

Vincent Bruno discusses the extraordinary artistic achievements of Bob Dylan as a songwriter, poet and cultural icon of the 20th century, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Jericho Library, free, register at jericholibrary.org, 516-935-6790.

THE HISTORY OF IRELAND THROUGH SONG

Kevin Westley presents an evening of Irish music and its history, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

ORGANIZE ME

"How to Manage Your Paper," learn how to handle everyday mail quickly, make decisions about which papers to keep and which to let go, develop an easy-to-maintain filing system, protect important legal documents and more, 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by North Bellmore Public Library, free, register at northbellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-6260.

BOOK DISCUSSION: 'THE VANISHING HALF'

Discuss the novel by Brit Bennett, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Port Jefferson Library, free, visit portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.

VISIT SINGAPORE

Travel lecturer Sheila Taub explores why Singapore is a top destination when visiting Southeast Asia, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

HEAR US ROAR — THE STRUGGLE FOR WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE

Historian Martin H. Levinson discusses the passage of the 19th Amendment and the women and men who made it possible, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

SPRING FLOWER AND VEGETABLE GARDEN

Learn how to plant a healthy organic vegetable garden and grow flowers, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Levittown Library, free, register at levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

CRAIGSLIST 101

Learn how to use Craigslist to buy and sell goods, apply for jobs and more, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

THE GOLDEN AGE OF RADIO AND TELEVISION

Richard Knox examines a wide range of popular radio and television shows and personalities, focusing on the years 1935 to 1965, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, 195 Marcellus Rd., free, register by email at mineolaprograms@nassaulibrary.org, mineolalibrary.info, 516-746-8488.

LEGALLY SPEAKING ON ESTATE PLANNING

Get information on planning your estate to make matters easier for your family and minimize estate taxes, 6 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Hillside Library, free, register at hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

THE JOY OF COLLAGING

Introductory class, open to all skill levels, learn collage techniques and create a masterpiece out of paper in any style of your choosing; see materials list needed for the program, 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Westbury Library, free, register at westburylibrary.org, 516-333-0176.

VIDEO VACATION BUCKET LIST

Virtual tour of Northern Ireland, including Armagh and Belfast, 2 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Bayport-Blue Point Library, free, visit facebook.com/bbplib, 631-363-6133.

WOMEN MILITARY VETERANS OF LONG ISLAND

Sharran Chambers-Murphy speaks about her tours of duty, when she served the United States, and shares resources available for military veterans and service members, sponsored by The League of Women Voters, 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Levittown Library, free, register at levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

TALKIN’ MOVIES

Discuss the mystery drama "Ondine" (2009, rated PG-13, 1:51), starring Colin Farrell and Alicja Bachleda, available to watch on Hoopla and Kanopy, 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

EMERALD ISLE EXPRESS — RESEARCHING IRISH ANCESTORS

Genealogist Rich Venezia discusses the variety of Irish record sets available, where to find them and how to learn the stories of your Irish ancestors, 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, visit pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

AUTHOR EVENT: DEBRA DIAMOND

The author and psychic/medium discusses her books, "Life After Near Death" and "Diary of a Death Doula," 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

UPPER BODY SEATED YOGA AND MEDITATION

A short upper body yoga routine to do while seated on a chair to take out the kinks in the shoulders and back, followed by meditation, 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Hewlett-Woodmere Library, free, visit hwpl.org, 516-374-1967.

OUT OF RUSHMORE’S SHADOW

Lou Del Bianco discusses his grandfather’s contribution as chief carver on Mount Rushmore, see authentic photos, timelines and documents to bring Luigi Del Bianco’s story to life, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Jericho Library, free, register at jericholibrary.org, 516-935-6790.

CHAIR YOGA

Learn a gentle form of yoga that can be done while sitting on a chair or standing while using the chair for support, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, hosted by Franklin Square Library, free, register at franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler