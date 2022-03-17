Seniors Calendar: Events from March 20 to March 27

During the pandemic, many listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

SENIOR SOFTBALL

Senior softball players ages 60 and over are invited to join in a competitive game of softball at Caledonia Park in Dix Hills, three days a week beginning in early April. Call Gary at 631-724-0666 for more information.

FREE SAFETY HOME REPAIRS FOR QUALIFIED LOW-INCOME HOMEOWNERS

Rebuilding Together Long Island offers free minor home repairs to low-income homeowners who are elderly or physically unable to maintain their homes on their own. Wheelchair ramps are also constructed for qualified homeowners, 631-777-7894, rebuildingtogetherlongisland.org.

PROGRAMS AND SERVICES FOR VETERANS

Find out about improved changes to Veterans Affairs Vet Center programs, including new eligibility that opens the door for more military service members to receive services, presented by Veterans Outreach Program Specialist Sharran Chambers-Murphy, 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by Bayville Free Library, free, register for a link at bayvillefreelibrary.org, 516-628-2765.

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Learn how weight gain is manageable with the right guidance and effort, as well as how to make lifestyle changes and/or surgical interventions that yield results while building a sustainable relationship with food, 1 p.m. Monday, hosted by Hicksville Library, free, register for a link at hicksvillelibrary.org, 516-931-1417.

THE GARDENS OF DOWNTON ABBEY

Learn about Highclere Gardens and 18th-century landscape designer Capability Brown, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register for a link at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

TALES OF WOMEN AT SEA

Learn about the little-known experiences of whaling wives, 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a link at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

FOOD CHOICES FOR GUT HEALTH

Discover the common complaints of gastric issues and get pragmatic approaches to combat it, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516 239-3769.

LECTURE: KELLI O’HARA

Video highlights of songs from O'Hara's most memorable performances as well as an interview in which she discusses her rise to fame and how she juggles her stage career with the demands of being a wife and mother, 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Elmont Memorial Library, free, register for a link at elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

WARHOL AND POP ART

Learn about the meaning and significance of the 20th-century Pop Art movement, 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Gold Coast Library, 50 Railroad Ave., free, register to attend in-person and online at goldcoastlibrary.org, 516-759-8300.

MARLENE DIETRICH

Discuss the life and career of actress and singer Marlene Dietrich, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Peninsula Library, free, visit peninsulapublic.org for a link, 516 239-3769.

CHESS CLUB FOR ADULTS

Beginner and experienced players are welcome, 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Thursdays, Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 South Country Rd., free, bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.

INCOME FOR LIFE

Joseph DiSalvo discusses "Income for Life: The Retiree’s Guide to Creating Income From Savings," that he co-wrote with Marie Madarasz and offers his expertise, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Harborfields Library, 31 Broadway, free, register at harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.

THE HOLLYWOOD BLOCKBUSTER

Learn how Steven Spielberg and George Lucas introduced the age of the modern blockbuster, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

EVERYTHING CRICUT

Learn about the different types of Cricut, share and get some project ideas and see a tour of the digital design application Cricut Design Space, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register for a link at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

ACHIEVING THE VOTE FOR WOMEN ON LI AND THE NATION

Discover the national suffragette leaders who came to Long Island along with Long Islanders who made a mark on the national scene, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, hosted by Southampton History Museum, free, register for a link at southamptonhistory.org, 631-283-2494.

A BIT ABOUT DNA

An introduction to researching genealogy with DNA tests, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a link at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

SHAKESPEARE IN COMMUNITY

Discuss the William Shakespeare play "The Winter’s Tale," 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Shelter Island Library, free, register for a link at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org/online-events, 631-749-0042.

MANAGING DEBT

Learn about the different types of debt and best practices to manage it, 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, hosted by Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library, free, visit communitylibrary.org for a link, 631-399-1511.

THE WONDROUS WORLD OF TOY AND MODEL TRAINS

Get a short history of toy and model trains, discover the varying sizes of miniature trains that you can operate in your home, the basics of creating a train layout and a look at images of what the North Fork neighbors have built, 11 a.m. Saturday, hosted by Southold Historical Museum, free, register for a link at southoldhistorical.org, 631-765-5500.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler