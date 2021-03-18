Seniors Calendar: Events from March 21 to 28

During the pandemic, most events listed are virtual; please call before going to any event.

HEALTHY LIVING FOR YOUR BRAIN AND BODY

Learn about the latest research on how to make lifestyle choices that may help keep your brain and body healthy as you age, use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by East Islip Library, free, register at eipl.org, 631-581-9200.

JOURNALING DURING THE PANDEMIC

Introduction to the science and practice of writing toward emotional well-being and psychological healing, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by East Meadow Library, free, register at eastmeadow.info., 516-794-2570.

GENEALOGY SERIES: REMEMBER THE LADIES

Learn how to uncover your maternal ancestors’ stories and where they might be hiding in the record collections, 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, hosted by Harborfields Library, free, register at harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.

ROCK-AND-ROLL AND TELEVISION

A look at the history of how rock and television grew up together, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Jericho Library, free, register at jericholibrary.org, 516-935-6790.

SAVVY IRA PLANNING FOR BABY BOOMERS

Learn IRA rules for traditional and Roth IRAs and Roth conversions, how direct and indirect rollovers work, considerations for spousal and inherited IRAs, common mistakes, strategies for smart planning and more, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by Oceanside Library, free, visit oceansidelibrary.com, 516-766-2360.

GROUNDBREAKING WOMEN OF BROADWAY

Stage and film director Stephen Nachamie explores the women who have changed the face of Broadway, learn about the careers onstage and offstage of such Broadway stars as Chita Rivera, Ann Reinking and emerging artists, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Port Washington Library, free, visit pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

HEALTH TALK: STROKES

Get information on strokes, questions are welcome, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by Riverhead Library, free, register at riverheadlibrary.org, 631-727-3228.

LECTURE: THE TRUTH ABOUT SUGAR ADDICTION

Learn why it’s so hard to control your desire for sweets and what you can do about it, 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by Seaford Public Library, free, register at seafordlibrary.org, 516-221-1334.

HEALTHY HABITS

Learn 10 daily health habits to incorporate into your routine to help you live a healthier and happier life, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by West Islip Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for link and recipes at westisliplibrary.org, 631-661-7080.

GOLD COAST MANSIONS AND ESTATES

Digital exploration of the estates and mansions of Long Island's Gold Coast, one of the world's premier collections of glamour, luxury and architectural achievement, 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bayville Free Library, free, register at bayvillefreelibrary.org, 516-628-2765.

MEET THE AUTHOR

Connie Schultz discusses her novel "The Daughters of Erietown," 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

ARTIST COLONIES OF NEW YORK

Discussion on the New York Art colonies in Greenwich Village, East Hampton, Cragsmoor, Lawrence Park-Bronxville, Woodstock, Yaddo, Oakdale, Fire Island and SoHo, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

SHORT STORY CLUB

Discuss the short story "Everything That Rises Must Converge," by Flannery O’Connor, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Hewlett-Woodmere Library, free, visit hwpl.org, 516- 374-1967.

GUIDED WOODLAND HIKE

Educators from Quogue Wildlife Refuge "hike" with you through habitats including the pine barrens, a field, a pond and a bog, topics include local flora and fauna, fire ecology, forest layers, decomposition, succession and habitat protection, 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

TEA-RRIFIC READS

Discuss the novel "The Light Over London," by Julia Kelly, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Smithtown Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register at smithlib.org, 631-360-2480.

GENTLE YOGA FOR JOINTS

Learn therapeutic stretches that do not involve holding postures or sitting on mats, use of a chair is optional, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, Peninsula Library, 280 Central Ave., free, register at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

CREATIVE WRITING CLUB

Fellow writers meet to share their works in progress, exchange writing tips, ideas and to create new stories, essays and poems, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Plainedge Public Library, free, register at plainedgeinfo.org, 516-735-4133.

CREATIVE NEEDLES

Bring your projects and supplies to knit, crochet, needlepoint, embroider or cross-stitch in the company of other needle-craft lovers, 2:30 p.m. Friday, hosted by Shelter Rock Library, free, register at srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

QIGONG

Coordinated body-posture and movement, breathing and meditation to promote health and serenity, 11 a.m. Friday, hosted by Levittown Library, free, register at levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

CHAIR YOGA

Strengthen your nervous system and reduce stress and stiffness, wear comfortable clothing and set up in a clean, unobstructed environment with a chair (no arms) and blanket, 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, hosted by Long Beach Library, free, visit longbeachlibrary.org, 516-432-7201.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler