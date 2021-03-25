Seniors Calendar: Events from March 28 to April 4

During the pandemic, most events listed are virtual; please call before going to any event.

SENIOR SOFTBALL

Looking for seniors 60 and older to participate in a fun pickup game, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, April through November (weather permitting). Games held at Caledonia Park, Dix Hills; on-time fee of $25. Masks and social distancing required, no sharing of bats. If interested, contact Bruce Garelick at 516-840-0213.

EVENING BOOK CAFE

Discuss the novel "The Wife," by Alafair Burke, 7 p.m. Monday, hosted by Franklin Square Library, free, register at franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.

CRUSHING YOUR GOALS WITH HEALTHY HABITS

Life coach Peter Colon breaks down the habit-building process in a clear way while shedding light on the common setbacks most people face, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Shelter Island Library, free, register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org/online-events, 631-749-0042.

WORLD WAR II — THE GOOD WAR

Historian Martin Levinson discusses the causes and effects of World War II and how it has been depicted in popular culture, 2 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bethpage Public Library, free, visit bethpagelibrary.info, 516-931-3907.

NEW BEGINNINGS DISCUSSION GROUP

Marla Matthews presents hopeful life solutions, discusses relationships, love and all topics of the heart. Make new friends, find support after life’s challenges and learn new skills toward reinventing yourself, participation encouraged, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

THE BIG BROADWAY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA

Stage and film director Stephen Nachamie explores the milestones, visuals, song and dance of Broadway, includes a look at the 21st century and what to look forward to, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Jericho Library, free, register at jericholibrary.org, 516-935-6790.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

JUKEBOX BINGO

Listen to songs being played, guess the name to see if it appears on your bingo card, the winner receives a gift card, 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, free, register by email at loisb@poblib.org for a link and bingo card with two games, poblib.org, 516-938-0077.

HOW TO ADD VALUE AND SELL YOUR TREASURES

Get tips and strategies for selling your items along with ways to increase their worth, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by West Islip Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register at westisliplibrary.org/adult-services/adult-programs, 631-661-7080.

THE CHANGING FACE OF TELEVISION

A look at startling developments in streaming and why the old days of simply "watching TV" are fast disappearing, 2 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Hicksville Library, free, visit hicksvillelibrary.org, 516-931-1417.

VIDEO VACATION — AUSTRIA

A virtual tour of Austria’s hidden gems, including Innsbruck and inside Swarovski Crystal’s Chambers of Wonder, 2 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, visit facebook.com/longwoodpubliclibrary, 631-924-6400.

ART AROUND THE WORLD

Take a trip to Amsterdam with the resident art historian as he leads a virtual tour through the galleries of the Van Gogh Museum, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, visit pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

ELECTRIC VEHICLE 101

Drive Electric Long Island discusses the basics about electric vehicles, with the opportunity to ask current owners why they chose to go electric and what it is really like to drive electric, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by East Islip Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register at eipl.org, 631-581-9200.

EARLY ROCK-AND-ROLL BALLADS

Richard Knox discusses original and "cover" versions of classic ballads by such rock performers as The Platters, The Everly Brothers, Ben E. King, Johnny Mathis, Roy Orbison and Bobby Vinton, 7 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Franklin Square Library, free, register at franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.

GOLDEN AGE OF NEW YORK BASEBALL

Discuss the history of New York baseball, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org, 516-466-8055.

ALL ABOUT STREAMING SERVICES

Learn about streaming services, what device you may need, all about subscription fees and more, bring your questions, register for a link, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by North Bellmore Public Library, free, register at northbellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-6260.

BRAIN AEROBICS

Build brain strength and increase memory skills, explore the power of positive thinking, nutrition for the brain and other useful tools, held for three sessions, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through April 15, hosted by Oyster Bay-East Norwich Library, free, register at oysterbaylibrary.org, 516-922-1212.

THE LIFE AND CONSTITUTION OF ANTONIN SCALIA

Professor Jim Coll examines one of the most important and controversial Supreme Court justices of the modern era, including his life, impact on the high court and some of his important opinions and dissents, 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org/live-streaming, 516-921-7161.

TEEN TECH TIME

Teens from the East Hampton community guide participants through one-on-one technology help, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-305-2428.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez with Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler