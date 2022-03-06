During the pandemic, many listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

HISTORY OF THE BAYARD CUTTING FAMILY AND ITS ESTATE

Learn about the history of the Bayard Cutting family and its summer estate, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Hauppauge Library, 1373 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Hauppauge, free, register at hauppaugelibrary.org, 631-979-1600.

ARTHRITIS IS A PAIN IN THE KNEE

Learn how to deal with arthritis and ultimately maximize your mobility, 7 p.m. Monday, Hempstead Library, 115 Nichols Ct., Hempstead, free, register by email at hplsignups@gmail.com and use subject heading "KNEE," hempsteadlibrary.info, 516-481-6990.

HEALTH PRESENTATION

Discover how to eat well on a tight budget, presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, hosted by Uniondale Library, free, register for a link at uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

CLASSIC SCIENCE-FICTION BOOK GROUP

Discuss "Lest Darkness Fall," by L. Sprague de Camp, 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Amagansett Library, free, register by email at director@amagansettlibrary.org for a link, amagansettlibrary.org, 631-267-3810.

THE WOMEN OF IRELAND: ANCIENT CELTS TO THE CURRENT DAY

Hear songs and see videos on such topics as ancient Celtic goddesses, the Pirate Queens, the women of Cumann na mBan, Irish women of the 20th century and more, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Amityville Library, 19 John St., Amityville, register to attend in-person and online by email at adult@amityvillepubliclibrary.org and include name of program in subject line, amityvillepubliclibrary.org/adult-programs, 631-264-0567.

TAX DIVERSIFICATION SEMINAR

Geared toward individuals and families who are interested in the tax diversification of their retirement income, the importance of tax diversification and the benefits behind certain strategies, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bellmore Library, 2288 Bedford Ave., Bellmore, free, register to attend in-person and online at bellmorelibrary.org, 516-785-2990.

WOMEN OF NEW YORK

Discuss the influential women in history, politics, business, culture and the arts who came from New York, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register for a link at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

INTRODUCTION TO THE GOOGLE CALENDAR

Learn how to manage your Google Calendar, add and modify calendar entries, reminders and more, presented by SeniorNet, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, register for a link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

AFTERNOONS WITH THE AUTHOR SERIES

Long Island author Brenda Janowitz discusses the writing of her novel "The Liz Taylor Ring," 4 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org, to view online, 516-921-7161.

FASHIONS TO DIE FOR

A look at 18th and 19th century fashions, their deadly secrets and urban myths, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

CHESS CLUB FOR ADULTS

For beginner and experienced players, 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 S. Country Rd., Brightwaters, free, bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.

BREATHE, MOVE, MEDITATE

Learn easy ways to incorporate meditation into your life, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Commack Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a link at commackpubliclibrary.org, 631-499-0888.

SHARKS

Learn about sharks, including the marine wildlife in Fire Island National Seashore’s marine ecosystem, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register for a link at easthamptonlibrary.org, 631-324-0222.

OSCAR-WINNING SONGS

See archival video clips of the presenters and recipients of more than a dozen Oscar-winning songs, experience many of the original artists’ renditions as they were first introduced to movie audiences, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Franklin Square Library, free, register for a link at franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.

'BOMBSHELLS'

Discuss the careers of Mamie Van Doren, Jayne Mansfield and Marilyn Monroe, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

ALL ABOUT SELLING ON EBAY

Learn about setting up an eBay account, creating item descriptions, attaching photos and determining costs, basic familiarity with eBay is required for this class, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, register for a link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

STAMP CLUB

Drop in to meet with others who share an interest in philately, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Riverhead Library, 330 Court St., free, riverheadlibrary.org, 631-727-3228.

JACKIE GLEASON WITHOUT 'THE HONEYMOONERS'

Join the discussion about the life and career of entertainer Jackie Gleason, 1 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Seaford Public Library, free, register for a link at seafordlibrary.org, 516-221-1334.

AUTHOR VISIT

Meet with Richard Chizmar, who co-authored "Gwendy's Final Task," with Stephen King, a Q&A follows, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org for a link, 516-921-7161.

BIG BAND PERFORMANCE

Live big band performance by Something Special, 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 13, Port Washington Library, 1 Library Dr., Port Washington, free, register to attend in-person or online at pwpl.org/events/adult-events, 516-883-4400.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler