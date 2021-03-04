Seniors Calendar: Events from March 7 to 14

During the pandemic, most events listed are virtual; please call before going to any event.

HISTORIC CRIMES ON LONG ISLAND

"Misdeeds from the 1600s to the 1950s," author and historian Kerriann Flanagan Brosky discusses some of the most horrific historical crimes committed on Long Island, 2 p.m. Sunday, hosted by Nassau County Historical Society, free, register at nassaucountyhistoricalsociety.org, 516-538-7679.

WOMEN PHOTOGRAPHERS

View works from women who have been trailblazers in photography such as photojournalists Dorothea Lange and Margaret Bourke-White, street photographers Berenice Abbott and Lisette Model, living photographers Annie Leibovitz and Carrie Mae Weems and feminine mystique photographer Cindy Sherman, 2 p.m. Monday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org, 516-921-7161.

EXTREME WEATHER ON LONG ISLAND

Discussion on such local weather hazards as winter storms, tropical cyclones and thunderstorms, including a recap of this winter’s conditions so far, 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bayville Free Library, free, register at bayvillefreelibrary.org, 516-628-2765.

WHAT TO GROW IN A MEDICINAL HERB GARDEN?

Get information about starting a garden of herbs that can treat common ailments, like colds, inflammation, minor cuts, pain, anxiety, poor digestion and insomnia, 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bayport-Blue Point Library, free, register at bayportbluepointlibrary.org, 631-363-6133.

TRADITIONAL IRISH SODA BREAD

Demonstration on how to make traditional Irish soda bread with caraway seeds and raisins, 2 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

DOWNLOADING EBOOKS AND AUDIOBOOKS THROUGH LIBBY

Learn how to use the reading app Libby, including, finding your library and signing in, navigating the app, browsing, searching and borrowing titles, placing holds, managing notifications and more, for beginners, offered at 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, free, register at mineolalibrary.info, 516-746-8488.

USUAL SUSPECTS MYSTERY BOOK CLUB

Discuss the mystery novel "The Big Sleep," by Raymond Chandler, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by North Shore Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register at northshorepubliclibrary.org, 631-929-4488.

AN ORGANIZER’S GUIDE TO MAKING DECISIONS

Learn how to make well-thought-out decisions on what to keep in your spaces and what to let go, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Hauppauge Library, ree, register at hauppaugelibrary.org, 631-979-1600.

GROUNDBREAKING WOMEN OF MUSICAL THEATER OF THE GOLDEN AGE

Discussion on the lives and accomplishments of four women who changed the landscape of musical theater, including Juanita Hall, Judy Holliday, Pearl Bailey and Gwen Verdon, 2 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Hicksville Library, free, register at hicksvillelibrary.org, 516-931-1417.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY BAGPIPES AND MORE

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the sounds of the bagpipe, Irish whistle, bells, spoons and bodhran (Irish frame drum), listen to such marches as "Scotland the Brave," 7 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, free, visit facebook.com/MineolaLibrary, 516-746-8488.

OLD-FASHIONED IRISH SINGALONG

Kevin Westley sings and plays songs and videos by Irish entertainers of famous Irish songs, including Judy Garland, Bing Crosby, John McCormack, Andy Cooney and more, lyrics provided to sing along, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Smithtown Library, free, visit smithlib.org, 631-360-2480.

UNCLAIMED FUNDS PROGRAM

The office of State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli discusses what unclaimed funds are and how to find out if you have any, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Sayville Library, free, register at sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

ALL THINGS 'BRIDGERTON'

Take a closer look at the cinematic world of "Bridgerton," based on the novel series by Julia Quinn, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Westhampton Free Library, free, register at westhamptonlibrary.net, 631-288-3335.

LULLABY OF BROADWAY

"A Look Back at the Great Musicals of the Past Century," see video clips highlighting musicals composed by George and Ira Gershwin, Bernstein and Sondheim, Irving Berlin, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein and more, 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Shelter Rock Library, free, register at srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

CULTIVATING NATURE’S DIVERSITY IN YOUR BACKYARD

Learn what you can do in your backyard for wildlife to provide shelter, food, water and places they can raise their young, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Peconic Land Trust, free, peconiclandtrust.org, 631-283-3195.

FIFTH AVENUE — WHERE AMERICAN ARISTOCRACY WAS BORN

Learn about the origins of Fifth Avenue and the influence of the merchants, manufacturers, investors and estate speculators who became millionaires and built the churches, synagogues, private clubs, commercial establishments, hotels and public buildings that eventually lined the avenue, 2 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org, 516-921-7161.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler